Attaches Tool for the Editor.js.
This tool allows you to attach files to your articles.
You can get the package using any of these ways.
npm i --save-dev @editorjs/attaches
Include module at your application
const AttachesTool = require('@editorjs/attaches');
dist from repository
dist/bundle.js file to your page.
You can load specific version of package from jsDelivr CDN.
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@editorjs/attaches@latest
Then require this script on page with Editor.js through the
<script src=""></script> tag.
Add a new Tool to the
tools property of the Editor.js initial config.
var editor = EditorJS({
...
tools: {
...
attaches: {
class: AttachesTool,
config: {
endpoint: 'http://localhost:8008/uploadFile'
}
}
}
...
});
Attaches Tool supports these configuration parameters:
|Field
|Type
|Description
|endpoint
string
|Optional endpoint for file uploading or use uploader
|uploader
{uploadByFile: function}
|Optional custom uploading method or use endpoint
|field
string
|(default:
file) Name of uploaded file field in POST request
|types
string
|(default:
*) Mime-types of files that can be accepted with file selection.
|buttonText
string
|(default:
Select file) Placeholder for file upload button
|errorMessage
string
|(default:
File upload failed) Message to show if file upload failed
|additionalRequestHeaders
object
|(default:
{}) Object with any custom headers which will be added to request. Example:
{"X-CSRF-TOKEN": "W5fe2...hR8d1"}
This Tool returns
data with following format
|Field
|Type
|Description
|file
object
|Uploaded file data. Data received from backend uploader. See description below.
|title
string
|File's title. Initially set as uploaded file name. Can be modified by user.
Object
file consists of the following fields. All of them are optional,
size and
extension are supported by design.
|Field
|Type
|Description
|url
string
|Full public path of uploaded file
|size
number
|File's size (expected in bytes, according to Tool's design)
|name
string
|File's name
|extension
string
|File's extension
{
"type" : "attaches",
"data" : {
"file": {
"url" : "https://www.tesla.com/tesla_theme/assets/img/_vehicle_redesign/roadster_and_semi/roadster/hero.jpg",
"size": 91,
"name": "hero.jpg",
"extension": "jpg"
},
"title": "Hero"
}
}
Response of your uploader should cover following format:
{
"success" : 1,
"file": {
// any data you want
// for example: url, name, size, title
}
}
success - uploading status. 1 for successful, 0 for failed
file - uploaded file data.
Can contain data you want to store. Fields
url,
name,
size, and
extension if present will be written to file object. Fields size and extension are supported by design.
As mentioned at the Config Params section, you have an ability to provide own custom uploading method.
It is a quite simple: implement
uploadByFile method and pass them via
uploader config param.
The method return a Promise that resolves with response in a format that described at the backend response format section.
|Method
|Arguments
|Return value
|Description
|uploadByFile
File
{Promise.<{success, file: {url}}>}
|Upload file to the server and return an uploaded file data
Example:
import AttachesTool from '@editorjs/attaches';
var editor = EditorJS({
...
tools: {
...
attaches: {
class: AttachesTool,
config: {
/**
* Custom uploader
*/
uploader: {
/**
* Upload file to the server and return an uploaded image data
* @param {File} file - file selected from the device or pasted by drag-n-drop
* @return {Promise.<{success, file: {url}}>}
*/
uploadByFile(file){
// your own uploading logic here
return MyAjax.upload(file).then((response) => {
return {
success: 1,
file: {
url: response.fileurl,
// any data you want
// for example: name, size, title
}
};
});
},
}
}
}
}
...
});