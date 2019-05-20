openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@ecliptic/react-art

by reactjs
0.15.4-fork.1 (see all)

React Bridge to the ART Drawing Library

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11

GitHub Stars

2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

3

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

*Note: This package is now part of the facebook/react monorepo.*

React ART

React ART is a JavaScript library for drawing vector graphics using React.

It provides declarative and reactive bindings to the ART library.

Using the same declarative API you can render the output to either Canvas, SVG or VML (IE8).

The examples directory contains a simple example of using React ART; you can also test out the art branch of the react-page project.

Contribute

To read more about the community and guidelines for submitting pull requests, please read the Contributing document.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial