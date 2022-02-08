This SDK allows Dynatrace customers to instrument Node.js applications. This is useful to add service level insight for modules currently not directly supported by Dynatrace OneAgent out-of-the-box.
This is the official Node.js implementation of the Dynatrace OneAgent SDK.
samples: sample applications, which demonstrates the usage of the SDK. See readme inside the samples directory for more details
src: source code of the SDK
test: unit tests
LICENSE: license under which the whole SDK and sample applications are published
|OneAgent SDK for Node.js
|Required OneAgent version
|Support status
|1.4.x
|>=1.179
|Supported
|1.3.x
|>=1.165
|Supported
|1.2.x
|>=1.145
|Supported
|1.1.x
|>=1.143
|Supported
|1.0.x
|>=1.137
|Supported
Using this module should not cause any errors if no OneAgent is present (e.g. in testing).
Make sure that this module is required after Dynatrace OneAgent.
npm install --save @dynatrace/oneagent-sdk
If the SDK can't connect to the OneAgent (Current SDK state is not
ACTIVE) verify that a matching version of OneAgent is used and required before the SDK module.
Verify that OneAgent is working as intended (see Dynatrace OneAgent).
You should ensure that you have set LoggingCallbacks.
OneAgent transparently wrap supported libraries to add context information. For every yet unsupported module Pass Context can be used to provide transactional context to callbacks.
Common concepts of the Dynatrace OneAgent SDK are explained the Dynatrace OneAgent SDK repository.
The first step is to acquire an OneAgent SDK API object by calling
createInstance(). The resulting object holds methods to create tracers, administrative methods (e.g. check SDK state, install logging callbacks) and
passContext(). Every call to
createInstance() will return a new API object allowing the user to install separate logging callbacks for separate use cases.
const Sdk = require('@dynatrace/oneagent-sdk');
const Api = Sdk.createInstance();
The life-cycle of a tracer is as follows:
traceXXX method matching to your use case. For incoming taggable traces pass the received Dynatrace tag (if present) to the
traceXXX method.
error()
Each tracer offers following methods:
start(handler, ...args) Start a trace and calls the given handler function with the provides arguments. Returns the return value of handler.
startWithContext(handler, thisObj, ...args) Like
start() but allows to specify the
this context for the call to handler.
error(err) Mark trace as failed and attach an error object. Shall be call at max once per trace. Does not end the trace! Returns the tracer itself.
end() End the trace.
Tracers for outgoing requests additionally offer enhanced methods to end a trace which allow to include the follow-up callback to the PurePath of this trace.
end(callback, ...args) End the trace like
end() but additionally calls the passed callback with given arguments. The return value from callback is forwarded to caller of
end.
endWithContext(callback, thisObj, ...args) like
end() above but with the possibility to specify the
this context for the callback.
Tracers for outgoing taggable requests additionally offer following methods to get a dynatrace tag to be sent to remote service after the trace was started:
getDynatraceStringTag() returns a Dynatrace tag encoded as
string
getDynatraceByteTag() returns a Dynatrace tag binary encoded as
Buffer
This Dynatrace tag needs to be embedded into the message sent to remote service. Depending on the concrete protocol used the
string or binary representation may fit better and it's up to the user to decide which variant to use.
On incoming service this tag needs to be extracted by the user and passed to the corresponding
traceXXX method using the
dynatraceTag property of the arguments to allow linking of outgoing and the corresponding incoming trace.
The tracer objects returned by above methods are always valid even if there is no OneAgent present or no trace is created for whatever reason. In this case the methods are still present to avoid the need of extra checking in client code.
Please note that OneAgent uses the name of the given functions in
start() and
end() to name PurePath nodes. Therefore we recommend to choose named functions over anonymous functions to give you higher quality traces.
The feature sets differ slightly with each language implementation. More functionality will be added over time, see Planned features for OneAgent SDK for details on upcoming features.
A more detailed specification of the features can be found in Dynatrace OneAgent SDK.
|Feature
|Required OneAgent SDK for Node.js version
|Trace incoming and outgoing remote calls
|>=1.0.1
|Trace SQL database requests
|>=1.0.1
|Set result data on SQL database requests
|>=1.1.0
|Set custom request attributes
|>=1.2.0
|Trace Messaging
|>=1.3.0
|Metrics (deprecated)
|>=1.4.0
An outgoing remote call is traced by calling
traceOutgoingRemoteCall() passing an object with following properties:
serviceMethod Mandatory - a string holding the name of the called remote method
serviceName Mandatory - a string holding the name of the remote service
serviceEndpoint Mandatory - a string describing the logical endpoint of the remote service. In case of a clustered/load balanced service, the
serviceEndpoint represents the common logical endpoint (e.g. registry://staging-environment/myservices/serviceA) whereas the ConnectionInfo describes the actual communication endpoint. As such a single serviceEndpoint can have many connections.
protocolName Optional - a string describing the protocol used (e.g. Protobuf, GIOP,...), only for display purposes
Additionally it holds following properties describing the connection to the remote service. Depending on the connection type the corresponding property/properties shall be set.
