Provides Headings Blocks for the Editor.js.
Get the package
npm i --save @editorjs/header
Include module at your application
const Header = require('@editorjs/header');
dist from repository
dist/bundle.js file to your page.
You can load specific version of package from jsDelivr CDN.
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@editorjs/header@latest
Then require this script on page with Editor.js.
<script src="..."></script>
Add a new Tool to the
tools property of the Editor.js initial config.
var editor = EditorJS({
...
tools: {
...
header: Header,
},
...
});
You can insert this Block by a useful shortcut. Set it up with the
tools[].shortcut property of the Editor's initial config.
var editor = EditorJS({
...
tools: {
...
header: {
class: Header,
shortcut: 'CMD+SHIFT+H',
},
},
...
});
All properties are optional.
|Field
|Type
|Description
|placeholder
string
|header's placeholder string
|levels
number[]
|enabled heading levels
|defaultLevel
number
|default heading level
var editor = EditorJS({
...
tools: {
...
header: {
class: Header,
config: {
placeholder: 'Enter a header',
levels: [2, 3, 4],
defaultLevel: 3
}
}
}
...
});
You can select one of six levels for heading.
|Field
|Type
|Description
|text
string
|header's text
|level
number
|level of header: 1 for H1, 2 for H2 ... 6 for H6
{
"type": "header",
"data": {
"text": "Why Telegram is the best messenger",
"level": 2
}
}