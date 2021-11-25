Inline Tool for marking code-fragments for the Editor.js.
Get the package
npm i --save-dev @editorjs/inline-code
Include module at your application
const InlineCode = require('@editorjs/inline-code');
dist from repository
dist/bundle.js file to your page.
You can load specific version of package from jsDelivr CDN.
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@editorjs/inline-code@1.0.1
Require this script on a page with Editor.js.
<script src="..."></script>
Add a new Tool to the
tools property of the Editor.js initial config.
var editor = EditorJS({
...
tools: {
...
inlineCode: {
class: InlineCode,
shortcut: 'CMD+SHIFT+M',
},
},
...
});
This Tool has no config params
Marked text will be wrapped with a
span tag with an
inline-code class.
{
"type" : "text",
"data" : {
"text" : "Create a directory for your module, enter it and run <span class=\"inline-code\">npm init</span> command."
}
}