A simple and powerful Datatable for React based on Material-UI Table with some additional features.
The minimum
React version material-table supports is
^16.8.5 since material-table
v1.36.1. This is due to utilising
react-beautiful-dnd for drag & drop functionality which uses hooks.
If you use an older version of react we suggest to upgrade your dependencies or use material-table
1.36.0.
To install material-table with
npm:
npm install material-table @material-ui/core --save
To install material-table with
yarn:
yarn add material-table @material-ui/core
There are two ways to use icons in material-table either import the material icons font via html OR import material icons and use the material-table
icons prop.
<link
rel="stylesheet"
href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/icon?family=Material+Icons"
/>
OR
Icons can be imported to be used in material-table offering more flexibility for customising the look and feel of material table over using a font library.
To install @material-ui/icons with
npm:
npm install @material-ui/icons --save
To install @material-ui/icons with
yarn:
yarn add @material-ui/icons
If your environment doesn't support tree-shaking, the recommended way to import the icons is the following:
import AddBox from "@material-ui/icons/AddBox";
import ArrowDownward from "@material-ui/icons/ArrowDownward";
If your environment support tree-shaking you can also import the icons this way:
import { AddBox, ArrowDownward } from "@material-ui/icons";
Note: Importing named exports in this way will result in the code for every icon being included in your project, so is not recommended unless you configure tree-shaking. It may also impact Hot Module Reload performance. Source: @material-ui/icons
Example
import { forwardRef } from 'react';
import AddBox from '@material-ui/icons/AddBox';
import ArrowDownward from '@material-ui/icons/ArrowDownward';
import Check from '@material-ui/icons/Check';
import ChevronLeft from '@material-ui/icons/ChevronLeft';
import ChevronRight from '@material-ui/icons/ChevronRight';
import Clear from '@material-ui/icons/Clear';
import DeleteOutline from '@material-ui/icons/DeleteOutline';
import Edit from '@material-ui/icons/Edit';
import FilterList from '@material-ui/icons/FilterList';
import FirstPage from '@material-ui/icons/FirstPage';
import LastPage from '@material-ui/icons/LastPage';
import Remove from '@material-ui/icons/Remove';
import SaveAlt from '@material-ui/icons/SaveAlt';
import Search from '@material-ui/icons/Search';
import ViewColumn from '@material-ui/icons/ViewColumn';
const tableIcons = {
Add: forwardRef((props, ref) => <AddBox {...props} ref={ref} />),
Check: forwardRef((props, ref) => <Check {...props} ref={ref} />),
Clear: forwardRef((props, ref) => <Clear {...props} ref={ref} />),
Delete: forwardRef((props, ref) => <DeleteOutline {...props} ref={ref} />),
DetailPanel: forwardRef((props, ref) => <ChevronRight {...props} ref={ref} />),
Edit: forwardRef((props, ref) => <Edit {...props} ref={ref} />),
Export: forwardRef((props, ref) => <SaveAlt {...props} ref={ref} />),
Filter: forwardRef((props, ref) => <FilterList {...props} ref={ref} />),
FirstPage: forwardRef((props, ref) => <FirstPage {...props} ref={ref} />),
LastPage: forwardRef((props, ref) => <LastPage {...props} ref={ref} />),
NextPage: forwardRef((props, ref) => <ChevronRight {...props} ref={ref} />),
PreviousPage: forwardRef((props, ref) => <ChevronLeft {...props} ref={ref} />),
ResetSearch: forwardRef((props, ref) => <Clear {...props} ref={ref} />),
Search: forwardRef((props, ref) => <Search {...props} ref={ref} />),
SortArrow: forwardRef((props, ref) => <ArrowDownward {...props} ref={ref} />),
ThirdStateCheck: forwardRef((props, ref) => <Remove {...props} ref={ref} />),
ViewColumn: forwardRef((props, ref) => <ViewColumn {...props} ref={ref} />)
};
<MaterialTable
icons={tableIcons}
...
/>
Here is a basic example of using material-table within a react application.
import React, { Component } from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import MaterialTable from "material-table";
class App extends Component {
render() {
return (
<div style={{ maxWidth: "100%" }}>
<MaterialTable
columns={[
{ title: "Adı", field: "name" },
{ title: "Soyadı", field: "surname" },
{ title: "Doğum Yılı", field: "birthYear", type: "numeric" },
{
title: "Doğum Yeri",
field: "birthCity",
lookup: { 34: "İstanbul", 63: "Şanlıurfa" },
},
]}
data={[
{
name: "Mehmet",
surname: "Baran",
birthYear: 1987,
birthCity: 63,
},
]}
title="Demo Title"
/>
</div>
);
}
}
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById("react-div"));
This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.