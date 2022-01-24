mquery is a fluent mongodb query builder designed to run in multiple environments.
require('mongodb').connect(uri, function (err, db) {
if (err) return handleError(err);
// get a collection
var collection = db.collection('artists');
// pass it to the constructor
mquery(collection).find({..}, callback);
// or pass it to the collection method
mquery().find({..}).collection(collection).exec(callback)
// or better yet, create a custom query constructor that has it always set
var Artist = mquery(collection).toConstructor();
Artist().find(..).where(..).exec(callback)
})
mquery requires a collection object to work with. In the example above we just pass the collection object created using the official MongoDB driver.
Declares this query a find query. Optionally pass a match clause and / or callback. If a callback is passed the query is executed.
mquery().find()
mquery().find(match)
mquery().find(callback)
mquery().find(match, function (err, docs) {
assert(Array.isArray(docs));
})
Declares this query a findOne query. Optionally pass a match clause and / or callback. If a callback is passed the query is executed.
mquery().findOne()
mquery().findOne(match)
mquery().findOne(callback)
mquery().findOne(match, function (err, doc) {
if (doc) {
// the document may not be found
console.log(doc);
}
})
Declares this query a count query. Optionally pass a match clause and / or callback. If a callback is passed the query is executed.
mquery().count()
mquery().count(match)
mquery().count(callback)
mquery().count(match, function (err, number){
console.log('we found %d matching documents', number);
})
Declares this query a remove query. Optionally pass a match clause and / or callback. If a callback is passed the query is executed.
mquery().remove()
mquery().remove(match)
mquery().remove(callback)
mquery().remove(match, function (err){})
Declares this query an update query. Optionally pass an update document, match clause, options or callback. If a callback is passed, the query is executed. To force execution without passing a callback, run
update(true).
mquery().update()
mquery().update(match, updateDocument)
mquery().update(match, updateDocument, options)
// the following all execute the command
mquery().update(callback)
mquery().update({$set: updateDocument, callback)
mquery().update(match, updateDocument, callback)
mquery().update(match, updateDocument, options, function (err, result){})
mquery().update(true) // executes (unsafe write)
All paths passed that are not
$atomic operations will become
$set ops. For example:
mquery(collection).where({ _id: id }).update({ title: 'words' }, callback)
becomes
collection.update({ _id: id }, { $set: { title: 'words' }}, callback)
This behavior can be overridden using the
overwrite option (see below).
Options are passed to the
setOptions() method.
Passing an empty object
{ } as the update document will result in a no-op unless the
overwrite option is passed. Without the
overwrite option, the update operation will be ignored and the callback executed without sending the command to MongoDB to prevent accidently overwritting documents in the collection.
var q = mquery(collection).where({ _id: id }).setOptions({ overwrite: true });
q.update({ }, callback); // overwrite with an empty doc
The
overwrite option isn't just for empty objects, it also provides a means to override the default
$set conversion and send the update document as is.
// create a base query
var base = mquery({ _id: 108 }).collection(collection).toConstructor();
base().findOne(function (err, doc) {
console.log(doc); // { _id: 108, name: 'cajon' })
base().setOptions({ overwrite: true }).update({ changed: true }, function (err) {
base.findOne(function (err, doc) {
console.log(doc); // { _id: 108, changed: true }) - the doc was overwritten
});
});
})
Updates only modify a single document by default. To update multiple documents, set the
multi option to
true.
mquery()
.collection(coll)
.update({ name: /^match/ }, { $addToSet: { arr: 4 }}, { multi: true }, callback)
// another way of doing it
mquery({ name: /^match/ })
.collection(coll)
.setOptions({ multi: true })
.update({ $addToSet: { arr: 4 }}, callback)
// update multiple documents with an empty doc
var q = mquery(collection).where({ name: /^match/ });
q.setOptions({ multi: true, overwrite: true })
q.update({ });
q.update(function (err, result) {
console.log(arguments);
});
Declares this query a findAndModify with update query. Optionally pass a match clause, update document, options, or callback. If a callback is passed, the query is executed.