If the specific information like host/socketPath/... is not available, the property
channelType shall be set.
host A string specifying the hostname/IP of the server side in case of a TCP/IP connection is used (note that OneAgent may try to resolve the hostname)
port The TCP/IP port (optional)
socketPath A string specifying the UNIX domain socket file
pipeName A string specifying the name of the Pipe
channelType Specifies the protocol used as communication channel (e.g. TCP/IP, IN_PROCESS,... ). Valid values are available via ChannelType)
The result of
traceOutgoingRemoteCall() is a tracer object to be used for further operations related to this trace (see Tracers for details).
As an outgoing remote call is taggable a Dynatrace tag shall be created from tracer after it has been started and embedded to the remote call message content.
Example (see OutgoingRemoteCallSample.js for more details):
// Issue a traced outgoing remote call
async function tracedOutgoingRemoteCall(method, data) {
const tracer = Api.traceOutgoingRemoteCall({
serviceEndpoint: "ChildProcess",
serviceMethod: method, // the name of the remote method called
serviceName: "StringManipulator",
channelType: Sdk.ChannelType.NAMED_PIPE
});
try {
// start tracer, get dynatrace tag and trigger sending via doOutgoingRemoteCall()
return await tracer.start(function triggerTaggedRemoteCall() {
// getting a tag from tracer needs to be done after start()
const dtTag = tracer.getDynatraceStringTag();
// now trigger the actual remote call
return doOutgoingRemoteCall(method, data, dtTag);
});
} catch (e) {
tracer.error(e);
throw e;
} finally {
tracer.end();
}
}
An incoming remote call is traced by calling
traceIncomingRemoteCall() passing an object with following properties:
serviceMethod Mandatory - a string holding the name of the called remote method
serviceName Mandatory - a string holding the name of the remote service
serviceEndpoint Mandatory - a string describing the logical deployment endpoint of the remote service on server side
protocolName Optional - a string describing the protocol used (e.g. Protobuf, GIOP,...), only for display purposes
dynatraceTag - a
string or
Buffer holding the received Dynatrace tag received
The result of this call is a tracer object to be used for further operations related to this trace (see Tracers).
Example (see IncomingRemoteCallSample.js for more details):
// trace and handle incoming messages
async function tracedMessageHandler(message) {
const tracer = Api.traceIncomingRemoteCall({
serviceEndpoint: "ChildProcess",
serviceMethod: message.method,
serviceName: "StringManipulator",
dynatraceTag: message.traceTag, // extract and set the dynatrace tag
protocolName: "Json" // optional
});
try {
// start tracer and trigger actual message processing via processMessage(message)
const result = await tracer.start(processMessage, message);
// send result calculated by processMessage() back to caller
process.send({ result: result, id: message.id });
// end tracer
tracer.end();
} catch (e) {
// send error back
process.send({ error: e.message, id: message.id });
// set error and end tracer
tracer.error(e).end();
}
}
An outgoing message is traced by calling
traceOutgoingMessage() passing an object with following properties:
vendorName Mandatory - a string holding the messaging system vendor name (e.g. RabbitMq, Apache Kafka, ...), can be a user defined name. If possible use a constant defined in MessageSystemVendor.
destinationName Mandatory - a string holding the destination name (e.g. queue name, topic name).
destinationType Mandatory - specifies the type of the destination. Valid values are available via MessageDestinationType
Additionally it holds following properties describing the connection to the messaging service. Depending on the connection type the corresponding property/properties shall be set.
If the specific information like host/socketPath/... is not available, the property
channelType shall be set.
host A string specifying the hostname/IP of the server side in case of a TCP/IP connection is used (note that OneAgent may try to resolve the hostname)
port The TCP/IP port (optional)
socketPath A string specifying the UNIX domain socket file
pipeName A string specifying the name of the Pipe
channelType Specifies the protocol used as communication channel (e.g. TCP/IP, IN_PROCESS,... ). Valid values are available via ChannelType)
The result of
traceOutgoingMessage() is a tracer object to be used for further operations related to this trace (see Tracers for details).
As an outgoing message is taggable a Dynatrace tag shall be created from tracer after it has been started and embedded to the message content.
