jsc

@eastdesire/jscolor

by East Desire
2.4.6 (see all)

JavaScript color picker with opacity (alpha channel) and customizable palette. Single file of plain JS with no dependencies.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

188

Maintenance

Last Commit

14d ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

GPL-3.0-or-later

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

jscolor - JavaScript Color picker with Opacity (alpha)

jscolor.js is a web color picker with opacity (alpha channel) and customizable palette.

  • Single file of plain JS with no dependencies
  • Supports CSS colors such as rgba() and hex, including #rrggbbaa notation.
  • Download includes minified jscolor.min.js
  • Mobile friendly

Installation in two lines

<script src="jscolor.js"></script>

Color: <input value="#3399FF80" data-jscolor="{}">

Run example >

Configuration & Custom palette (swatch)

<script>
// These options apply to all color pickers on the page
jscolor.presets.default = {
    width: 201,
    height: 81,
    position: 'right',
    previewPosition: 'right',
    backgroundColor: '#f3f3f3',
    borderColor: '#bbbbbb',
    controlBorderColor: '#bbbbbb',
    palette: [
        '#000000', '#7d7d7d', '#870014', '#ec1c23', '#ff7e26',
        '#fef100', '#22b14b', '#00a1e7', '#3f47cc', '#a349a4',
        '#ffffff', '#c3c3c3', '#b87957', '#feaec9', '#ffc80d',
        '#eee3af', '#b5e61d', '#99d9ea', '#7092be', '#c8bfe7',
    ],
    paletteCols: 10,
    hideOnPaletteClick: true,
}
</script>

Screenshot

Screenshots of jscolor

Features

  • No framework needed \ jscolor.js is a completely self-sufficient JavaScript library consisting of only one file of vanilla JavaScript. It doesn't need any frameworks (jQuery, Dojo, MooTools etc.) But it can certainly coexist alongside them.
  • Cross-browser \ All modern browsers are supported, including: Edge, Firefox, Chrome, Safari, Opera, Internet Explorer 10 and above, and others...
  • Highly customizable \ jscolor provides many configuration options. Whether you need to change color picker's size or colors, or attach a function to its onchange event, the configuration can be fine-tuned for your web project.
  • Mobile friendly \ With a built-in support for touch events, jscolor is designed to be easy to use on touch devices such as tablets and smartphones.

License

Website

For more info on jscolor project, see jscolor website