When executed, the first matching document (if found) is modified according to the update document and passed back to the callback.
Options are passed to the
setOptions() method.
returnDocument: string -
'after' to return the modified document rather than the original. defaults to
'before'
upsert: boolean - creates the object if it doesn't exist. defaults to false
sort: if multiple docs are found by the match condition, sets the sort order to choose which doc to update
query.findOneAndUpdate()
query.findOneAndUpdate(updateDocument)
query.findOneAndUpdate(match, updateDocument)
query.findOneAndUpdate(match, updateDocument, options)
// the following all execute the command
query.findOneAndUpdate(callback)
query.findOneAndUpdate(updateDocument, callback)
query.findOneAndUpdate(match, updateDocument, callback)
query.findOneAndUpdate(match, updateDocument, options, function (err, doc) {
if (doc) {
// the document may not be found
console.log(doc);
}
})
Declares this query a findAndModify with remove query. Alias of findOneAndDelete. Optionally pass a match clause, options, or callback. If a callback is passed, the query is executed.
When executed, the first matching document (if found) is modified according to the update document, removed from the collection and passed to the callback.
Options are passed to the
setOptions() method.
sort: if multiple docs are found by the condition, sets the sort order to choose which doc to modify and remove
A.where().findOneAndDelete()
A.where().findOneAndRemove()
A.where().findOneAndRemove(match)
A.where().findOneAndRemove(match, options)
// the following all execute the command
A.where().findOneAndRemove(callback)
A.where().findOneAndRemove(match, callback)
A.where().findOneAndRemove(match, options, function (err, doc) {
if (doc) {
// the document may not be found
console.log(doc);
}
})
Declares this query a distinct query. Optionally pass the distinct field, a match clause or callback. If a callback is passed the query is executed.
mquery().distinct()
mquery().distinct(match)
mquery().distinct(match, field)
mquery().distinct(field)
// the following all execute the command
mquery().distinct(callback)
mquery().distinct(field, callback)
mquery().distinct(match, callback)
mquery().distinct(match, field, function (err, result) {
console.log(result);
})
Executes the query.
mquery().findOne().where('route').intersects(polygon).exec(function (err, docs){})
Executes the query and returns a stream.
var stream = mquery().find().stream(options);
stream.on('data', cb);
stream.on('close', fn);
Note: this only works with
find() operations.
Note: returns the stream object directly from the node-mongodb-native driver. (currently streams1 type stream). Any options will be passed along to the driver method.
Specifies an
$all query condition
mquery().where('permission').all(['read', 'write'])
Specifies arguments for an
$and condition
mquery().and([{ color: 'green' }, { status: 'ok' }])
Specifies a
$box condition
var lowerLeft = [40.73083, -73.99756]
var upperRight= [40.741404, -73.988135]
mquery().where('location').within().box(lowerLeft, upperRight)
Specifies a
$center or
$centerSphere condition.
var area = { center: [50, 50], radius: 10, unique: true }
query.where('loc').within().circle(area)
query.circle('loc', area);
// for spherical calculations
var area = { center: [50, 50], radius: 10, unique: true, spherical: true }
query.where('loc').within().circle(area)
query.circle('loc', area);
Specifies an
$elemMatch condition
query.where('comment').elemMatch({ author: 'autobot', votes: {$gte: 5}})
query.elemMatch('comment', function (elem) {
elem.where('author').equals('autobot');
elem.where('votes').gte(5);
})
Specifies the complementary comparison value for the path specified with
where().
mquery().where('age').equals(49);
// is the same as
mquery().where({ 'age': 49 });
Specifies an
$exists condition
// { name: { $exists: true }}
mquery().where('name').exists()
mquery().where('name').exists(true)
mquery().exists('name')
// { name: { $exists: false }}
mquery().where('name').exists(false);
mquery().exists('name', false);
Specifies a
$geometry condition
var polyA = [[[ 10, 20 ], [ 10, 40 ], [ 30, 40 ], [ 30, 20 ]]]
query.where('loc').within().geometry({ type: 'Polygon', coordinates: polyA })
// or
var polyB = [[ 0, 0 ], [ 1, 1 ]]
query.where('loc').within().geometry({ type: 'LineString', coordinates: polyB })
// or
var polyC = [ 0, 0 ]
query.where('loc').within().geometry({ type: 'Point', coordinates: polyC })
// or
query.where('loc').intersects().geometry({ type: 'Point', coordinates: polyC })
// or
query.where('loc').near().geometry({ type: 'Point', coordinates: [3,5] })
geometry() must come after
intersects(),
within(), or
near().
The
object argument must contain
type and
coordinates properties.
String
Array
Specifies a
$gt query condition.
mquery().where('clicks').gt(999)
Specifies a
$gte query condition.
mquery().where('clicks').gte(1000)
Specifies an
$in query condition.
mquery().where('author_id').in([3, 48901, 761])
Declares an
$geoIntersects query for
geometry().
query.where('path').intersects().geometry({
type: 'LineString'
, coordinates: [[180.0, 11.0], [180, 9.0]]
})
// geometry arguments are supported
query.where('path').intersects({
type: 'LineString'
, coordinates: [[180.0, 11.0], [180, 9.0]]
})
Must be used after
where().
Specifies a
$lt query condition.
mquery().where('clicks').lt(50)
Specifies a
$lte query condition.
mquery().where('clicks').lte(49)
Specifies a
$maxDistance query condition.
mquery().where('location').near({ center: [139, 74.3] }).maxDistance(5)
Specifies a
$mod condition
mquery().where('count').mod(2, 0)
Specifies a
$ne query condition.
mquery().where('status').ne('ok')
Specifies an
$nin query condition.
mquery().where('author_id').nin([3, 48901, 761])
Specifies arguments for an
$nor condition.
mquery().nor([{ color: 'green' }, { status: 'ok' }])
Specifies arguments for a
$near or
$nearSphere condition.
These operators return documents sorted by distance.
query.where('loc').near({ center: [10, 10] });
query.where('loc').near({ center: [10, 10], maxDistance: 5 });
query.near('loc', { center: [10, 10], maxDistance: 5 });
// GeoJSON
query.where('loc').near({ center: { type: 'Point', coordinates: [10, 10] }});
query.where('loc').near({ center: { type: 'Point', coordinates: [10, 10] }, maxDistance: 5, spherical: true });
query.where('loc').near().geometry({ type: 'Point', coordinates: [10, 10] });
// For a $nearSphere condition, pass the `spherical` option.
query.near({ center: [10, 10], maxDistance: 5, spherical: true });
Specifies arguments for an
$or condition.
mquery().or([{ color: 'red' }, { status: 'emergency' }])
Specifies a
$polygon condition
mquery().where('loc').within().polygon([10,20], [13, 25], [7,15])
mquery().polygon('loc', [10,20], [13, 25], [7,15])
Specifies a
$regex query condition.
mquery().where('name').regex(/^sixstepsrecords/)
Specifies which document fields to include or exclude
// 1 means include, 0 means exclude
mquery().select({ name: 1, address: 1, _id: 0 })
// or
mquery().select('name address -_id')
When passing a string, prefixing a path with
- will flag that path as excluded. When a path does not have the
- prefix, it is included.
// include a and b, exclude c
query.select('a b -c');
// or you may use object notation, useful when
// you have keys already prefixed with a "-"
query.select({a: 1, b: 1, c: 0});
Cannot be used with
distinct().
Determines if the query has selected any fields.
var query = mquery();
query.selected() // false
query.select('-name');
query.selected() // true
Determines if the query has selected any fields inclusively.
var query = mquery().select('name');
query.selectedInclusively() // true
var query = mquery();
query.selected() // false
query.select('-name');
query.selectedInclusively() // false
query.selectedExclusively() // true
Determines if the query has selected any fields exclusively.
var query = mquery().select('-name');
query.selectedExclusively() // true
var query = mquery();
query.selected() // false
query.select('name');
query.selectedExclusively() // false
query.selectedInclusively() // true
Specifies a
$size query condition.
