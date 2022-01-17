This is a FAB speed dial component for Angular Material.
See the component in action on the demo page.
yarn add @ecodev/fab-speed-dial
app.module.ts add the following modules to the
imports array:
MatButtonModule
MatIconModule
EcoFabSpeedDialModule
The following is an example of a minimal template. Either implement a
doAction(),
or adapt the bindings to your needs:
<eco-fab-speed-dial>
<eco-fab-speed-dial-trigger>
<button mat-fab (click)="doAction('trigger')"><mat-icon>menu</mat-icon></button>
</eco-fab-speed-dial-trigger>
<eco-fab-speed-dial-actions>
<button mat-mini-fab (click)="doAction('action1')"><mat-icon>add</mat-icon></button>
<button mat-mini-fab (click)="doAction('action2')"><mat-icon>edit</mat-icon></button>
<button mat-mini-fab (click)="doAction('action3')"><mat-icon>search</mat-icon></button>
</eco-fab-speed-dial-actions>
</eco-fab-speed-dial>
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
open
boolean
false
|Indicates if this FAB Speed Dial is opened
direction
up,
down,
left or
right
up
|The direction to open the action buttons
animationMode
fling or
scale
fling
|The animation to apply when opening the action buttons
fixed
boolean
false
|Indicates if this FAB Speed Dial is fixed (user cannot change the open state on click)
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
spin
boolean
false
|Enables the rotation of the trigger action when the speed dial is opening
Additionally to spin property, add class "spin180" or "spin360" on html content inside of
eco-fab-speed-dial-trigger tag to activate rotation on a specific element.
In case of buttons, the icon should rotate not the whole button (box-shadow would rotate too).
The most useful commands for development are:
yarn dev to start a development server
yarn build-demo to build the demo locally (it will be published automatically by GitHub Actions)
git tag -a 1.2.3 && git push to publish the lib to npm (via GitHub Actions
release job)
This lib was originally based on angular-smd, and its various forks, itself based on AngularJS FAB Speed Dial.