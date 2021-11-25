Image Tool

Image Block for the Editor.js.

Features

Uploading file from the device

Pasting copied content from the web

Pasting images by drag-n-drop

Pasting files and screenshots from Clipboard

Allows adding a border, and a background

Allows stretching an image to the container's full-width

Notes

This Tool requires server-side implementation for the file uploading. See backend response format for more details.

This Tool is also capable of uploading & displaying video files using the element. To enable this, specify video mime-types via the 'types' config param.

Installation

Install via NPM

Get the package

npm i --save-dev @editorjs/image

Include module at your application

import ImageTool from '@editorjs/image' ;

Other methods

Manual downloading and connecting

Upload folder dist from repository Add dist/bundle.js file to your page.

Loading from CDN

You can load a specific version of package from jsDelivr CDN.

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@editorjs/image@2.3.0

Then require this script on page with Editor.js through the <script src=""></script> tag.

Usage

Add a new Tool to the tools property of the Editor.js initial config.

import ImageTool from '@editorjs/image' ; const ImageTool = window .ImageTool; var editor = EditorJS({ ... tools: { ... image: { class : ImageTool, config : { endpoints : { byFile : 'http://localhost:8008/uploadFile' , byUrl : 'http://localhost:8008/fetchUrl' , } } } } ... });

Config Params

Image Tool supports these configuration parameters:

Field Type Description endpoints {byFile: string, byUrl: string} Endpoints for file uploading.

Contains 2 fields:

byFile - for file uploading

byUrl - for uploading by URL field string (default: image ) Name of uploaded image field in POST request types string (default: image/* ) Mime-types of files that can be accepted with file selection. additionalRequestData object Object with any data you want to send with uploading requests additionalRequestHeaders object Object with any custom headers which will be added to request. See example captionPlaceholder string (default: Caption ) Placeholder for Caption input buttonContent string Allows to override HTML content of «Select file» button uploader {{uploadByFile: function, uploadByUrl: function}} Optional custom uploading methods. See details below. actions array Array with custom actions to show in the tool's settings menu. See details below.

Note that if you don't implement your custom uploader methods, the endpoints param is required.

Add border Stretch to full-width Add background

Add extra setting-buttons by adding them to the actions -array in the configuration:

actions: [ { name : 'new_button' , icon : '<svg>...</svg>' , title : 'New Button' , action : ( name ) => { alert( ` ${name} button clicked` ); return false ; } } ]

By adding return true or return false at the end of your custom actions, you can determine wether the icon in the tool's settings is toggled or not. This is helpfull for actions that do not toggle between states, but execute a different action. If toggling is enabled, an image-tool--[button name] class will be appended and removed from the container.

Output data

This Tool returns data with following format

Field Type Description file object Uploaded file data. Any data got from backend uploader. Always contain the url property caption string image's caption withBorder boolean add border to image withBackground boolean need to add background stretched boolean stretch image to screen's width

{ "type" : "image" , "data" : { "file" : { "url" : "https://www.tesla.com/tesla_theme/assets/img/_vehicle_redesign/roadster_and_semi/roadster/hero.jpg" }, "caption" : "Roadster // tesla.com" , "withBorder" : false , "withBackground" : false , "stretched" : true } }

Backend response format

This Tool works by one of the following schemes:

Uploading files from the device Uploading by URL (handle image-like URL's pasting) Uploading by drag-n-drop file Uploading by pasting from Clipboard

Uploading files from device

Scenario:

User select file from the device Tool sends it to your backend (on config.endpoint.byFile route) Your backend should save file and return file data with JSON at specified format. Image tool shows saved image and stores server answer

So, you can implement backend for file saving by your own way. It is a specific and trivial task depending on your environment and stack.

Response of your uploader should cover following format:

{ "success" : 1, "file": { "url" : "https://www.tesla.com/tesla_theme/assets/img/_vehicle_redesign/roadster_and_semi/roadster/hero.jpg", // ... and any additional fields you want to store, such as width, height, color, extension, etc } }

success - uploading status. 1 for successful, 0 for failed

file - uploaded file data. Must contain an url field with full public path to the uploaded image. Also, can contain any additional fields you want to store. For example, width, height, id etc. All additional fields will be saved at the file object of output data.

Uploading by pasted URL

Scenario:

User pastes an URL of the image file to the Editor Editor pass pasted string to the Image Tool Tool sends it to your backend (on config.endpoint.byUrl route) via 'url' POST-parameter Your backend should accept URL, download and save the original file by passed URL and return file data with JSON at specified format. Image tool shows saved image and stores server answer

Response of your uploader should be at the same format as described at «Uploading files from device» section

Uploading by drag-n-drop or from Clipboard

Your backend will accept file as FormData object in field name, specified by config.field (by default, « image »). You should save it and return the same response format as described above.

Providing custom uploading methods

As mentioned at the Config Params section, you have an ability to provide own custom uploading methods. It is a quite simple: implement uploadByFile and uploadByUrl methods and pass them via uploader config param. Both methods must return a Promise that resolves with response in a format that described at the backend response format section.

Method Arguments Return value Description uploadByFile File {Promise.<{success, file: {url}}>} Upload file to the server and return an uploaded image data uploadByUrl string {Promise.<{success, file: {url}}>} Send URL-string to the server, that should load image by this URL and return an uploaded image data

Example: