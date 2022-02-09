🚀 Modern and high performant headless eCommerce Storefront:
📃 Explore the docs · :shopping: Demo store · Report bug · Request feature · Forum :brazil:
⚡ Take a look at the Storefront Starter if you just want to deploy your E-Com Plus store, or go to customization docs if you're searching for theming guides.
Fork/clone this monorepo and install dependencies normally:
git clone https://github.com/ecomplus/storefront
cd storefront
npm i
Then you can edit source files at
@ecomplus/* folders and test template locally with
npm run serve.
As any project maintained with Lerna, you should run commands from root directory.
Official packages composing Storefront are listed here with respective description and latest version.
They're published for both npm and GPR.
Please read the contribution guidelines.
npm run build
npx lerna exec -- build
npm run serve
lerna run --scope=@ecomplus/{pkg} serve --stream
npx lerna exec -- lint-staged
npm run release