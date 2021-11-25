Attaches Tool

Attaches Tool for the Editor.js.

This tool allows you to attach files to your articles.

Get the package

You can get the package using any of these ways.

Install via npm

npm i --save-dev @editorjs/attaches

Include module at your application

const AttachesTool = require ( '@editorjs/attaches' );

Download to your project's source dir

Upload folder dist from repository Add dist/bundle.js file to your page.

Load from CDN

You can load specific version of package from jsDelivr CDN.

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@editorjs/attaches@latest

Then require this script on page with Editor.js through the <script src=""></script> tag.

Usage

Add a new Tool to the tools property of the Editor.js initial config.

var editor = EditorJS({ ... tools: { ... attaches: { class : AttachesTool, config : { endpoint : 'http://localhost:8008/uploadFile' } } } ... });

Config Params

Attaches Tool supports these configuration parameters:

Field Type Description endpoint string Optional endpoint for file uploading or use uploader uploader {uploadByFile: function} Optional custom uploading method or use endpoint field string (default: file ) Name of uploaded file field in POST request types string (default: * ) Mime-types of files that can be accepted with file selection. buttonText string (default: Select file ) Placeholder for file upload button errorMessage string (default: File upload failed ) Message to show if file upload failed additionalRequestHeaders object (default: {} ) Object with any custom headers which will be added to request. Example: {"X-CSRF-TOKEN": "W5fe2...hR8d1"}

Output data

This Tool returns data with following format

Field Type Description file object Uploaded file data. Data received from backend uploader. See description below. title string File's title. Initially set as uploaded file name. Can be modified by user.

file object

Object file consists of the following fields. All of them are optional, size and extension are supported by design.

Field Type Description url string Full public path of uploaded file size number File's size (expected in bytes, according to Tool's design) name string File's name extension string File's extension

{ "type" : "attaches" , "data" : { "file" : { "url" : "https://www.tesla.com/tesla_theme/assets/img/_vehicle_redesign/roadster_and_semi/roadster/hero.jpg" , "size" : 91 , "name" : "hero.jpg" , "extension" : "jpg" }, "title" : "Hero" } }

Backend response format

Response of your uploader should cover following format:

{ "success" : 1, "file": { // any data you want // for example: url, name, size, title } }

success - uploading status. 1 for successful, 0 for failed

file - uploaded file data. Can contain data you want to store. Fields url , name , size , and extension if present will be written to file object. Fields size and extension are supported by design.

Providing custom uploading methods

As mentioned at the Config Params section, you have an ability to provide own custom uploading method. It is a quite simple: implement uploadByFile method and pass them via uploader config param. The method return a Promise that resolves with response in a format that described at the backend response format section.

Method Arguments Return value Description uploadByFile File {Promise.<{success, file: {url}}>} Upload file to the server and return an uploaded file data

Example: