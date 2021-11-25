Code Tool for the Editor.js allows to include code examples in your articles.
Get the package
npm i --save-dev @editorjs/code
Include module at your application
const CodeTool = require('@editorjs/code');
dist from repository
dist/bundle.js file to your page.
You can load specific version of package from jsDelivr CDN.
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@editorjs/code@2.0.0
Require this script on a page with Editor.js.
<script src="..."></script>
Add a new Tool to the
tools property of the Editor.js initial config.
var editor = EditorJS({
...
tools: {
...
code: CodeTool,
}
...
});
|Field
|Type
|Description
|placeholder
string
|Code Tool's placeholder string
This Tool returns code.
{
"type" : "code",
"data" : {
"code": "body {\n font-size: 14px;\n line-height: 16px;\n}",
}
}