openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@ecl/ec-specs-search-form

by ec-europa
2.39.0 (see all)

ECL - Europa Component Library

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

73

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

0

License

EUPL-1.1

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ECL v3 - Europa Component Library

Build Status code style: prettier lerna

The Europa Component Library (ECL) is a library of components applicable to all European Commission and European Union websites. The library contains all available components which you can use to build your website.

All library elements are accompanied with

  • documentation: what the component is intended for and recommendations regarding its usage
  • demo: visual representation of the component
  • code: technologically agnostic HTML/CSS code and twig implementation

Requirements

ECL is using Fermium, node v14 but it keeps compatibility with Erbium, node v12. Please ensure a match before proceeding with the installation of ECL dependencies or ones in ECL Builder.

Documentation

Read the technical documentation on GitHub.

Migrate from v2

Read the technical documentation on GitHub.

Quick start

The ECL is bundled in various presets in order to accomodate the different needs of everyone. Once you know which preset you want to use, you can:

  • download the latest release of the preset of your choice

  • install the preset with npm or yarn, e.g. npm install @ecl/preset-ec or yarn add @ecl/preset-ec

  • use the CDN, https://cdn{1,2,3 or 4}.fpfis.tech.ec.europa.eu/ecl/{tag}/{system}/{path/to/the/asset}. Here's an example:

    <link
  rel="stylesheet"
  href="https://cdn1.fpfis.tech.ec.europa.eu/ecl/v3.2.3/ec/styles/optional/ecl-ec-default.css"
  integrity="sha256-qzzOjoZhDye7pKD1v2MTBGV9oKFBOkCZ5NdQPtN5S2w= sha384-pf2DGj9RNo4lpnM2zs5Dps/vEC0bi1QErqpQKNfdrevhzYBIp0z5jjYxhoP46Fgj sha512-585tDXoyhh6Pswcn7bPrElOf0TwUxCVn3aZguPppGWjwr/yiDLkyPkQcQijh4m4djpOLSTRE2uOOg6eeLX+OUQ=="
  crossorigin="anonymous"
  media="screen"
/>

    <link
  rel="stylesheet"
  href="https://cdn1.fpfis.tech.ec.europa.eu/ecl/v3.2.3/ec/styles/optional/ecl-reset.css"
  integrity="sha256-IZXOl1uomyf701cRC4F08E+7GympvMUYTcNDTb2o5PA= sha384-RkdpyIUC06oTmR1aL6C8nuM/ALebKWkSaDSzZ2Qu3Bga6E2uvq86WhIiNm5zaJ3J
  sha512-JJCh8OX4j6CXH246bqcN8jlE/yyFVtO59Tus8hsX0du3JMT76XEkYfwEm9u87zznhKqZTtIPu+ZpOWauT6SXyA=="
  crossorigin="anonymous"
  media="screen"
/>

    <link
  rel="stylesheet"
  href="https://cdn1.fpfis.tech.ec.europa.eu/ecl/v3.2.3/ec/styles/ecl-ec.css"
  integrity="sha256-b/nAIHv5w0FrBKLX3dH1MPsC9WLeinFL70sC+ksJMdI= sha384-fq46kn4idnbLYg96g6fYd6W41yjWbnq+JzGTgShGoHwpB3rs75aggcwt5lS9CFU4 sha512-8dLkp7hEDduICCxT0HmJsBFhiDnsyhvDW5pV2kx/0P2dnMeb09N111LRYvlJcqq/a8bjvmDIPpUTjB1LD3sdpw=="
  crossorigin="anonymous"
  media="screen"
/>

    <link
  rel="stylesheet"
  href="https://cdn1.fpfis.tech.ec.europa.eu/ecl/v3.2.3/ec/styles/ecl-ec-print.css"
  integrity="sha256-DHstEA90sbwGzV3KacoganpkNYhcHsutAj37HQEwhk4= sha384-Se90ZsNvPV4PIOcOLlNsesjJWzjhDyVNbCVPG63GoTcN4wYyvSGGsM6d0r1agZY+
  sha512-kG+Usi+RAPqTDMgjF4xrU8/xKGxMUvQcAKPJ6QzpWjyFkGsuIXJa7KdgmQEG+0bm1slQiT/suZKNzOlomXzlGg=="
  crossorigin="anonymous"
  media="print"
/>

    <script
  src="https://cdn1.fpfis.tech.ec.europa.eu/ecl/v3.2.3/ec/scripts/ecl-ec.js"
  integrity="sha256-3laVx7Z9HDAgWPllrhItTPJsJ7Rx1cjizlckB8JwKuE= sha384-xlgHAfQQ6ULZUzL0T0mZwHH7B2i5HsAyOC+tZlMDnf10oxHxeER8chEaCoR0kGLZ sha512-xTQ6uwAC5eKErwJ7Rgh9RTUXeE0ExYTAUmNr5k/YJW5wUBC6P3+6BJa+rMR2KXAEyicyjnaKGgoX3fDEsMs6Xw=="
  crossorigin="anonymous"
></script>

Need help?

Please contact COMM Europa Management for support on using this resource for a European Commission website.

Previous major versions

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial