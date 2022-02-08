EasyLogic Studio is built using CSS and SVG to reduce the gap between web design and code. The goal is to have the same point in time between the designer's design and the developer's output.
This project is sapa based.
git clone https://github.com/easylogic/editor.git
cd editor
npm install
npm run dev
npm run build
please refer to src/index.html, src/index.js
<body>
<div id="app"></div>
</body>
import EasyLogic from "@easylogic/editor";
var app = new EasyLogic.createDesignEditor({
container: document.getElementById('app'),
data: {
projects: [{
itemType: 'project',
layers: [
{itemType: 'rect', x: 0, y: 0, width: 100, height: 100, 'background-color': 'red'},
{itemType: 'rect', x: 20, y: 20, width: 100, height: 100, 'background-color': 'green'},
{itemType: 'rect', x: 40, y: 40, width: 100, height: 100, 'background-color': 'blue'}
]
}],
},
plugins: [
// define plugin
function (editor) {
console.log(editor);
}
]
});
You can set some useful configs.
var app = new EasyLogic.createDesignEditor({
container: document.getElementById('app'),
config: {
"style.canvas.backgroud.color": "#FDC111"
"show.ruler": false,
"show.left.panel": false,
"show.right.panel": false
},
})
please refer to MakeEditor