Besides the common APIs for outgoing tracers this tracer offers the additional methods
setVendorMessageId() and
setCorrelationId() which may be used to set more details about the message sent. Both APIs receive a
string as parameter to pass the
correlationId or
vendorMessageId provided by messaging system.
Example (see MessagingSample.js for more details):
function traceOutgoingMessage(name, data, corrId) {
// create a tracer instance and start the trace
const tracer = Api.traceOutgoingMessage(systemInfo);
tracer.start(function sendTaggedMessage() {
// getting a tag from tracer needs to be done after start()
const dtTag = tracer.getDynatraceStringTag();
try {
// now trigger the actual sending of the message
const messageId = sendMessage(name, data, corrId, dtTag);
// optional: set correlationId/vendorMessageId if present/relevant
tracer.setCorrelationId(corrId).setVendorMessageId(`${messageId}`);
} catch (e) {
tracer.error(e);
throw e;
} finally {
tracer.end();
}
});
}
An incoming message is traced by calling
traceIncomingMessage() passing an object with following properties:
vendorName Mandatory - a string holding the messaging system vendor name (e.g. RabbitMq, Apache Kafka, ...), can be a user defined name. If possible use a constant defined in MessageSystemVendor.
destinationName Mandatory - a string holding the destination name (e.g. queue name, topic name).
destinationType Mandatory - specifies the type of the destination. Valid values are available via MessageDestinationType
dynatraceTag - a string or Buffer holding the received Dynatrace tag received
Additionally it holds following properties describing the connection to the messaging service. Depending on the connection type the corresponding property/properties shall be set.
If the specific information like host/socketPath/... is not available, the property
channelType shall be set.
host A string specifying the hostname/IP of the server side in case of a TCP/IP connection is used (note that OneAgent may try to resolve the hostname)
port The TCP/IP port (optional)
socketPath A string specifying the UNIX domain socket file
pipeName A string specifying the name of the Pipe
channelType Specifies the protocol used as communication channel (e.g. TCP/IP, IN_PROCESS,... ). Valid values are available via ChannelType)
The result of
traceIncomingMessage() is a tracer object to be used for further operations related to this trace (see Tracers for details).
Besides the common APIs for incoming tracers this tracer offers the additional methods
setVendorMessageId() and
setCorrelationId() which may be used to set more details about the message sent. Both APIs receive a
string as parameter to pass the
correlationId or
vendorMessageId provided by messaging system.
Example (see MessagingSample.js for more details):
function traceIncomingMessage(msg) {
// create a tracer instance and start the trace, ensure dynatraceTag is set
const startData = Object.assign({ dynatraceTag: msg.meta.dtTag }, systemInfo);
const tracer = Api.traceIncomingMessage(startData);
tracer.start(function processMessage(done) {
// optional: set correlationId/vendorMessageId if present/relevant
tracer.setCorrelationId(msg.meta.corrId).setVendorMessageId(`${msg.meta.msgId}`);
// do whatever needed with the message, simulated via nextTick() here
process.nextTick(done);
}, function onDone(err) {
if (err) {
tracer.error();
}
tracer.end();
});
}
A SQL database request is traced by calling
traceSQLDatabaseRequest() which requires a database info object as first argument and an object with request specific data as second parameter.
The database info is an object which usually doesn't change during runtime. It holds following properties:
name Mandatory - a string defining the name of the database
vendor Mandatory - a string holding the database vendor name (e.g. Oracle, MySQL, ...), can be a user defined name. If possible use a constant defined in DatabaseVendor
Additionally, it holds following properties describing the connection to the database. Depending on the actual connection used the corresponding property/properties shall be set. If the specific information like host/socketPath/... is not available, the property channelType shall be set.
host A string specifying the hostname/IP of the server side in case of a TCP/IP connection is used (note that OneAgent may try to resolve the hostname)
port The TCP/IP port (optional)
socketPath A string specifying the UNIX domain socket file
pipeName A string specifying the name of the pipe
channelType Specifies the protocol used as communication channel (e.g. TCP/IP, IN_PROCESS,... ). Valid values are available via ChannelType.
The second argument holds data describing the concrete operation and holds following properties:
statement Mandatory - a string holding the SQL statement to be sent to database.
The result of
traceSQLDatabaseRequest() is a tracer object to be used for further operations related to this trace (see Tracers for details).
Besides the common APIs for outgoing tracers this tracer offers the additional method
setResultData() which may be used to set details about the result of the database request.
It receives an object with following properties:
rowsReturned Optional - Number of rows returned by this traced database request. Only positive values are allowed
roundTripCount Optional - Count of round-trips that took place. Only positive values are allowed
Please note that SQL database traces are only created if they occur within some other SDK trace (e.g. incoming remote call) or an OneAgent built-in trace (e.g. incoming web request).
Example (see DatabaseRequestSample.js for more details):
// Static info describing the database
const dbInfo = {
name: dbConfig.database,
vendor: Sdk.DatabaseVendor.MARIADB,
host: dbConfig.host,
port: dbConfig.port
};
// Issue a traced SQL database request
function tracedSqlDatabaseRequest(sql, clientCb) {
// create a SQL database tracer
const tracer = Api.traceSQLDatabaseRequest(dbInfo, {
statement: sql
});
// start tracer, calls connection.query(sql, cb) with connection set as this in query()
tracer.startWithContext(connection.query, connection, sql, (err, results, fields) => {
if (err) {
// set the error on the tracer
tracer.error(err);
} else {
// optionally set result data
tracer.setResultData({
rowsReturned: 15,
roundTripCount: 32
});
}
// end the tracer and call client callback forwarding results
tracer.end(clientCb, err, results, fields);
});
}
The API
addCustomRequestAttribute() adds a custom request attribute to the currently traced service call. There is no reference to a tracer needed as OneAgent SDK will select the current open trace. This may be a trace created by SDK or
a trace created by built in sensors of OneAgent. The API may be called several times to add more attributes. If the same attribute key is set several times all values will be recorded.
addCustomRequestAttribute() takes two arguments:
key Mandatory - a string specifying the name of the attribute
value Mandatory - a string or number specifying the attribute value
Example (see CustomRequestAttributesSample.js for more details):
Api.addCustomRequestAttribute("fooAttribute", "bar");
Api.addCustomRequestAttribute("barAttribute", 15.34);
Note: The metrics API was part of a Dynatrace preview program that has been discontinued. All metrics-related APIs and types described below have been deprecated and will be removed in a future release. The Metric ingestion page provides further information on how to replace these APIs and how to report metrics data from now on.
The SDK supports two metric value types:
Integer and
Float (double precision floating point).
You should prefer integer metrics as they are more efficient, unless the loss of precision is unacceptable (but
consider using a different unit, e.g. integer microseconds instead of floating point seconds).
There are these different kinds of metrics:
sum
only and is the most lightweight metric kind.
min,
max and
average value (but no
sum).
min,
max,
average and
count.
Each combination of metric value type and kind has its own create-function, named
create<ValueType><MetricKind>Metric.
When creating a metric following information needs to be provided:
metricName Mandatory - a string identifying the metric. Maximum size is 100 bytes.
Although it is not recommended, you may create multiple metric instances with the same name, as long as you use the same creation function (metric value type and kind are the same) and the same options.
Otherwise, using the same metric name multiple times is an error. All metrics with the same name will be aggregated together as if you used only one metric instance.
MetricOptions Optional - an
object with following properties:
unit Optional - a string that will be displayed when browsing for metrics in the Dynatrace UI.
dimensionName Optional - a
string specifying the name of the dimension added to the metric.
If a name is given here it's required to set a dimension value during booking samples on the metric. A dimension is like an additional label attached to values, for example a "disk.written.bytes" metric could have a dimension name of "disk-id" and when adding values to it a dimension value would be "/dev/sda1".
The method
getCurrentState() returns the current status of SDK. Valid values are available via constant object
SDK.SDKState:
ACTIVE SDK is connected to OneAgent and capturing data.
TEMPORARILY_INACTIVE SDK is connected to OneAgent, but capturing is disabled. It is good practice to skip creating SDK transactions to save resources. The SDK state should be checked regularly as it may change at every point in time.
PERMANENTLY_INACTIVE SDK isn't connected to OneAgent, so it will never capture data. This SDK state will never change during the lifetime of the process. It is good practice to never call any SDK API to save resources.
The method
setLoggingCallback(callbacks) can be used to set callbacks for warning and error logs. A logging callback receives a string as argument. As parameter pass an object with following properties:
warning Optional - a function accepting a string as parameter called to pass warning messages
error Optional - a function accepting a string as parameter called to pass error messages
Omitting a callback property will uninstall a previous installed callback.
Api.setLoggingCallbacks({
warning: (msg) => console.error("DatabaseRequestSample SDK warning: " + msg),
error: (msg) => console.error("DatabaseRequestSample SDK error: " + msg),
});
The values of constant
ChannelType specify the type of the transport channel used. Following values are provided:
TCP_IP Communication via TCP/IP
UNIX_DOMAIN_SOCKET Communication via UNIX domain socket
NAMED_PIPE Communication via named pipe
IN_PROCESS Communication is some mechanism within current process (e.g. via files,...)
