openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@editorjs/attaches

by editor-js
1.2.1 (see all)

Attaches Tool for CodeX Editor 2.0

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

611

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Attaches Tool

Attaches Tool for the Editor.js.

This tool allows you to attach files to your articles.

Example

Get the package

You can get the package using any of these ways.

Install via npm

npm i --save-dev @editorjs/attaches

Include module at your application

const AttachesTool = require('@editorjs/attaches');

Download to your project's source dir

  1. Upload folder dist from repository
  2. Add dist/bundle.js file to your page.

Load from CDN

You can load specific version of package from jsDelivr CDN.

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@editorjs/attaches@latest

Then require this script on page with Editor.js through the <script src=""></script> tag.

Usage

Add a new Tool to the tools property of the Editor.js initial config.

var editor = EditorJS({
  ...

  tools: {
    ...
    attaches: {
      class: AttachesTool,
      config: {
        endpoint: 'http://localhost:8008/uploadFile'
      }
    }
  }

  ...
});

Config Params

Attaches Tool supports these configuration parameters:

FieldTypeDescription
endpointstringOptional endpoint for file uploading or use uploader
uploader{uploadByFile: function}Optional custom uploading method or use endpoint
fieldstring(default: file) Name of uploaded file field in POST request
typesstring(default: *) Mime-types of files that can be accepted with file selection.
buttonTextstring(default: Select file) Placeholder for file upload button
errorMessagestring(default: File upload failed) Message to show if file upload failed
additionalRequestHeadersobject(default: {}) Object with any custom headers which will be added to request. Example: {"X-CSRF-TOKEN": "W5fe2...hR8d1"}

Output data

This Tool returns data with following format

FieldTypeDescription
fileobjectUploaded file data. Data received from backend uploader. See description below.
titlestringFile's title. Initially set as uploaded file name. Can be modified by user.

file object

Object file consists of the following fields. All of them are optional, size and extension are supported by design.

FieldTypeDescription
urlstringFull public path of uploaded file
sizenumberFile's size (expected in bytes, according to Tool's design)
namestringFile's name
extensionstringFile's extension
{
    "type" : "attaches",
    "data" : {
        "file": {
            "url" : "https://www.tesla.com/tesla_theme/assets/img/_vehicle_redesign/roadster_and_semi/roadster/hero.jpg",
            "size": 91,
            "name": "hero.jpg",
            "extension": "jpg"
        },
        "title": "Hero"
    }
}

Backend response format

Response of your uploader should cover following format:

{
    "success" : 1,
    "file": {
        // any data you want 
        // for example: url, name, size, title
    }
}

success - uploading status. 1 for successful, 0 for failed

file - uploaded file data. Can contain data you want to store. Fields url, name, size, and extension if present will be written to file object. Fields size and extension are supported by design.

Providing custom uploading methods

As mentioned at the Config Params section, you have an ability to provide own custom uploading method. It is a quite simple: implement uploadByFile method and pass them via uploader config param. The method return a Promise that resolves with response in a format that described at the backend response format section.

MethodArgumentsReturn valueDescription
uploadByFileFile{Promise.<{success, file: {url}}>}Upload file to the server and return an uploaded file data

Example:

import AttachesTool from '@editorjs/attaches';

var editor = EditorJS({
  ...

  tools: {
    ...
    attaches: {
      class: AttachesTool,
      config: {
        /**
         * Custom uploader
         */
        uploader: {
          /**
           * Upload file to the server and return an uploaded image data
           * @param {File} file - file selected from the device or pasted by drag-n-drop
           * @return {Promise.<{success, file: {url}}>}
           */
          uploadByFile(file){
            // your own uploading logic here
            return MyAjax.upload(file).then((response) => {
              return {
                success: 1,
                file: {
                  url: response.fileurl,
                  // any data you want 
                  // for example: name, size, title
                }
              };
            });
          },
        }
      }
    }
  }
  ...
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial