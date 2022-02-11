Skin

Pure CSS framework designed & developed by eBay for a branded, e-commerce marketplace.

Please visit the Skin website for all end-user documentation.

License

Skin is MIT licensed.

Install

Skin is available as the @ebay/skin package on NPM. Skin is also available on our CDN.

Versioning

Skin follows Semantic Versioning:

MAJOR version when we make incompatible API changes, MINOR version when we add functionality in a backwards-compatible manner PATCH version when we make backwards-compatible bug fixes.

More detailed insight into our versioning process can be found in our contributing guide.

Releases

Please refer to our releases page to view the change log for current and past releases.

Please refer to our web archive for past examples and documentation.

Roadmap

Please refer to our projects page to see what's coming down the pipeline.

Browser Support

Please view our @ebay/browserslist-config to see which browsers we currently support.

SPOILER: we do not support IE10 or under.

Accessibility (A11Y)

We take accessibility very seriously. Very seriously indeed. Therefore all modules are built in accordance to the eBay MIND Patterns. These patterns, in turn, build on from the specifications provided by the WAI-ARIA Authoring Practices.

Issues

Please use our issues page to ask questions, report issues or submit feature requests.

To help track your issue, the Skin admins will assign it with a label from one or more issue categories.

Custom Bundler

Skin provides a command to create your own bundles for uploading to cdn. Use bin/generate-bundle.js in order to create separate bundles.

bin/generate-bundle.js list -> List available modules (used for the --modules argument)

bin/generate-bundle.js bundle ebay -> Create a bundle under the ebay folder

bin/generate-bundle.js bundle ebay --modules button carousel -> Create a bundle under the ebay folder with only button and carousel modules

bin/generate-bundle.js bundle ebay --scope-class ebay --scope-specificity 5 -> Create a bundle under the ebay folder with all CSS styles wrapped under .ebay.ebay.ebay.ebay.ebay {}

Developing & Contributing

Interested in contributing? Head over to our contributing guide for information on how to get started.

Contributions don't have to be code! They can be ideas, inspiration, discussion or filing bugs!

People

The original creator of Skin is Senthil Padmanabhan.

The current author and lead maintainer is Ian McBurnie.

List of all contributors.