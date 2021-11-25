openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@editorjs/embed

by editor-js
2.5.0 (see all)

Embed Tool for Editor.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.3K

GitHub Stars

81

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Embed Tool

Provides Block tool for embedded content for the Editor.js. Tool uses Editor.js pasted patterns handling and inserts iframe with embedded content.

List of services supported

service — is a service name that will be saved to Tool's output JSON

Installation

Install via NPM

Get the package

npm i --save @editorjs/embed

Include module at your application

import Embed from '@editorjs/embed';

Load from CDN

You can load specific version of package from jsDelivr CDN.

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@editorjs/embed@latest

Then require this script on page with Editor.js.

<script src="..."></script>

Usage

Add a new Tool to the tools property of the Editor.js initial config.

var editor = EditorJS({
  ...

  tools: {
    ...
    embed: Embed,
  },

  ...
});

Available configuration

Enabling / disabling services

Embed Tool supports some services by default (see above). You can specify services you would like to use:

var editor = EditorJS({
  ...

  tools: {
    ...
    embed: {
      class: Embed,
      config: {
        services: {
          youtube: true,
          coub: true
        }
      }
    },
  },

  ...
});

Note that if you pass services you want to use like in the example above, others will not be enabled.

Add more services

You can provide your own services using simple configuration.

First, you should create a Service configuration object. It contains following fields:

FieldTypeDescription
regexRegExpPattern of pasted URLs. You should use regexp groups to extract resource id
embedUrlstringUrl of resource`s embed page. Use <%= remote_id %> to substitute resource identifier
htmlstringHTML code of iframe with embedded content. embedUrl will be set as iframe src
heightnumberOptional. Height of inserted iframe
widthnumberOptional. Width of inserted iframe
idFunctionOptional. If your id is complex you can provide function to make the id from extraced regexp groups

Example:

{
  regex: /https?:\/\/codepen.io\/([^\/\?\&]*)\/pen\/([^\/\?\&]*)/,
  embedUrl: 'https://codepen.io/<%= remote_id %>?height=300&theme-id=0&default-tab=css,result&embed-version=2',
  html: "<iframe height='300' scrolling='no' frameborder='no' allowtransparency='true' allowfullscreen='true' style='width: 100%;'></iframe>",
  height: 300,
  width: 600,
  id: (groups) => groups.join('/embed/')
}

When you create a Service configuration object, you can provide it with Tool`s configuration:

var editor = EditorJS({
  ...

  tools: {
    ...
    embed: {
      class: Embed,
      config: {
        services: {
          youtube: true,
          coub: true,
          codepen: {
            regex: /https?:\/\/codepen.io\/([^\/\?\&]*)\/pen\/([^\/\?\&]*)/,
            embedUrl: 'https://codepen.io/<%= remote_id %>?height=300&theme-id=0&default-tab=css,result&embed-version=2',
            html: "<iframe height='300' scrolling='no' frameborder='no' allowtransparency='true' allowfullscreen='true' style='width: 100%;'></iframe>",
            height: 300,
            width: 600,
            id: (groups) => groups.join('/embed/')
          }
        }
      }
    },
  },

  ...
});

Inline Toolbar

Editor.js provides useful inline toolbar. You can allow it`s usage in the Embed Tool caption by providing inlineToolbar: true.

var editor = EditorJS({
  ...

  tools: {
    ...
    embed: {
      class: Embed,
      inlineToolbar: true
    },
  },

  ...
});

Output data

FieldTypeDescription
servicestringservice unique name
sourcestringsource URL
embedstringURL for source embed page
widthnumberembedded content width
heightnumberembedded content height
captionstringcontent caption
{
  "type" : "embed",
  "data" : {
    "service" : "coub",
    "source" : "https://coub.com/view/1czcdf",
    "embed" : "https://coub.com/embed/1czcdf",
    "width" : 580,
    "height" : 320,
    "caption" : "My Life"
  }
}

About CodeX

CodeX is a team of digital specialists around the world interested in building high-quality open source products on a global market. We are open for young people who want to constantly improve their skills and grow professionally with experiments in cutting-edge technologies.

🌐Join 👋TwitterInstagram
codex.socodex.so/join@codex_team@codex_team

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial