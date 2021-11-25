This Tool for the Editor.js allows you to add checklists to your texts.
Get the package
npm i --save-dev @editorjs/checklist
Include module at your application
const Checklist = require('@editorjs/checklist');
dist from repository
dist/bundle.js file to your page.
You can load specific version of package from jsDelivr CDN.
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@editorjs/checklist@latest
Then require this script on page with Editor.js.
<script src="..."></script>
Add a new Tool to the
tools property of the Editor.js initial config.
var editor = EditorJS({
...
tools: {
...
checklist: {
class: Checklist,
inlineToolbar: true,
},
}
...
});
This Tool has no config params
|Field
|Type
|Description
|items
object[]
|array of checklist's items
{
"type" : "checklist",
"data" : {
"items" : [
{
"text" : "This is a block-styled editor",
"checked" : true
},
{
"text" : "Clean output data",
"checked" : false
},
{
"text" : "Simple and powerful API",
"checked" : true
}
]
}
}