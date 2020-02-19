Dynamico React client

The react client is the glue between the functionallity in @dynamico/core and the dynamic components registry

Installation

$ yarn add @dynamico/react

Usage

Creating the client

import React from 'react'; import { render } from 'react-dom'; import { DynamicoClient } from '@dynamico/core'; import { DynamicoProvider } from '@dynamico/react'; import { dependencies as hostVersions } from './package.json' const dynamicoClient = new DynamicoClient({ url: '/api/components', hostVersion, dependencies: { versions: hostVersions, resolvers: { react: React } }, cache: localStorage } const App = () => ( <DynamicoProvider client={dynamicoClient}> <!-- your app --> </DynamicoProvider> ); render(<App />, document.getElementById('root'));

By using DynamicoProvider component we expose the client by react context to all child components.

using this technique at the root level guarantees that the client is always initiated and available to any component in the tree.

Using a dynamic component

import React from 'react'; import { dynamico } from '@dynamico/react'; const MyComp = dynamico('mycomp'); export default () => ( <MyComp myProp="dynamico"></MyComp> // use a a regular React component )

Once you created your dynamic component you can use it as a regular react component, including passing props and children.

Your dynamic component can look like this

import React from 'react'; export default ({myProp, children}) => ( <div> <span>{myProp} is awesome</span> {children} </div> )

dynamico Properties

name

Type: string

The requested dynamic component name

options - (optional)

dynamico accepts a second optional parameter that extends DynamicoClient.Options and provides some more control for this specific component.

fallback

Type: Element

A fallback element to render while the dynamic component is loading

Best Practice: Although this is optional we highly recommend you provide a fallback component whenever possible. This will allow you to provide a proper UX.

devMode

Type: boolean

Default: false

Specifies if the current component should be required from localhost dev server or fetched from production server/cache.

Typescript support

If you use typescript, you can type the component properties

import React from 'react' ; import { dynamico } from '@dynamico/react' ; interface MyCompProps { myProp: string } const MyComp = dynamico<MyCompProps>( 'mycomp' ); export default () => ( <MyComp myProp= "dynamico" >< /MyComp> )