Quick start for merchants

⚡ Take a look at the Storefront Starter if you just want to deploy your E-Com Plus store, or go to customization docs if you're searching for theming guides.

Development

Fork/clone this monorepo and install dependencies normally:

git clone https://github.com/ecomplus/storefront cd storefront npm i

Then you can edit source files at @ecomplus/* folders and test template locally with npm run serve .

As any project maintained with Lerna, you should run commands from root directory.

Packages

Official packages composing Storefront are listed here with respective description and latest version.

They're published for both npm and GPR.

Contributing

