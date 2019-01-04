Provides typography postCSS variables for other components to use.

Provided files

lib/font-face.js - font faces with relative paths

- font faces with relative paths lib/font-family.js - JS variables for font families

- JS variables for font families lib/typography.js - JS variables for typography

Typography

Available weights and styles

Econ Sans OS

Primary subset (aA-zZ 0-9 etc)

Secondary subset (all other characters)

Econ Sans OS Light (normal, 300)

Econ Sans OS Light Italic (italic, 300)

Econ Sans OS Regular (normal, 400)

Econ Sans OS Italic (italic, 400)

Econ Sans OS Medium (normal, 500)

Econ Sans OS Medium Italic (italic, 500)

Econ Sans OS Bold (normal, 700)

Econ Sans OS Bold Italic (italic, 700)

Econ Sans Condensed

Primary subset (aA-zZ 0-9 etc)

Secondary subset (all other characters)

Econ Sans Condensed Light (normal, 300)

Econ Sans Condensed Light Italic (italic, 300)

Econ Sans Condensed Regular (normal, 400)

Econ Sans Condensed Italic (italic, 400)

Econ Sans Condensed Medium (normal, 500)

Econ Sans Condensed Medium Italic (italic, 500)

Econ Sans Condensed Bold (normal, 700)

Econ Sans Condensed Bold Italic (italic, 700)

Econ Sans (lining figures, 0-9 only)

Econ Sans Light (normal, 300)

Econ Sans Light Italic (italic, 300)

Econ Sans Regular (normal, 400)

Econ Sans Italic (italic, 400)

Econ Sans Medium (normal, 500)

Econ Sans Medium Italic (italic, 500)

Econ Sans Bold (normal, 700)

Econ Sans Bold Italic (italic, 700)

Milo TE

Primary subset (aA-zZ 0-9 etc)

Secondary subset (all other characters)

Milo TE Regular (normal, 400)

Milo TE Italic (italic, 400)

Milo TE Medium (normal, 500)

Milo TE Medium Italic (italic, 500)

Milo TE Bold (normal, 700)

Milo TE Bold Italic (italic, 700)

Milo TE SC (small caps)

Subsets

Complete

Includes all glyphs:

!"#$%&'()*+,-.\/0123456789:; < = > ?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}~¡¢£¤¥¦§¨©ª«¬®¯°±²³´µ¶·¸¹º»¼½¾¿ÀÁÂÃÄÅÆÇÈÉÊËÌÍÎÏÐÑÒÓÔÕÖ×ØÙÚÛÜÝÞßàáâãäåæçèéêëìíîïðñòóôõö÷øùúûüýþÿĀāĂăĄąĆćĈĉĊċČčĎďĐđĒēĔĕĖėĘęĚěĜĝĞğĠġĢģĤĥĦħĨĩĪīĬĭĮįİıĲĳĴĵĶķĸĹĺĻļĽľĿŀŁłŃńŅņŇňŉŊŋŌōŎŏŐőŒœŔŕŖŗŘřŚśŜŝŞşŠšŢţŤťŦŧŨũŪūŬŭŮůŰűŲųŴŵŶŷŸŹźŻżŽžſƏəʻʼƵƶǢǣȲȳȷƒǺǻǼ ǽǾǿȘșȚțˆˇ˘˙˚˛˜˝ΔΩμπẀẁẂẃẄẅẊẋ⁽⁾ⁿỲỳ–—‘’‚“”„†‡•…‰‹›⁄⁰⁴⁵⁶⁷⁸⁹⁽⁾ⁿ₀₁₂₃₄₅₆₇₈₉₍₎€ℓ™Ω℮⅓⅔⅕⅖⅗⅘⅙⅚⅛⅜⅝⅞⅟←↑→↓↖↗↘↙∂∆∏∑−∕∙√∞∫≈≠≤≥⋅◊ﬀﬁﬂﬃﬄﬆ

Primary

Includes alphabet, numerals, punctuation, currency, ligatures, directional arrows:

!"#$%&'()*+,.\/0123456789:; < = > ?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}~¡¢£¥€ª¯°±´←↑→↓↖↗↘↙ﬀﬁﬂﬃﬄﬆ˝-–—•…‹›∙⋅≠ƒ‘’‚“”„‰

Secondary

Includes accents and additional characters / glyphs:

Lining

Includes lining numerals:

0123456789

Variables

Font family

--fontfamily-sans-default : Econ Sans OS (primary and secondary subsets)

: Econ Sans OS (primary and secondary subsets) --fontfamily-sans-condensed-default : Econ Sans Condensed (primary and secondary subsets)

: Econ Sans Condensed (primary and secondary subsets) --fontfamily-sans-lining-default : Econ Sans lining figures

: Econ Sans lining figures --fontfamily-serif-default : Milo TE (primary and secondary subsets)

: Milo TE (primary and secondary subsets) --fontfamily-serif-smallcaps-default : Milo TE small caps

(Where X is a number from -2 to 7 )

These variables contain a font-size in em s, incrementing in a modular scale (a Major Second scale, or 1.125). Use these to calculate values for font-size .

For example, var(--text-size-step-2) is the value in em s for the font size in the second step of the modular scale.

(Where X is a number from -2 to 7 , and Y is one or two words separated-by-dashes )

These variables represent the line height for a combination of font weight, style and size.

Values for Y:

body - Body text

- Body text body-bold - Body text, in bold

- Body text, in bold body-light - Body text, light

- Body text, light display - Display text

- Display text display-italic - Display text, italic