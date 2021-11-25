Heading Tool

Provides Headings Blocks for the Editor.js.

Installation

Install via NPM

Get the package

npm i --save @editorjs/header

Include module at your application

const Header = require ( '@editorjs/header' );

Download to your project's source dir

Upload folder dist from repository Add dist/bundle.js file to your page.

Load from CDN

You can load specific version of package from jsDelivr CDN.

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@editorjs/header@latest

Then require this script on page with Editor.js.

< script src = "..." > </ script >

Usage

Add a new Tool to the tools property of the Editor.js initial config.

var editor = EditorJS({ ... tools: { ... header: Header, }, ... });

Shortcut

You can insert this Block by a useful shortcut. Set it up with the tools[].shortcut property of the Editor's initial config.

var editor = EditorJS({ ... tools: { ... header: { class : Header, shortcut : 'CMD+SHIFT+H' , }, }, ... });

Config Params

All properties are optional.

Field Type Description placeholder string header's placeholder string levels number[] enabled heading levels defaultLevel number default heading level

var editor = EditorJS({ ... tools: { ... header: { class : Header, config : { placeholder : 'Enter a header' , levels : [ 2 , 3 , 4 ], defaultLevel : 3 } } } ... });

You can select one of six levels for heading.

Output data

Field Type Description text string header's text level number level of header: 1 for H1, 2 for H2 ... 6 for H6