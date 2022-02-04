jscolor - JavaScript Color picker with Opacity (alpha)

jscolor.js is a web color picker with opacity (alpha channel) and customizable palette.

Single file of plain JS with no dependencies

Supports CSS colors such as rgba() and hex , including #rrggbbaa notation.

Mobile friendly

Installation in two lines

< script src = "jscolor.js" > </ script > Color: < input value = "#3399FF80" data-jscolor = "{}" >

Configuration & Custom palette (swatch)

< script > jscolor.presets.default = { width: 201 , height: 81 , position: 'right' , previewPosition: 'right' , backgroundColor: '#f3f3f3' , borderColor: '#bbbbbb' , controlBorderColor: '#bbbbbb' , palette: [ '#000000' , '#7d7d7d' , '#870014' , '#ec1c23' , '#ff7e26' , '#fef100' , '#22b14b' , '#00a1e7' , '#3f47cc' , '#a349a4' , '#ffffff' , '#c3c3c3' , '#b87957' , '#feaec9' , '#ffc80d' , '#eee3af' , '#b5e61d' , '#99d9ea' , '#7092be' , '#c8bfe7' , ], paletteCols: 10 , hideOnPaletteClick: true , } </ script >

Features

No framework needed \ jscolor.js is a completely self-sufficient JavaScript library consisting of only one file of vanilla JavaScript. It doesn't need any frameworks (jQuery, Dojo, MooTools etc.) But it can certainly coexist alongside them.

Cross-browser \ All modern browsers are supported, including: Edge, Firefox, Chrome, Safari, Opera, Internet Explorer 10 and above, and others...

Highly customizable \ jscolor provides many configuration options. Whether you need to change color picker's size or colors, or attach a function to its onchange event, the configuration can be fine-tuned for your web project.

Mobile friendly \ With a built-in support for touch events, jscolor is designed to be easy to use on touch devices such as tablets and smartphones.

License

GNU GPL v3 for open source use

Commercial license for commercial use

Website

For more info on jscolor project, see jscolor website