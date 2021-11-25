Checklist Tool for Editor.js

This Tool for the Editor.js allows you to add checklists to your texts.

Installation

Install via NPM

Get the package

npm i --save-dev @editorjs/checklist

Include module at your application

const Checklist = require ( '@editorjs/checklist' );

Download to your project's source dir

Upload folder dist from repository Add dist/bundle.js file to your page.

Load from CDN

You can load specific version of package from jsDelivr CDN.

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@editorjs/checklist@latest

Then require this script on page with Editor.js.

< script src = "..." > </ script >

Usage

Add a new Tool to the tools property of the Editor.js initial config.

var editor = EditorJS({ ... tools: { ... checklist: { class : Checklist, inlineToolbar : true , }, } ... });

Config Params

This Tool has no config params

Output data

Field Type Description items object[] array of checklist's items