mquery().where('someArray').size(6)
Specifies a
$slice projection for a
path
mquery().where('comments').slice(5)
mquery().where('comments').slice(-5)
mquery().where('comments').slice([-10, 5])
Sets a
$geoWithin or
$within argument for geo-spatial queries.
mquery().within().box()
mquery().within().circle()
mquery().within().geometry()
mquery().where('loc').within({ center: [50,50], radius: 10, unique: true, spherical: true });
mquery().where('loc').within({ box: [[40.73, -73.9], [40.7, -73.988]] });
mquery().where('loc').within({ polygon: [[],[],[],[]] });
mquery().where('loc').within([], [], []) // polygon
mquery().where('loc').within([], []) // box
mquery().where('loc').within({ type: 'LineString', coordinates: [...] }); // geometry
As of mquery 2.0,
$geoWithin is used by default. This impacts you if running MongoDB < 2.4. To alter this behavior, see mquery.use$geoWithin.
Must be used after
where().
Specifies a
path for use with chaining
// instead of writing:
mquery().find({age: {$gte: 21, $lte: 65}});
// we can instead write:
mquery().where('age').gte(21).lte(65);
// passing query conditions is permitted too
mquery().find().where({ name: 'vonderful' })
// chaining
mquery()
.where('age').gte(21).lte(65)
.where({ 'name': /^vonderful/i })
.where('friends').slice(10)
.exec(callback)
Specifies a
$where condition.
Use
$where when you need to select documents using a JavaScript expression.
query.$where('this.comments.length > 10 || this.name.length > 5').exec(callback)
query.$where(function () {
return this.comments.length > 10 || this.name.length > 5;
})
Only use
$where when you have a condition that cannot be met using other MongoDB operators like
$lt. Be sure to read about all of its caveats before using.
Specifies the batchSize option.
query.batchSize(100)
Cannot be used with
distinct().
Specifies the collation option.
query.collation({ locale: "en_US", strength: 1 })
Specifies the comment option.
query.comment('login query');
Cannot be used with
distinct().
Sets query hints.
mquery().hint({ indexA: 1, indexB: -1 })
Cannot be used with
distinct().
Requests acknowledgement that this operation has been persisted to MongoDB's on-disk journal.
This option is only valid for operations that write to the database:
deleteOne()
deleteMany()
findOneAndDelete()
findOneAndUpdate()
remove()
update()
updateOne()
updateMany()
Defaults to the
j value if it is specified in writeConcern
mquery().j(true);
Specifies the limit option.
query.limit(20)
Cannot be used with
distinct().
Specifies the maxScan option.
query.maxScan(100)
Cannot be used with
distinct().
Specifies the maxTimeMS option.
query.maxTime(100)
query.maxTimeMS(100)
Specifies the skip option.
query.skip(100).limit(20)
Cannot be used with
distinct().
Sets the query sort order.
If an object is passed, key values allowed are
asc,
desc,
ascending,
descending,
1, and
-1.
If a string is passed, it must be a space delimited list of path names. The sort order of each path is ascending unless the path name is prefixed with
- which will be treated as descending.
// these are equivalent
query.sort({ field: 'asc', test: -1 });
query.sort('field -test');
Cannot be used with
distinct().
Sets the readPreference option for the query.
mquery().read('primary')
mquery().read('p') // same as primary
mquery().read('primaryPreferred')
mquery().read('pp') // same as primaryPreferred
mquery().read('secondary')
mquery().read('s') // same as secondary
mquery().read('secondaryPreferred')
mquery().read('sp') // same as secondaryPreferred
mquery().read('nearest')
mquery().read('n') // same as nearest
mquery().setReadPreference('primary') // alias of .read()
primary - (default) Read from primary only. Operations will produce an error if primary is unavailable. Cannot be combined with tags.
secondary - Read from secondary if available, otherwise error.
primaryPreferred - Read from primary if available, otherwise a secondary.
secondaryPreferred - Read from a secondary if available, otherwise read from the primary.
nearest - All operations read from among the nearest candidates, but unlike other modes, this option will include both the primary and all secondaries in the random selection.
Aliases
p primary
pp primaryPreferred
s secondary
sp secondaryPreferred
n nearest
To keep the separation of concerns between
mquery and your driver
clean,
mquery#read() no longer handles specifying a second
tags argument as of version 0.5.
If you need to specify tags, pass any non-string argument as the first argument.
mquery will pass this argument untouched to your collections methods later.
For example:
// example of specifying tags using the Node.js driver
var ReadPref = require('mongodb').ReadPreference;
var preference = new ReadPref('secondary', [{ dc:'sf', s: 1 },{ dc:'ma', s: 2 }]);
mquery(..).read(preference).exec();
Read more about how to use read preferences here and here.
Sets the readConcern option for the query.
// local
mquery().readConcern('local')
mquery().readConcern('l')
mquery().r('l')
// available
mquery().readConcern('available')
mquery().readConcern('a')
mquery().r('a')
// majority
mquery().readConcern('majority')
mquery().readConcern('m')
mquery().r('m')
// linearizable
mquery().readConcern('linearizable')
mquery().readConcern('lz')
mquery().r('lz')
// snapshot
mquery().readConcern('snapshot')
mquery().readConcern('s')
mquery().r('s')
local - The query returns from the instance with no guarantee guarantee that the data has been written to a majority of the replica set members (i.e. may be rolled back). (MongoDB 3.2+)
available - The query returns from the instance with no guarantee guarantee that the data has been written to a majority of the replica set members (i.e. may be rolled back). (MongoDB 3.6+)
majority - The query returns the data that has been acknowledged by a majority of the replica set members. The documents returned by the read operation are durable, even in the event of failure. (MongoDB 3.2+)
linearizable - The query returns data that reflects all successful majority-acknowledged writes that completed prior to the start of the read operation. The query may wait for concurrently executing writes to propagate to a majority of replica set members before returning results. (MongoDB 3.4+)
snapshot - Only available for operations within multi-document transactions. Upon transaction commit with write concern "majority", the transaction operations are guaranteed to have read from a snapshot of majority-committed data. (MongoDB 4.0+)
Aliases
l local
a available
m majority
lz linearizable
s snapshot
Read more about how to use read concern here.
Sets the writeConcern option for the query.
This option is only valid for operations that write to the database:
deleteOne()
deleteMany()
findOneAndDelete()
findOneAndUpdate()
remove()
update()
updateOne()
updateMany()
mquery().writeConcern(0)
mquery().writeConcern(1)
mquery().writeConcern({ w: 1, j: true, wtimeout: 2000 })
mquery().writeConcern('majority')
mquery().writeConcern('m') // same as majority
mquery().writeConcern('tagSetName') // if the tag set is 'm', use .writeConcern({ w: 'm' }) instead
mquery().w(1) // w is alias of writeConcern
writeConcern({ w:
<value>, j:
<boolean>, wtimeout:
<number> }`)
Can be break down to use the following syntax:
mquery().w(
<value>).j(
<boolean>).wtimeout(
<number>)
Read more about how to use write concern here
Sets the slaveOk option.
true allows reading from secondaries.
deprecated use read() preferences instead if on mongodb >= 2.2
query.slaveOk() // true
query.slaveOk(true)
query.slaveOk(false)
Specifies this query as a snapshot query.
mquery().snapshot() // true
mquery().snapshot(true)
mquery().snapshot(false)
Cannot be used with
distinct().
Sets tailable option.
mquery().tailable() <== true
mquery().tailable(true)
mquery().tailable(false)
Cannot be used with
distinct().
Specifies a time limit, in milliseconds, for the write concern. If
w > 1, it is maximum amount of time to
wait for this write to propagate through the replica set before this operation fails. The default is
0, which means no timeout.
This option is only valid for operations that write to the database:
deleteOne()
deleteMany()
findOneAndDelete()
findOneAndUpdate()
remove()
update()
updateOne()
updateMany()
Defaults to
wtimeout value if it is specified in writeConcern
mquery().wtimeout(2000)
mquery().wTimeout(2000)
Sets the querys collection.
mquery().collection(aCollection)
Executes the query and returns a promise which will be resolved with the query results or rejected if the query responds with an error.
mquery().find(..).then(success, error);
This is very useful when combined with co or koa, which automatically resolve promise-like objects for you.
co(function*(){
var doc = yield mquery().findOne({ _id: 499 });
console.log(doc); // { _id: 499, name: 'amazing', .. }
})();
NOTE:
The returned promise is a bluebird promise but this is customizable. If you want to
use your favorite promise library, simply set
mquery.Promise = YourPromiseConstructor.
