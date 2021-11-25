List Tool for Editor.js

This Tool for the Editor.js allows you to add ordered or unordered (bulleted) lists to your article.

Installation

Install via NPM

Get the package

npm i --save @editorjs/list

yarn add @editorjs/list

Include module at your application

import List from '@editorjs/list' ;

Download to your project's source dir

Upload folder dist from repository Add dist/bundle.js file to your page.

Load from CDN

Load the script from jsDelivr CDN and connect to your page.

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@editorjs/list@latest" > </ script >

Usage

Add the List Tool to the tools property of the Editor.js initial config.

import EditorJS from '@editorjs/editorjs' ; import List from '@editorjs/list' ; var editor = EditorJS({ tools : { ... list: { class : List, inlineToolbar : true , }, }, });

Config Params

This Tool has no config params

You can choose list`s type.

Output data

Field Type Description style string type of a list: ordered or unordered items string[] the array of list's items

{ "type" : "list" , "data" : { "style" : "unordered" , "items" : [ "This is a block-styled editor" , "Clean output data" , "Simple and powerful API" ] } },

I18n support

This tool supports the i18n api. To localize UI labels, put this object to your i18n dictionary under the tools section:

"list" : { "Ordered" : "Нумерованный" , "Unordered" : "Маркированный" }

See more instructions about Editor.js internationalization here: https://editorjs.io/internationalization