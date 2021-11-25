openbase logo
@editorjs/list

by editor-js
1.6.2 (see all)

List Tool for Editor.js 2.0

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16K

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

List Tool for Editor.js

This Tool for the Editor.js allows you to add ordered or unordered (bulleted) lists to your article.

Installation

Install via NPM

Get the package

npm i --save @editorjs/list

yarn add @editorjs/list

Include module at your application

import List from '@editorjs/list';

Download to your project's source dir

  1. Upload folder dist from repository
  2. Add dist/bundle.js file to your page.

Load from CDN

Load the script from jsDelivr CDN and connect to your page.

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@editorjs/list@latest"></script>

Usage

Add the List Tool to the tools property of the Editor.js initial config.

import EditorJS from '@editorjs/editorjs';
import List from '@editorjs/list';

var editor = EditorJS({
  // ...
  tools: {
    ...
    list: {
      class: List,
      inlineToolbar: true,
    },
  },
});

Config Params

This Tool has no config params

Tool's settings

You can choose list`s type.

Output data

FieldTypeDescription
stylestringtype of a list: ordered or unordered
itemsstring[]the array of list's items
{
    "type" : "list",
    "data" : {
        "style" : "unordered",
        "items" : [
            "This is a block-styled editor",
            "Clean output data",
            "Simple and powerful API"
        ]
    }
},

I18n support

This tool supports the i18n api. To localize UI labels, put this object to your i18n dictionary under the tools section:

"list": {
  "Ordered": "Нумерованный",
  "Unordered": "Маркированный"
}

See more instructions about Editor.js internationalization here: https://editorjs.io/internationalization

