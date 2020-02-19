The react client is the glue between the functionallity in @dynamico/core and the dynamic components registry
$ yarn add @dynamico/react
import React from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import { DynamicoClient } from '@dynamico/core';
import { DynamicoProvider } from '@dynamico/react';
import { dependencies as hostVersions } from './package.json'
const dynamicoClient = new DynamicoClient({
url: '/api/components',
hostVersion,
dependencies: {
versions: hostVersions,
resolvers: {
react: React
}
},
cache: localStorage
}
const App = () => (
<DynamicoProvider client={dynamicoClient}>
<!-- your app -->
</DynamicoProvider>
);
render(<App />, document.getElementById('root'));
By using
DynamicoProvider component we expose the client by react context to all child components.
using this technique at the root level guarantees that the client is always initiated and available to any component in the tree.
import React from 'react';
import { dynamico } from '@dynamico/react';
const MyComp = dynamico('mycomp');
export default () => (
<MyComp myProp="dynamico"></MyComp> // use a a regular React component
)
Once you created your dynamic component you can use it as a regular react component, including passing props and children.
Your dynamic component can look like this
import React from 'react';
export default ({myProp, children}) => (
<div>
<span>{myProp} is awesome</span>
{children}
</div>
)
dynamico Properties
string
The requested dynamic component name
dynamico accepts a second optional parameter that extends DynamicoClient.Options and provides some more control for this specific component.
Element
A fallback element to render while the dynamic component is loading
Best Practice: Although this is optional we highly recommend you provide a fallback component whenever possible. This will allow you to provide a proper UX.
boolean
false
Specifies if the current component should be required from localhost dev server or fetched from production server/cache.
If you use typescript, you can type the component properties
import React from 'react';
import { dynamico } from '@dynamico/react';
interface MyCompProps {
myProp: string
}
const MyComp = dynamico<MyCompProps>('mycomp');
export default () => (
<MyComp myProp="dynamico"></MyComp>
)
Note: If you end up publishing your component to npm, you can install it's types as a dev dependency and get them from your dynamic component 🤯