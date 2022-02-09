openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@ecomplus/widget-offers-notification

by ecomplus
1.2.0 (see all)

Modern and high performant headless eCommerce Storefront. PWA & JAMstack architecture ready for E-Com Plus APIs. Built with Vue.js, extensible through widgets and editable with Netlify CMS.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

261

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Storefront

Netlify Status Publish Build docs CodeFactor License MIT Lerna

🚀 Modern and high performant headless eCommerce Storefront:

📃 Explore the docs · :shopping: Demo store · Report bug · Request feature · Forum :brazil:

Quick start for merchants

⚡ Take a look at the Storefront Starter if you just want to deploy your E-Com Plus store, or go to customization docs if you're searching for theming guides.

Development

Open in Gitpod

Fork/clone this monorepo and install dependencies normally:

git clone https://github.com/ecomplus/storefront
cd storefront
npm i

Then you can edit source files at @ecomplus/* folders and test template locally with npm run serve.

As any project maintained with Lerna, you should run commands from root directory.

Packages

Official packages composing Storefront are listed here with respective description and latest version.

They're published for both npm and GPR.

Contributing

Please read the contribution guidelines.

Check some example useful commands

Compile template for production

npm run build

Compile all packages

npx lerna exec -- build

Serve template locally

npm run serve

Serve some specific package tests

lerna run --scope=@ecomplus/{pkg} serve --stream

Lint changed files

npx lerna exec -- lint-staged

Release and publish all changed packages

npm run release

E-Com Plus Storefront banner

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial