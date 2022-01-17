openbase logo
@ecodev/fab-speed-dial

by Ecodev
9.0.0 (see all)

Angular Material FAB speed dial

Overview

Readme

Angular Material FAB speed dial

Build Status Total Downloads Latest Stable Version License Join the chat at https://gitter.im/Ecodev/fab-speed-dial

This is a FAB speed dial component for Angular Material.

See the component in action on the demo page.

Install

  1. Install the library:
    yarn add @ecodev/fab-speed-dial
  2. In app.module.ts add the following modules to the imports array:
    • MatButtonModule
    • MatIconModule
    • EcoFabSpeedDialModule

Usage

The following is an example of a minimal template. Either implement a doAction(), or adapt the bindings to your needs:

<eco-fab-speed-dial>
  <eco-fab-speed-dial-trigger>
    <button mat-fab (click)="doAction('trigger')"><mat-icon>menu</mat-icon></button>
  </eco-fab-speed-dial-trigger>

  <eco-fab-speed-dial-actions>
    <button mat-mini-fab (click)="doAction('action1')"><mat-icon>add</mat-icon></button>
    <button mat-mini-fab (click)="doAction('action2')"><mat-icon>edit</mat-icon></button>
    <button mat-mini-fab (click)="doAction('action3')"><mat-icon>search</mat-icon></button>
  </eco-fab-speed-dial-actions>
</eco-fab-speed-dial>

Properties

eco-fab-speed-dial

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
openbooleanfalseIndicates if this FAB Speed Dial is opened
directionup, down, left or rightupThe direction to open the action buttons
animationModefling or scaleflingThe animation to apply when opening the action buttons
fixedbooleanfalseIndicates if this FAB Speed Dial is fixed (user cannot change the open state on click)

eco-fab-speed-dial-trigger

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
spinbooleanfalseEnables the rotation of the trigger action when the speed dial is opening

Additionally to spin property, add class "spin180" or "spin360" on html content inside of eco-fab-speed-dial-trigger tag to activate rotation on a specific element.

In case of buttons, the icon should rotate not the whole button (box-shadow would rotate too).

Development

The most useful commands for development are:

  • yarn dev to start a development server
  • yarn build-demo to build the demo locally (it will be published automatically by GitHub Actions)
  • git tag -a 1.2.3 && git push to publish the lib to npm (via GitHub Actions release job)

Prior work

This lib was originally based on angular-smd, and its various forks, itself based on AngularJS FAB Speed Dial.

