Angular Material FAB speed dial

This is a FAB speed dial component for Angular Material.

See the component in action on the demo page.

Install

Install the library: yarn add @ecodev/fab-speed-dial In app.module.ts add the following modules to the imports array: MatButtonModule

MatIconModule

EcoFabSpeedDialModule

Usage

The following is an example of a minimal template. Either implement a doAction() , or adapt the bindings to your needs:

< eco-fab-speed-dial > < eco-fab-speed-dial-trigger > < button mat-fab ( click )= "doAction('trigger')" > < mat-icon > menu </ mat-icon > </ button > </ eco-fab-speed-dial-trigger > < eco-fab-speed-dial-actions > < button mat-mini-fab ( click )= "doAction('action1')" > < mat-icon > add </ mat-icon > </ button > < button mat-mini-fab ( click )= "doAction('action2')" > < mat-icon > edit </ mat-icon > </ button > < button mat-mini-fab ( click )= "doAction('action3')" > < mat-icon > search </ mat-icon > </ button > </ eco-fab-speed-dial-actions > </ eco-fab-speed-dial >

Properties

Property Type Default Description open boolean false Indicates if this FAB Speed Dial is opened direction up , down , left or right up The direction to open the action buttons animationMode fling or scale fling The animation to apply when opening the action buttons fixed boolean false Indicates if this FAB Speed Dial is fixed (user cannot change the open state on click)

Property Type Default Description spin boolean false Enables the rotation of the trigger action when the speed dial is opening

Additionally to spin property, add class "spin180" or "spin360" on html content inside of eco-fab-speed-dial-trigger tag to activate rotation on a specific element.

In case of buttons, the icon should rotate not the whole button (box-shadow would rotate too).

Development

The most useful commands for development are:

yarn dev to start a development server

to start a development server yarn build-demo to build the demo locally (it will be published automatically by GitHub Actions)

to build the demo locally (it will be published automatically by GitHub Actions) git tag -a 1.2.3 && git push to publish the lib to npm (via GitHub Actions release job)

Prior work

This lib was originally based on angular-smd, and its various forks, itself based on AngularJS FAB Speed Dial.