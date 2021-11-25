Delimiter Tool for the Editor.js.
Get the package
npm i --save-dev @editorjs/delimiter
Include module at your application
const Delimiter = require('@editorjs/delimiter');
dist from repository
dist/bundle.js file to your page.
You can load specific version of package from jsDelivr CDN.
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@editorjs/delimiter@1.0.1
Require this script on a page with Editor.js.
<script src="..."></script>
Add a new Tool to the
tools property of the Editor.js initial config.
var editor = EditorJS({
...
tools: {
...
delimiter: Delimiter,
}
...
});
This Tool has no config params
This Tool returns empty object.
{
"type" : "delimiter",
"data" : {}
}