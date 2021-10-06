Paragraph Tool for Editor.js

Basic text Tool for the Editor.js.

Installation

Install via NPM

Get the package

npm i --save @editorjs/paragraph

Include module at your application

const Paragraph = require ( '@editorjs/paragraph' );

Download to your project's source dir

Upload folder dist from repository Add dist/bundle.js file to your page.

Load from CDN

You can also load specific version of package from jsDelivr CDN.

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@editorjs/paragraph@2.0.2

Then require this script on page with Editor.js.

< script src = "..." > </ script >

Usage

The Paragraph tool is included at editor.js by default. So you don't need to connect it manually. If you want to connect your customized version of this tool, do not forget to use the defaultBlock option of the editor config.

Add a new Tool to the tools property of the Editor.js initial config.

var editor = EditorJS({ ... tools: { ... paragraph: { class : Paragraph, inlineToolbar : true , }, } ... });

Config Params

The Paragraph Tool supports these configuration parameters:

Field Type Description placeholder string The placeholder. Will be shown only in the first paragraph when the whole editor is empty. preserveBlank boolean (default: false ) Whether or not to keep blank paragraphs when saving editor data

Output data

Field Type Description text string paragraph's text