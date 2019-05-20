*Note: This package is now part of the facebook/react monorepo.*

React ART

React ART is a JavaScript library for drawing vector graphics using React.

It provides declarative and reactive bindings to the ART library.

Using the same declarative API you can render the output to either Canvas, SVG or VML (IE8).

The examples directory contains a simple example of using React ART; you can also test out the art branch of the react-page project.

Contribute

To read more about the community and guidelines for submitting pull requests, please read the Contributing document.