@ecl/generic-component-social-media-link

The Europa Component Library (ECL) is a library of components applicable to all European Commission and European Union websites. The library contains all available components which you can use to build your website.
ECL is using Fermium, node v14 but it keeps compatibility with Erbium, node v12. Please ensure a match before proceeding with the installation of ECL dependencies or ones in ECL Builder.
Read the technical documentation on GitHub.
The ECL is bundled in various presets in order to accomodate the different needs of everyone. Once you know which preset you want to use, you can:
download the latest release of the preset of your choice
install the preset with npm or yarn, e.g.
npm install @ecl/preset-ec or
yarn add @ecl/preset-ec
use the CDN, https://cdn{1,2,3 or 4}.fpfis.tech.ec.europa.eu/ecl/{tag}/{system}/{path/to/the/asset}. Here's an example:
<link
rel="stylesheet"
href="https://cdn1.fpfis.tech.ec.europa.eu/ecl/v3.2.3/ec/styles/optional/ecl-ec-default.css"
integrity="sha256-qzzOjoZhDye7pKD1v2MTBGV9oKFBOkCZ5NdQPtN5S2w= sha384-pf2DGj9RNo4lpnM2zs5Dps/vEC0bi1QErqpQKNfdrevhzYBIp0z5jjYxhoP46Fgj sha512-585tDXoyhh6Pswcn7bPrElOf0TwUxCVn3aZguPppGWjwr/yiDLkyPkQcQijh4m4djpOLSTRE2uOOg6eeLX+OUQ=="
crossorigin="anonymous"
media="screen"
/>
<link
rel="stylesheet"
href="https://cdn1.fpfis.tech.ec.europa.eu/ecl/v3.2.3/ec/styles/optional/ecl-reset.css"
integrity="sha256-IZXOl1uomyf701cRC4F08E+7GympvMUYTcNDTb2o5PA= sha384-RkdpyIUC06oTmR1aL6C8nuM/ALebKWkSaDSzZ2Qu3Bga6E2uvq86WhIiNm5zaJ3J
sha512-JJCh8OX4j6CXH246bqcN8jlE/yyFVtO59Tus8hsX0du3JMT76XEkYfwEm9u87zznhKqZTtIPu+ZpOWauT6SXyA=="
crossorigin="anonymous"
media="screen"
/>
<link
rel="stylesheet"
href="https://cdn1.fpfis.tech.ec.europa.eu/ecl/v3.2.3/ec/styles/ecl-ec.css"
integrity="sha256-b/nAIHv5w0FrBKLX3dH1MPsC9WLeinFL70sC+ksJMdI= sha384-fq46kn4idnbLYg96g6fYd6W41yjWbnq+JzGTgShGoHwpB3rs75aggcwt5lS9CFU4 sha512-8dLkp7hEDduICCxT0HmJsBFhiDnsyhvDW5pV2kx/0P2dnMeb09N111LRYvlJcqq/a8bjvmDIPpUTjB1LD3sdpw=="
crossorigin="anonymous"
media="screen"
/>
<link
rel="stylesheet"
href="https://cdn1.fpfis.tech.ec.europa.eu/ecl/v3.2.3/ec/styles/ecl-ec-print.css"
integrity="sha256-DHstEA90sbwGzV3KacoganpkNYhcHsutAj37HQEwhk4= sha384-Se90ZsNvPV4PIOcOLlNsesjJWzjhDyVNbCVPG63GoTcN4wYyvSGGsM6d0r1agZY+
sha512-kG+Usi+RAPqTDMgjF4xrU8/xKGxMUvQcAKPJ6QzpWjyFkGsuIXJa7KdgmQEG+0bm1slQiT/suZKNzOlomXzlGg=="
crossorigin="anonymous"
media="print"
/>
<script
src="https://cdn1.fpfis.tech.ec.europa.eu/ecl/v3.2.3/ec/scripts/ecl-ec.js"
integrity="sha256-3laVx7Z9HDAgWPllrhItTPJsJ7Rx1cjizlckB8JwKuE= sha384-xlgHAfQQ6ULZUzL0T0mZwHH7B2i5HsAyOC+tZlMDnf10oxHxeER8chEaCoR0kGLZ sha512-xTQ6uwAC5eKErwJ7Rgh9RTUXeE0ExYTAUmNr5k/YJW5wUBC6P3+6BJa+rMR2KXAEyicyjnaKGgoX3fDEsMs6Xw=="
crossorigin="anonymous"
></script>
Please contact COMM Europa Management for support on using this resource for a European Commission website.