Basic text Tool for the Editor.js.
Get the package
npm i --save @editorjs/paragraph
Include module at your application
const Paragraph = require('@editorjs/paragraph');
dist from repository
dist/bundle.js file to your page.
You can also load specific version of package from jsDelivr CDN.
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@editorjs/paragraph@2.0.2
Then require this script on page with Editor.js.
<script src="..."></script>
The Paragraph tool is included at editor.js by default. So you don't need to connect it manually.
If you want to connect your customized version of this tool, do not forget to use the
defaultBlock
option of the editor config.
Add a new Tool to the
tools property of the Editor.js initial config.
var editor = EditorJS({
...
tools: {
...
paragraph: {
class: Paragraph,
inlineToolbar: true,
},
}
...
});
The Paragraph Tool supports these configuration parameters:
|Field
|Type
|Description
|placeholder
string
|The placeholder. Will be shown only in the first paragraph when the whole editor is empty.
|preserveBlank
boolean
|(default:
false) Whether or not to keep blank paragraphs when saving editor data
|Field
|Type
|Description
|text
string
|paragraph's text
{
"type" : "paragraph",
"data" : {
"text" : "Check out our projects on a <a href=\"https://github.com/codex-team\">GitHub page</a>.",
}
}