Readme

Dynamico core

A framework agnostic client for fetching and evaluating remote dynamic components

Installation

$ yarn add @dynamico/core

Usage

DynamicoClient

Creating a client

The client must define the registry end-point, components delegated depedencies, and cache and optionally control much more.

import { dependencies as hostVersions } from './package.json';

const dynamico = new DynamicoClient({
  url: '/api/components', 
  dependencies: {
    versions: hostVersions,
    resolvers: {
      react: React
    }
  },
  cache: localStorage
});

Note: in react, the client is provided through react context to the components loader

Properties

url

  • Type: string

Registry url

Best Practice: proxy the request through your server to the dynamico registry server in order to prevent CORS

depedencies

versions
  • Type: Record<string, string>

Host application dependencies versions. This is a crucial information for the dynamico registry in order to resolve the best available dynamic component version.

resolvers
  • Type: Record<string, any>

The delegated and shared depedencies we pass to the evaluation of the component.

Dynamic comonents should always try to share it's depedencies with it's host application.

cache

  • Type: StorageController

A cache storage for storing fetched components for offline usage and memoization

Best Practice: use the default storage such as localStorage or AsyncStorage

fetcher - (optional)

  • Type: GlobalFetch['fetch']

The fetcher that the client should use. This has to conform to the browser's fetch API. By default the client will look for the global window.fetch. For other environments you can use node-fetch

Best Practice: Use this property if you want to use a different HTTP client or you do SSR

globals - (optional)

  • Type: Record<string, any>

A way to expose global variables on the evaluated component

Fetching a component

dynamico.get('MyComponent', options);
Options

As the name implies, these are all optional:

componentVersion

  • Type: string Force the client to provide the component at a specific version and skip the normal resolution strategy.

getLatest

  • Type: boolean Skip local cache lookup and index and go straight to the server to fetch the latest component's code.

globals

  • Type: Record<string, any> Additional globals you would like to expose in the context of this specific component's evaluation.

DynamicoDevClient

Creating a dev client

export interface DevOptions {
  dependencies: {
    versions: Record<string, string>,
    resolvers: Record<string, any>
  };
  callback: Function;
  interval?: number;
  urlOverride?: string;
}

const dynamicoDev = new DynamicoDevClient({
  dependencies: {
    versions: hostVersions,
    resolvers: {
      react: React
    }
  },
  callback: view => RenderComponent(view) // Render the component to the screen
});

The dev client extends the basic client and enables a live reload development experience by polling a local development server.

Properties

dependencies.versions and dependencies.resolvers are the same as at the regular client

callback
  • Type: Function

A callback function that's called everytime the remote code has changed

Note: Use this function to commit the code changes (i.e. in React, trigger the render function)

interval - (optional)
  • Type: number
  • Default: 1000 milliseconds.

The polling mechanisem interval - time in milliseconds.

urlOverride - (optional)

  • Type: string
  • Default: DYNAMICO_DEVELOPMENT_SERVER environment variable or http://localhost:8383

The dev repository url

Fetching a component in development mode

dynamicoDev.get('MyComponent', options);

Supported options are the same as regular client options.

