@dynatrace/barista-components

by dynatrace-oss
10.5.2 (see all)

Barista - the Dynatrace design system. Tailored to scale.

886

GitHub Stars

124

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

102

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Barista components and design system

CircleCI Build status npm version contributors commit activity

Barista is the name of Dynatrace's design system, that contains all ingredients to create extraordinary user experiences. Like a barista picks the best ingredients for their coffee – and we love coffee!

One major part of the Barista design system is our components library written in Angular.

Getting started

New to Barista? See our getting started guide for detailed information about how to set up and use Barista components within your project.

Development & contribution

You would like to help us brew? That's awesome! If you are interested in contributing to our library see our guide for developers and contribution guidelines and always keep our coding standards in mind.

Contributors

These wonderful people make this happen!

contributors

Changelog

To stay up to date with the newest fixes and features take a look at our changelog.

Browser support

The Barista components support the most recent two versions of all major browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge. We do not support any version of Internet Explorer.

Thanks to Browserstack for the awesome support of open source projects

Browserstack logo

Licence

Apache Version 2.0

