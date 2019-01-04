Provides typography postCSS variables for other components to use.
lib/font-face.js - font faces with relative paths
lib/font-family.js - JS variables for font families
lib/typography.js - JS variables for typography
Includes all glyphs:
Includes alphabet, numerals, punctuation, currency, ligatures, directional arrows:
Includes accents and additional characters / glyphs:
Includes lining numerals:
0123456789
--fontfamily-sans-default: Econ Sans OS (primary and secondary subsets)
--fontfamily-sans-condensed-default: Econ Sans Condensed (primary and secondary subsets)
--fontfamily-sans-lining-default: Econ Sans lining figures
--fontfamily-serif-default: Milo TE (primary and secondary subsets)
--fontfamily-serif-smallcaps-default: Milo TE small caps
text-size-step-X
(Where
X is a number from
-2 to
7)
These variables contain a font-size in
ems, incrementing in a modular scale (a Major Second scale, or 1.125). Use these to calculate values for
font-size.
For example,
var(--text-size-step-2) is the value in
ems for the font size in the second step of the modular scale.
--text-line-height-Y-on-step-X
(Where X is a number from
-2 to
7, and
Y is one or two words
separated-by-dashes)
These variables represent the line height for a combination of font weight, style and size.
Values for Y:
body - Body text
body-bold - Body text, in bold
body-light - Body text, light
display - Display text
display-italic - Display text, italic
for example,
var(--text-line-height-body-bold-on-step-4) is the correct
line-height value for body text in bold and in the 4th step of the modular scale.