OTHER To be used for any other channel type
The values of constant
DatabaseVendor may be used as input for
traceSQLDatabaseRequest(). Following values are provided:
APACHE_HIVE
CLOUDSCAPE
HSQLDB
PROGRESS
MAXDB
HANADB
INGRES
FIRST_SQL
ENTERPRISE_DB
CACHE
ADABAS
FIREBIRD
DB2
DERBY_CLIENT
DERBY_EMBEDDED
FILEMAKER
INFORMIX
INSTANT_DB
INTERBASE
MYSQL
MARIADB
NETEZZA
ORACLE
PERVASIVE
POINTBASE
POSTGRESQL
SQLSERVER
SQLITE
SYBASE
TERADATA
VERTICA
CASSANDRA
H2
COLDFUSION_IMQ
REDSHIFT
COUCHBASE
The values of constant
MessageDestinationType specify the type of the message destination used. Following values are provided:
QUEUE
TOPIC
The values of constant
MessageSystemVendor may be used as input for
traceIncomingMessage() and
traceOutgoingMessage(). Using these constants ensures that services captured by OneAgentSDK are handled the same way as traced via built-in sensors. Following values are provided:
HORNETQ
ACTIVE_MQ
RABBIT_MQ
ARTEMIS
WEBSPHERE
MQSERIES_JMS
MQSERIES
TIBCO
KAFKA
Dynatrace transparently wraps supported libraries to add context information. For every yet unsupported module
passContext() can be used to provide transactional context to callbacks.
What is transactional context?
Dynatrace patented PurePath Technology® captures timing and code level context for all transactions, end-to-end, from user click, across all tiers, to the database of record and back. Technically this means that Dynatrace adds transactional context to any inbound and outbound function calls of an application.
What does this mean for Node.js applications?
Node.js is single threaded - its control flow is based on events and asynchronous callbacks.
Let's look at an example for finding a document with mongoDB:
function callback(err, document) {
console.log(document.name);
http.get('https://some-api.xyz/service', (res) => {});
// ^^^ °°°°°°°°°°°
// Asynchronous call Asynchronous callback
}
collection.findOne({_id: doc_id}, callback);
// ^^^^^^^ °°°°°°°°
// Asynchronous call Asynchronous callback
After
collection.findOne() is executed asynchronously
callback() will be called.
callback() again contains an asynchronous call
http.get() which performs an outbound HTTP request. If there is a current transactional context with an ongoing trace, Dynatrace OneAgent will transparently add a HTTP header containing a Dynatrace tag to this outbound request. The next tier - if instrumented with OneAgent - will continue this trace then. Without further intervention any transactional context would get lost between asynchronous invocation and a callback. Currently the only reliable way to pass over context information to a callback is called 'wrapping'.
Example: Regular callbacks
Assume
some.asyncFunction() in below sample causes loss of transactional context in OneAgent. To ensure that OneAgent correctly shows activities triggered inside the callback of this function
passContext() can be used to create a closure preserving the transactional context active at call time of
some.asyncFunction().
const Api = require('@dynatrace/oneagent-sdk').createInstance();
some.asyncFunction(someParam, Api.passContext(function(err, result) {
// Context is preserved
http.get('https://some-api.xyz/service', Api.passContext((res) => {
// other activity, e.g. outgoing web requests,...
}));
}));
Important: The wrapping via
passContext() needs to happen call time of the corresponding sync call
// This will *NOT* work as transactional context at call time of some.asyncFunction() is not preserved
// instead the transactional context at definition of doSomething() is preserved which is not
// related to the relevant transaction triggered by calling some.asyncFunction().
const wrappedFunction = dta.passContext(someFunction);
function doSomething() {
some.asyncFunction('someParam', wrappedFunction);
}
// This works, passContext() is called at invocation time of some.asyncFunction()
function doSomething() {
some.asyncFunction('someParam', dta.passContext(someFunction));
}
Support policy
The Dynatrace OneAgent SDK for Node.js has GA status. The features are fully supported by Dynatrace.
For detailed support policy see Dynatrace OneAgent SDK help.
SLAs don't apply for GitHub tickets
SLAs apply according to the customer's support level.
see also Releases
|Version
|Description
|1.4.1
|deprecate metrics-related types and APIs
|1.4.0
|add support for metrics (preview only)
|1.3.0
|add support to trace messaging
|1.2.2
|don't swallow exceptions
|1.2.1
|improve type definitions
|1.2.0
|add support for custom request attributes
|1.1.0
|add setResultData() for SQL Database tracer
|1.0.3
|early access to beta
|1.0.1
|Initial release