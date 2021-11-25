InlineCode Tool

Inline Tool for marking code-fragments for the Editor.js.

Installation

Install via NPM

Get the package

npm i --save-dev @editorjs/inline-code

Include module at your application

const InlineCode = require ( '@editorjs/inline-code' );

Download to your project's source dir

Upload folder dist from repository Add dist/bundle.js file to your page.

Load from CDN

You can load specific version of package from jsDelivr CDN.

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@editorjs/inline-code@1.0.1

Require this script on a page with Editor.js.

< script src = "..." > </ script >

Usage

Add a new Tool to the tools property of the Editor.js initial config.

var editor = EditorJS({ ... tools: { ... inlineCode: { class : InlineCode, shortcut : 'CMD+SHIFT+M' , }, }, ... });

Config Params

This Tool has no config params

Output data

Marked text will be wrapped with a span tag with an inline-code class.