@editorjs/marker

by editor-js
1.2.2

Marker Tool for Editor.js 2.0

7.8K

35

3mos ago

8

0

MIT

Readme

Marker Tool

Marker Tool for highlighting text-fragments for the Editor.js.

Installation

Install via NPM

Get the package

npm i --save-dev @editorjs/marker

Include module at your application

const Marker = require('@editorjs/marker');

Download to your project's source dir

  1. Upload folder dist from repository
  2. Add dist/bundle.js file to your page.

Load from CDN

You can load specific version of package from jsDelivr CDN.

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@editorjs/marker@latest

Require this script on a page with Editor.js.

<script src="..."></script>

Usage

Add a new Tool to the tools property of the Editor.js initial config.

var editor = EditorJS({
  ...
  
  tools: {
    ...
    Marker: {
      class: Marker,
      shortcut: 'CMD+SHIFT+M',
    }
  },
  
  ...
});

Config Params

This Tool has no config params

Output data

Marked text will be wrapped with a mark tag with an cdx-marker class.

{
    "type" : "text",
    "data" : {
        "text" : "Create a directory for your module, enter it and run <mark class=\"cdx-marker\">npm init</mark> command."
    }
}

