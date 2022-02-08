Barista components and design system

Barista is the name of Dynatrace's design system, that contains all ingredients to create extraordinary user experiences. Like a barista picks the best ingredients for their coffee – and we love coffee!

One major part of the Barista design system is our components library written in Angular.

Getting started

New to Barista? See our getting started guide for detailed information about how to set up and use Barista components within your project.

Development & contribution

You would like to help us brew? That's awesome! If you are interested in contributing to our library see our guide for developers and contribution guidelines and always keep our coding standards in mind.

Contributors

These wonderful people make this happen!

Changelog

To stay up to date with the newest fixes and features take a look at our changelog.

Browser support

The Barista components support the most recent two versions of all major browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge. We do not support any version of Internet Explorer.

Thanks to Browserstack for the awesome support of open source projects

Licence

Apache Version 2.0