Your
Promise must be promises A+ compliant.
Returns a thunk which when called runs the query's
exec method passing the results to the callback.
var thunk = mquery(collection).find({..}).thunk();
thunk(function(err, results) {
})
Merges other mquery or match condition objects into this one. When an mquery instance is passed, its match conditions, field selection and options are merged.
var drum = mquery({ type: 'drum' }).collection(instruments);
var redDrum = mquery({ color: 'red' }).merge(drum);
redDrum.count(function (err, n) {
console.log('there are %d red drums', n);
})
Internally uses
mquery.canMerge to determine validity.
Sets query options.
mquery().setOptions({ collection: coll, limit: 20 })
* denotes a query helper method is also available
Set a function to trace this query. Useful for profiling or logging.
function traceFunction (method, queryInfo, query) {
console.log('starting ' + method + ' query');
return function (err, result, millis) {
console.log('finished ' + method + ' query in ' + millis + 'ms');
};
}
mquery().setTraceFunction(traceFunction).findOne({name: 'Joe'}, cb);
The trace function is passed (method, queryInfo, query)
The trace function should return a callback function which accepts:
NOTE: stream requests are not traced.
Similar to
setTraceFunction() but automatically applied to all queries.
mquery.setTraceFunction(traceFunction);
Determines if
conditions can be merged using
mquery().merge().
var query = mquery({ type: 'drum' });
var okToMerge = mquery.canMerge(anObject)
if (okToMerge) {
query.merge(anObject);
}
MongoDB 2.4 introduced the
$geoWithin operator which replaces and is 100% backward compatible with
$within. As of mquery 0.2, we default to using
$geoWithin for all
within() calls.
If you are running MongoDB < 2.4 this will be problematic. To force
mquery to be backward compatible and always use
$within, set the
mquery.use$geoWithin flag to
false.
mquery.use$geoWithin = false;
Often times we want custom base queries that encapsulate predefined criteria. With
mquery this is easy. First create the query you want to reuse and call its
toConstructor() method which returns a new subclass of
mquery that retains all options and criteria of the original.
var greatMovies = mquery(movieCollection).where('rating').gte(4.5).toConstructor();
// use it!
greatMovies().count(function (err, n) {
console.log('There are %d great movies', n);
});
greatMovies().where({ name: /^Life/ }).select('name').find(function (err, docs) {
console.log(docs);
});
Method and options combinations are checked for validity at runtime to prevent creation of invalid query constructs. For example, a
distinct query does not support specifying options like
hint or field selection. In this case an error will be thrown so you can catch these mistakes in development.
Debug mode is provided through the use of the debug module. To enable:
DEBUG=mquery node yourprogram.js
Read the debug module documentation for more details.
mquery clones query arguments before passing them to a
collection method for execution.
This prevents accidental side-affects to the objects you pass.
To clone
ObjectIds we need to make some assumptions.
First, to check if an object is an
ObjectId, we check its constructors name. If it matches either
ObjectId or
ObjectID we clone it.
To clone
ObjectIds, we call its optional
clone method. If a
clone method does not exist, we fall
back to calling
new obj.constructor(obj.id). We assume, for compatibility with the
Node.js driver, that the
ObjectId instance has a public
id property and that
when creating an
ObjectId instance we can pass that
id as an argument.
mquery supports specifying Read Preferences to control from which MongoDB node your query will read.
The Read Preferences spec also support specifying tags. To pass tags, some
drivers (Node.js driver) require passing a special constructor that handles both the read preference and its tags.
If you need to specify tags, pass an instance of your drivers ReadPreference constructor or roll your own.
mquery will store whatever you provide and pass later to your collection during execution.
$ npm install mquery