Delimiter Tool for Editor.js

Delimiter Tool for the Editor.js.

Installation

Install via NPM

Get the package

npm i --save-dev @editorjs/delimiter

Include module at your application

const Delimiter = require ( '@editorjs/delimiter' );

Download to your project's source dir

Upload folder dist from repository Add dist/bundle.js file to your page.

Load from CDN

You can load specific version of package from jsDelivr CDN.

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@editorjs/delimiter@1.0.1

Require this script on a page with Editor.js.

< script src = "..." > </ script >

Usage

Add a new Tool to the tools property of the Editor.js initial config.

var editor = EditorJS({ ... tools: { ... delimiter: Delimiter, } ... });

Config Params

This Tool has no config params

Output data

This Tool returns empty object.