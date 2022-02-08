EasyLogic Studio

EasyLogic Studio is built using CSS and SVG to reduce the gap between web design and code. The goal is to have the same point in time between the designer's design and the developer's output.

This project is sapa based.

Screen Shot

Features

Support Element

Artboard

Rect

Circle

Text

Image

SVG Path (with Rect, Circle)

SVG Spline

SVG Polygon

SVG Star

SVG TextPath

Style

Alignment

Position

Size (pixel based)

Layout (flex, grid, abolute)

Constraints (auto resizing)

Many styling tools background (support resizing tool) font & text style gradient (multiple background images ) border & radius filter clip-path (support svg path ) box-shadows (multiple) text-shadows (multiple)



Animation

Transition

Animation & Keyframes

Support cubic-bezier editor

Code & Share

Support code viewer

Support png & svg download

Drawing

Support mini path editor

Theming

dark

light

Development

git clone https://github.com/easylogic/editor.git cd editor npm install npm run dev

build

npm run build

Open Editor

please refer to src/index.html, src/index.js

< body > < div id = "app" > </ div > </ body >

import EasyLogic from "@easylogic/editor" ; var app = new EasyLogic.createDesignEditor({ container : document .getElementById( 'app' ), data : { projects : [{ itemType : 'project' , layers : [ { itemType : 'rect' , x : 0 , y : 0 , width : 100 , height : 100 , 'background-color' : 'red' }, { itemType : 'rect' , x : 20 , y : 20 , width : 100 , height : 100 , 'background-color' : 'green' }, { itemType : 'rect' , x : 40 , y : 40 , width : 100 , height : 100 , 'background-color' : 'blue' } ] }], }, plugins : [ function ( editor ) { console .log(editor); } ] });

Configs

You can set some useful configs.

var app = new EasyLogic.createDesignEditor({ container : document .getElementById( 'app' ), config : { "style.canvas.backgroud.color" : "#FDC111" "show.ruler" : false , "show.left.panel" : false , "show.right.panel" : false }, })

Plugins

please refer to MakeEditor

Thanks to

License : MIT