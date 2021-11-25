Image Block for the Editor.js.
Notes
This Tool requires server-side implementation for the file uploading. See backend response format for more details.
This Tool is also capable of uploading & displaying video files using the element. To enable this, specify video mime-types via the 'types' config param.
Get the package
npm i --save-dev @editorjs/image
Include module at your application
import ImageTool from '@editorjs/image';
dist from repository
dist/bundle.js file to your page.
You can load a specific version of package from jsDelivr CDN.
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@editorjs/image@2.3.0
Then require this script on page with Editor.js through the
<script src=""></script> tag.
Add a new Tool to the
tools property of the Editor.js initial config.
import ImageTool from '@editorjs/image';
// or if you inject ImageTool via standalone script
const ImageTool = window.ImageTool;
var editor = EditorJS({
...
tools: {
...
image: {
class: ImageTool,
config: {
endpoints: {
byFile: 'http://localhost:8008/uploadFile', // Your backend file uploader endpoint
byUrl: 'http://localhost:8008/fetchUrl', // Your endpoint that provides uploading by Url
}
}
}
}
...
});
Image Tool supports these configuration parameters:
|Field
|Type
|Description
|endpoints
{byFile: string, byUrl: string}
|Endpoints for file uploading.
Contains 2 fields:
byFile - for file uploading
byUrl - for uploading by URL
|field
string
|(default:
image) Name of uploaded image field in POST request
|types
string
|(default:
image/*) Mime-types of files that can be accepted with file selection.
|additionalRequestData
object
|Object with any data you want to send with uploading requests
|additionalRequestHeaders
object
|Object with any custom headers which will be added to request. See example
|captionPlaceholder
string
|(default:
Caption) Placeholder for Caption input
|buttonContent
string
|Allows to override HTML content of «Select file» button
|uploader
{{uploadByFile: function, uploadByUrl: function}}
|Optional custom uploading methods. See details below.
|actions
array
|Array with custom actions to show in the tool's settings menu. See details below.
Note that if you don't implement your custom uploader methods, the
endpoints param is required.
Add border
Stretch to full-width
Add background
Add extra setting-buttons by adding them to the
actions-array in the configuration:
actions: [
{
name: 'new_button',
icon: '<svg>...</svg>',
title: 'New Button',
action: (name) => {
alert(`${name} button clicked`);
return false;
}
}
]
By adding
return true or
return false at the end of your custom actions, you can determine wether the icon in the tool's settings is toggled or not. This is helpfull for actions that do not toggle between states, but execute a different action.
If toggling is enabled, an
image-tool--[button name] class will be appended and removed from the container.
This Tool returns
data with following format
|Field
|Type
|Description
|file
object
|Uploaded file data. Any data got from backend uploader. Always contain the
url property
|caption
string
|image's caption
|withBorder
boolean
|add border to image
|withBackground
boolean
|need to add background
|stretched
boolean
|stretch image to screen's width
{
"type" : "image",
"data" : {
"file": {
"url" : "https://www.tesla.com/tesla_theme/assets/img/_vehicle_redesign/roadster_and_semi/roadster/hero.jpg"
},
"caption" : "Roadster // tesla.com",
"withBorder" : false,
"withBackground" : false,
"stretched" : true
}
}
This Tool works by one of the following schemes:
Scenario:
config.endpoint.byFile route)
So, you can implement backend for file saving by your own way. It is a specific and trivial task depending on your environment and stack.
Response of your uploader should cover following format:
{
"success" : 1,
"file": {
"url" : "https://www.tesla.com/tesla_theme/assets/img/_vehicle_redesign/roadster_and_semi/roadster/hero.jpg",
// ... and any additional fields you want to store, such as width, height, color, extension, etc
}
}
success - uploading status. 1 for successful, 0 for failed
file - uploaded file data. Must contain an
url field with full public path to the uploaded image.
Also, can contain any additional fields you want to store. For example, width, height, id etc.
All additional fields will be saved at the
file object of output data.
Scenario:
config.endpoint.byUrl route) via 'url' POST-parameter
Response of your uploader should be at the same format as described at «Uploading files from device» section
Your backend will accept file as FormData object in field name, specified by
config.field (by default, «
image»).
You should save it and return the same response format as described above.
As mentioned at the Config Params section, you have an ability to provide own custom uploading methods.
It is a quite simple: implement
uploadByFile and
uploadByUrl methods and pass them via
uploader config param.
Both methods must return a Promise that resolves with response in a format that described at the backend response format section.
|Method
|Arguments
|Return value
|Description
|uploadByFile
File
{Promise.<{success, file: {url}}>}
|Upload file to the server and return an uploaded image data
|uploadByUrl
string
{Promise.<{success, file: {url}}>}
|Send URL-string to the server, that should load image by this URL and return an uploaded image data
Example:
import ImageTool from '@editorjs/image';
var editor = EditorJS({
...
tools: {
...
image: {
class: ImageTool,
config: {
/**
* Custom uploader
*/
uploader: {
/**
* Upload file to the server and return an uploaded image data
* @param {File} file - file selected from the device or pasted by drag-n-drop
* @return {Promise.<{success, file: {url}}>}
*/
uploadByFile(file){
// your own uploading logic here
return MyAjax.upload(file).then(() => {
return {
success: 1,
file: {
url: 'https://codex.so/upload/redactor_images/o_80beea670e49f04931ce9e3b2122ac70.jpg',
// any other image data you want to store, such as width, height, color, extension, etc
}
};
});
},
/**
* Send URL-string to the server. Backend should load image by this URL and return an uploaded image data
* @param {string} url - pasted image URL
* @return {Promise.<{success, file: {url}}>}
*/
uploadByUrl(url){
// your ajax request for uploading
return MyAjax.upload(file).then(() => {
return {
success: 1,
file: {
url: 'https://codex.so/upload/redactor_images/o_e48549d1855c7fc1807308dd14990126.jpg',,
// any other image data you want to store, such as width, height, color, extension, etc
}
}
})
}
}
}
}
}
...
});