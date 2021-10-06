openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@editorjs/paragraph

by editor-js
2.8.0 (see all)

Paragraph Tool for Editor.js 2.0

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14.9K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Paragraph Tool for Editor.js

Basic text Tool for the Editor.js.

Installation

Install via NPM

Get the package

npm i --save @editorjs/paragraph

Include module at your application

const Paragraph = require('@editorjs/paragraph');

Download to your project's source dir

  1. Upload folder dist from repository
  2. Add dist/bundle.js file to your page.

Load from CDN

You can also load specific version of package from jsDelivr CDN.

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@editorjs/paragraph@2.0.2

Then require this script on page with Editor.js.

<script src="..."></script>

Usage

The Paragraph tool is included at editor.js by default. So you don't need to connect it manually. If you want to connect your customized version of this tool, do not forget to use the defaultBlock option of the editor config.

Add a new Tool to the tools property of the Editor.js initial config.

var editor = EditorJS({
  ...

  tools: {
    ...
    paragraph: {
      class: Paragraph,
      inlineToolbar: true,
    },
  }

  ...
});

Config Params

The Paragraph Tool supports these configuration parameters:

FieldTypeDescription
placeholderstringThe placeholder. Will be shown only in the first paragraph when the whole editor is empty.
preserveBlankboolean(default: false) Whether or not to keep blank paragraphs when saving editor data

Output data

FieldTypeDescription
textstringparagraph's text
{
    "type" : "paragraph",
    "data" : {
        "text" : "Check out our projects on a <a href=\"https://github.com/codex-team\">GitHub page</a>.",
    }
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial