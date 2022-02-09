Edge 12+ Firefox 18+ Chrome 49+ Safari 10+ iOS Safari 10+ Opera 36+

Roadmap

Collaborative editing Implement Inline Tools JSON format In progress #1801 Implement Operations creation and transformations Implement Tools API changes Implement Server and communication Update basic tools to fit the new API

Unified Toolbox Block Tunes moved left #1815 Toolbox become vertical In progress Ability to display several Toolbox buttons by the single Tool Conversion Toolbar uses Unified Toolbox Block Tunes become vertical Conversion Toolbar added to the Block Tunes

Ecosystem improvements

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.

We really welcome new contributors. If you want to make some code with us, please take a look at the Good First Tasks. You can write to us on team@codex.so or via special Telegram chat, or any other way.

Documentation

Changelog

How to use Editor.js

Basics

Editor.js is a Block-Styled editor. Blocks are structural units, of which the Entry is composed. For example, Paragraph , Heading , Image , Video , List are Blocks. Each Block is represented by Plugin. We have many ready-to-use Plugins and a simple API for creating new ones.

How to use the Editor after Installation.

Create new Blocks by pressing Enter or clicking the Plus Button

Press TAB or click on the Plus Button to view the Toolbox

Press TAB again to leaf Toolbox and select a Block you need. Then press Enter.

Select a text fragment and apply a style or insert a link from the Inline Toolbar

Use the «three-dots» button on the right to open Block Settings. From here, you can move and delete a Block or apply a Tool's settings, if it provided. For example, you can set a Heading level or List style.

Shortcuts

A few shortcuts are preset as available.

Shortcut Action Restrictions TAB Show/leaf a Toolbox. On empty block SHIFT+TAB Leaf back a Toolbox. While Toolbox is opened ENTER Create a Block While Toolbox is opened and some Tool is selected CMD+B Bold style On selection CMD+I Italic style On selection CMD+K Insert a link On selection

Each Tool can also have its own shortcuts. These are specified in the configuration of the Tool, for example:

var editor = new EditorJS({ tools : { header : { class : Header, shortcut : 'CMD+SHIFT+H' }, list : { class : List, shortcut : 'CMD+SHIFT+L' } } });

Installation Guide

There are few steps to run Editor.js on your site.

Step 1. Load Editor's core

Get Editor.js itself. It is a minified script with Editor's core and some default must-have tools.

Choose the most usable method of getting Editor for you.

Node package

Source from CDN

Option A. NPM install

Install the package via NPM or Yarn

npm i @editorjs/editorjs

Include module in your application

import EditorJS from '@editorjs/editorjs' ;

Option B. Use a CDN

You can load EditorJS directly from from jsDelivr CDN.

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@editorjs/editorjs@latest

For example, place this in your HTML:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@editorjs/editorjs@latest" > </ script >

Or download the bundle file and use it from your server.

< script src = "editor.js" > </ script >

Each Block is represented by a Tool. Tools are simple external scripts with their own logic. For example, there is a Header Tool into which you type your heading text. If you want to be able to use this, install the Header Tool the same way as the Editor (Node.js, CDN, local file).

Example: use Header from CDN

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/codex.editor.header@2.0.4/dist/bundle.js" > </ script >

Check Editor.js's community to see more ready-to-use Tools.

Step 3. Create Editor instance

Create an instance of Editor.js and pass Configuration Object with holderId and tools list.

< div id = "editorjs" > </ div >

You can create a simple Editor with only default Paragraph Tool by passing a string with element's Id (wrapper for Editor) as a configuration param. Or use the default editorjs id for wrapper.

var editor = new EditorJS(); var editor = new EditorJS( 'editorjs' );

Or pass a whole settings object.

var editor = new EditorJS({ holder : 'editorjs' , tools : { header : { class : Header, inlineToolbar : true }, }, data : {} });

Saving Data

Call editor.save() and handle returned Promise with saved data.

editor.save() .then( ( savedData ) => { console .log(savedData); });

Example

Take a look at the example.html to view more detailed examples.

Credits and references

We use HTMLJanitor module in our Sanitizer module.

About CodeX

CodeX is a team of digital specialists around the world interested in building high-quality open source products on a global market. We are open for young people who want to constantly improve their skills and grow professionally with experiments in cutting-edge technologies.