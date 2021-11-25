Marker Tool for highlighting text-fragments for the Editor.js.
Get the package
npm i --save-dev @editorjs/marker
Include module at your application
const Marker = require('@editorjs/marker');
dist from repository
dist/bundle.js file to your page.
You can load specific version of package from jsDelivr CDN.
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@editorjs/marker@latest
Require this script on a page with Editor.js.
<script src="..."></script>
Add a new Tool to the
tools property of the Editor.js initial config.
var editor = EditorJS({
...
tools: {
...
Marker: {
class: Marker,
shortcut: 'CMD+SHIFT+M',
}
},
...
});
This Tool has no config params
Marked text will be wrapped with a
mark tag with an
cdx-marker class.
{
"type" : "text",
"data" : {
"text" : "Create a directory for your module, enter it and run <mark class=\"cdx-marker\">npm init</mark> command."
}
}