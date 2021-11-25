Embed Tool

Provides Block tool for embedded content for the Editor.js. Tool uses Editor.js pasted patterns handling and inserts iframe with embedded content.

List of services supported

service — is a service name that will be saved to Tool's output JSON

Facebook - facebook service

service Instagram - instagram service

service YouTube - youtube service

service Twitter - twitter service. (https://twitframe.com used for render)

service. (https://twitframe.com used for render) Twitch - twitch-video service for videos and twitch-channel for channels

service for videos and for channels Miro - miro service

service Vimeo — vimeo service

service Gfycat — gfycat service

service Imgur — imgur service

service Vine - vine service. The project is in archive state now

service. The project is in archive state now Aparat - aparat service

service Yandex.Music - yandex-music-track service for tracks, yandex-music-album for albums and yandex-music-playlist for playlists

service for tracks, for albums and for playlists Coub — coub service

service CodePen — codepen service

service Pinterest - pinterest service

service 👇 Any other customized service

Installation

Install via NPM

Get the package

npm i --save @editorjs/embed

Include module at your application

import Embed from '@editorjs/embed' ;

Load from CDN

You can load specific version of package from jsDelivr CDN.

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@editorjs/embed@latest

Then require this script on page with Editor.js.

< script src = "..." > </ script >

Usage

Add a new Tool to the tools property of the Editor.js initial config.

var editor = EditorJS({ ... tools: { ... embed: Embed, }, ... });

Available configuration

Enabling / disabling services

Embed Tool supports some services by default (see above). You can specify services you would like to use:

var editor = EditorJS({ ... tools: { ... embed: { class : Embed, config : { services : { youtube : true , coub : true } } }, }, ... });

Note that if you pass services you want to use like in the example above, others will not be enabled.

Add more services

You can provide your own services using simple configuration.

First, you should create a Service configuration object. It contains following fields:

Field Type Description regex RegExp Pattern of pasted URLs. You should use regexp groups to extract resource id embedUrl string Url of resource`s embed page. Use <%= remote_id %> to substitute resource identifier html string HTML code of iframe with embedded content. embedUrl will be set as iframe src height number Optional. Height of inserted iframe width number Optional. Width of inserted iframe id Function Optional. If your id is complex you can provide function to make the id from extraced regexp groups

Example:

{ regex : /https?:\/\/codepen.io\/([^\/\?\&]*)\/pen\/([^\/\?\&]*)/ , embedUrl : 'https://codepen.io/<%= remote_id %>?height=300&theme-id=0&default-tab=css,result&embed-version=2' , html : "<iframe height='300' scrolling='no' frameborder='no' allowtransparency='true' allowfullscreen='true' style='width: 100%;'></iframe>" , height : 300 , width : 600 , id : ( groups ) => groups.join( '/embed/' ) }

When you create a Service configuration object, you can provide it with Tool`s configuration:

var editor = EditorJS({ ... tools: { ... embed: { class : Embed, config : { services : { youtube : true , coub : true , codepen : { regex : /https?:\/\/codepen.io\/([^\/\?\&]*)\/pen\/([^\/\?\&]*)/ , embedUrl : 'https://codepen.io/<%= remote_id %>?height=300&theme-id=0&default-tab=css,result&embed-version=2' , html : "<iframe height='300' scrolling='no' frameborder='no' allowtransparency='true' allowfullscreen='true' style='width: 100%;'></iframe>" , height : 300 , width : 600 , id : ( groups ) => groups.join( '/embed/' ) } } } }, }, ... });

Inline Toolbar

Editor.js provides useful inline toolbar. You can allow it`s usage in the Embed Tool caption by providing inlineToolbar: true .

var editor = EditorJS({ ... tools: { ... embed: { class : Embed, inlineToolbar : true }, }, ... });

Output data

Field Type Description service string service unique name source string source URL embed string URL for source embed page width number embedded content width height number embedded content height caption string content caption

{ "type" : "embed" , "data" : { "service" : "coub" , "source" : "https://coub.com/view/1czcdf" , "embed" : "https://coub.com/embed/1czcdf" , "width" : 580 , "height" : 320 , "caption" : "My Life" } }

