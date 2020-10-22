Library for operating with monetary values in JavaScript and Typescript
import { createMoney } from '@easymoney/money';
const money1 = createMoney({ amount: 100, currency: 'USD' });
const money2 = createMoney({ amount: 106, currency: 'USD' });
const money3 = money1.add(money2).getAmount();
// => 206
import { createMoneyIntlFormatter } from "@easymoney/formatter"
import { createMoney } from '@easymoney/money';
const money = createMoney({ amount: 5, currency: "USD" });
const formatted = createMoneyIntlFormatter().format(money);
// => "$0.05"
import { createMoneyCryptoFormatter } from "@easymoney/crypto-formatter"
import { createMoney } from '@easymoney/money';
import { cryptoCurrenciesMap } from "@easymoney/currencies"
const money = createMoney({ amount: 5, currency: "LTC" });
const formatted = createMoneyCryptoFormatter().format(money);
// => "0.00000005LTC"
const currencies = [{ minorUnit: 2, code: "XBT" }, { minorUnit: 5, code: "DXBT" }];
const list = createCurrencyList(currencies);
list.getCurrencies();
/**
* => {
XBT: { minorUnit: 2, code: "XBT" },
DXBT: { minorUnit: 5, code: "DXBT" },
};
*/
npm i @easymoney/money
or
yarn add @easymoney/money
JavaScript developers attempt to use just numbers or strings (i.g. https://github.com/MikeMcl/bignumber.js) to operate with monetary values. I don't think this is the right way, and strings or numbers are not well suited for financial applications for these main reasons:
The solution to these problems is the Martin Fowler's Money Type from "Patterns of Enterprise Application Architecture".
It's an old pattern that is implemented in many other languages e.g.:
Further reading
How to Operate with Monetary Values in JavaScript
Why rounding is more important than you think
|easymoney
|Dinero.js
|Typescript
|✅
|❌ (only @types/Dinero)
|Modular
|functionality is divided by domains, which allows the library to be divided into separate modules as efficiently as possible
|written as a monolith, one big object with a bunch of functions, no way to divide it into packages by design
|Custom currencies support
|✅
|❌ (only ISO currencies)
|Custom calculators support
|✅
|❌
|Monetary values greater than MAX_SAFE_INTEGER
|✅
|❌
|Bigint support
|✅
|❌
|Package
|Version
|Dependencies
|Size
@easymoney/bigint-money
@easymoney/bignumber.js
@easymoney/currencies
@easymoney/money
@easymoney/formatter
@easymoney/crypto-formatter
