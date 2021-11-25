This Tool for the Editor.js allows you to add ordered or unordered (bulleted) lists to your article.
Get the package
npm i --save @editorjs/list
yarn add @editorjs/list
Include module at your application
import List from '@editorjs/list';
dist from repository
dist/bundle.js file to your page.
Load the script from jsDelivr CDN and connect to your page.
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@editorjs/list@latest"></script>
Add the List Tool to the
tools property of the Editor.js initial config.
import EditorJS from '@editorjs/editorjs';
import List from '@editorjs/list';
var editor = EditorJS({
// ...
tools: {
...
list: {
class: List,
inlineToolbar: true,
},
},
});
This Tool has no config params
You can choose list`s type.
|Field
|Type
|Description
|style
string
|type of a list:
ordered or
unordered
|items
string[]
|the array of list's items
{
"type" : "list",
"data" : {
"style" : "unordered",
"items" : [
"This is a block-styled editor",
"Clean output data",
"Simple and powerful API"
]
}
},
This tool supports the i18n api.
To localize UI labels, put this object to your i18n dictionary under the
tools section:
"list": {
"Ordered": "Нумерованный",
"Unordered": "Маркированный"
}
See more instructions about Editor.js internationalization here: https://editorjs.io/internationalization