Hydra

A Substrate query node framework. Inspired by TheGraph, it gives a smooth way to provide powerful GraphQL queries to app developers over your Substrate blockchain state and history.

Hydra is a query node for Substrate-based blockchains. A query node ingests data from a substrate chain and provides rich, domain-specific, and highly customizable access to the blockchain data, far beyond the scope of direct RPC calls. For example, expired Kusama Treasury spending proposals are pruned from the state of the Kusama blockchain, so querying, say, one-year-old proposals is problematic. Indeed, one has to track the evolution of the state by sequentially applying the Treasury events and extrinsics in each historical block.

That's where Hydra gets you covered. Define your data model and the Hydra indexer will get it in sync with the chain. On top of that, you get a batteries-included GraphQL server with comprehensive filtering, pagination, and even full-text search capabilities.

Architecture one-liner

A Hydra query node ingests substrate events in a multi-step pipeline:

Substrate Chain => Hydra Indexer => Indexer GraphQL gateway => Hydra Processor => Database => Query Node GraphQL endpoint

For popular chains, one can use an already in-sync publicly available Indexer endpoint. For other chains, a self-hosted indexer should be set up.

Hydra CLI quickstart

Run

$ npx @joystream/hydra-cli@next scaffold

and answer the prompts. It will generate a sample project and README with setup instructions.

Monorepo structure

The monorepo contains the following sub-packages: