Provides Block tool for embedded content for the Editor.js. Tool uses Editor.js pasted patterns handling and inserts iframe with embedded content.
service— is a service name that will be saved to Tool's output JSON
facebook service
instagram service
youtube service
twitter service. (https://twitframe.com used for render)
twitch-video service for videos and
twitch-channel for channels
miro service
vimeo service
gfycat service
imgur service
vine service. The project is in archive state now
aparat service
yandex-music-track service for tracks,
yandex-music-album for albums and
yandex-music-playlist for playlists
coub service
codepen service
pinterest service
Get the package
npm i --save @editorjs/embed
Include module at your application
import Embed from '@editorjs/embed';
You can load specific version of package from jsDelivr CDN.
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@editorjs/embed@latest
Then require this script on page with Editor.js.
<script src="..."></script>
Add a new Tool to the
tools property of the Editor.js initial config.
var editor = EditorJS({
...
tools: {
...
embed: Embed,
},
...
});
Embed Tool supports some services by default (see above). You can specify services you would like to use:
var editor = EditorJS({
...
tools: {
...
embed: {
class: Embed,
config: {
services: {
youtube: true,
coub: true
}
}
},
},
...
});
Note that if you pass services you want to use like in the example above, others will not be enabled.
You can provide your own services using simple configuration.
First, you should create a Service configuration object. It contains following fields:
|Field
|Type
|Description
regex
RegExp
|Pattern of pasted URLs. You should use regexp groups to extract resource id
embedUrl
string
|Url of resource`s embed page. Use
<%= remote_id %> to substitute resource identifier
html
string
|HTML code of iframe with embedded content.
embedUrl will be set as iframe
src
height
number
|Optional. Height of inserted iframe
width
number
|Optional. Width of inserted iframe
id
Function
|Optional. If your id is complex you can provide function to make the id from extraced regexp groups
Example:
{
regex: /https?:\/\/codepen.io\/([^\/\?\&]*)\/pen\/([^\/\?\&]*)/,
embedUrl: 'https://codepen.io/<%= remote_id %>?height=300&theme-id=0&default-tab=css,result&embed-version=2',
html: "<iframe height='300' scrolling='no' frameborder='no' allowtransparency='true' allowfullscreen='true' style='width: 100%;'></iframe>",
height: 300,
width: 600,
id: (groups) => groups.join('/embed/')
}
When you create a Service configuration object, you can provide it with Tool`s configuration:
var editor = EditorJS({
...
tools: {
...
embed: {
class: Embed,
config: {
services: {
youtube: true,
coub: true,
codepen: {
regex: /https?:\/\/codepen.io\/([^\/\?\&]*)\/pen\/([^\/\?\&]*)/,
embedUrl: 'https://codepen.io/<%= remote_id %>?height=300&theme-id=0&default-tab=css,result&embed-version=2',
html: "<iframe height='300' scrolling='no' frameborder='no' allowtransparency='true' allowfullscreen='true' style='width: 100%;'></iframe>",
height: 300,
width: 600,
id: (groups) => groups.join('/embed/')
}
}
}
},
},
...
});
Editor.js provides useful inline toolbar. You can allow it`s usage in the Embed Tool caption by providing
inlineToolbar: true.
var editor = EditorJS({
...
tools: {
...
embed: {
class: Embed,
inlineToolbar: true
},
},
...
});
|Field
|Type
|Description
|service
string
|service unique name
|source
string
|source URL
|embed
string
|URL for source embed page
|width
number
|embedded content width
|height
number
|embedded content height
|caption
string
|content caption
{
"type" : "embed",
"data" : {
"service" : "coub",
"source" : "https://coub.com/view/1czcdf",
"embed" : "https://coub.com/embed/1czcdf",
"width" : 580,
"height" : 320,
"caption" : "My Life"
}
}
