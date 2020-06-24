AngularJS directive that adds support for multi touch gestures to your app, based on hammer.js.

Usage

Include gestures.js or gestures.min.js into your page

or into your page Declare 'angular-gestures' as a dependency for your angular app: angular.module('myApp', ['angular-gestures']);

as a dependency for your angular app: Config the recognizers before you use the directive like this: hammerDefaultOptsProvider.set({recognizers: [[Hammer.Tap, {time: 250}]] });

before you use the directive like this: Use attributes on containers the same way you use ng-click : e.g. hm-tap

< button hm-tap = "add_something()" > Tap me </ button >

You can use angular interpolations like this : hm-swipe="remove_something({{ id }})"

You can also use Hammer.js options by e.g. hm-tap-opts="{hold: false}"

Note that hammer.js is an additional requirement and is not included in angular-gestures .

Event data

Pass the $event object in the usual way e.g. hm-drag="myDrag($event)" then access its internals like so:

$scope.myDrag = function ( event ) { console .log(event.gesture); }

Refer to the Hammer.js docs for more details on the properties of event .

Supported events

hmDoubleTap : 'doubletap',

hmDragstart : 'dragstart',

hmDrag : 'drag',

hmDragUp : 'dragup',

hmDragDown : 'dragdown',

hmDragLeft : 'dragleft',

hmDragRight : 'dragright',

hmDragend : 'dragend',

hmHold : 'hold',

hmPinch : 'pinch',

hmPinchIn : 'pinchin',

hmPinchOut : 'pinchout',

hmRelease : 'release',

hmRotate : 'rotate',

hmSwipe : 'swipe',

hmSwipeUp : 'swipeup',

hmSwipeDown : 'swipedown',

hmSwipeLeft : 'swipeleft',

hmSwipeRight : 'swiperight',

hmTap : 'tap',

hmTouch : 'touch',

hmTransformstart : 'transformstart',

hmTransform : 'transform',

hmTransformend : 'transformend'

All Hammerjs events are supported. The corresponding Angularjs attribute has hm- prepended to the name. So for example, the 'doubletap' event becomes hm-double-tap etc.

Attention : end and start events are NOT CamelCased because of issues caused by $animate interference.

Default options

To set recognizer default options you can use hammerDefaultOptsProvider . Access it like in the demo:

angular .module ( 'angularGesturesDemoApp' , [ 'angular-gestures' , 'ngRoute' ]) .config (function ($routeProvider, hammerDefaultOptsProvider) { $ routeProvider . when ( '/' , { templateUrl : 'views/main.html' , controller : 'MainCtrl' }) .otherwise({ redirectTo : '/' }); hammerDefaultOptsProvider.set({ recognizers : [[Hammer.Tap, { time : 250 }]] }); });

Bower

If you want to use angular-momentum-scroll with bower, add the following dependency to your component.json

"angular-gestures": "latest"