Dynamico core

A framework agnostic client for fetching and evaluating remote dynamic components

Installation

$ yarn add @dynamico/core

Usage

DynamicoClient

Creating a client

The client must define the registry end-point, components delegated depedencies, and cache and optionally control much more.

import { dependencies as hostVersions } from './package.json' ; const dynamico = new DynamicoClient({ url: '/api/components' , dependencies: { versions: hostVersions, resolvers: { react: React } }, cache: localStorage });

Note: in react, the client is provided through react context to the components loader

Properties

url

Type: string

Registry url

Best Practice: proxy the request through your server to the dynamico registry server in order to prevent CORS

depedencies

versions

Type: Record<string, string>

Host application dependencies versions. This is a crucial information for the dynamico registry in order to resolve the best available dynamic component version.

resolvers

Type: Record<string, any>

The delegated and shared depedencies we pass to the evaluation of the component.

Dynamic comonents should always try to share it's depedencies with it's host application.

cache

Type: StorageController

A cache storage for storing fetched components for offline usage and memoization

Best Practice: use the default storage such as localStorage or AsyncStorage

fetcher - (optional)

Type: GlobalFetch['fetch']

The fetcher that the client should use. This has to conform to the browser's fetch API. By default the client will look for the global window.fetch . For other environments you can use node-fetch

Best Practice: Use this property if you want to use a different HTTP client or you do SSR

globals - (optional)

Type: Record<string, any>

A way to expose global variables on the evaluated component

Fetching a component

dynamico.get( 'MyComponent' , options);

Options

As the name implies, these are all optional:

componentVersion

Type: string Force the client to provide the component at a specific version and skip the normal resolution strategy.

getLatest

Type: boolean Skip local cache lookup and index and go straight to the server to fetch the latest component's code.

globals

Type: Record<string, any> Additional globals you would like to expose in the context of this specific component's evaluation.

DynamicoDevClient

Creating a dev client

export interface DevOptions { dependencies: { versions: Record< string , string >, resolvers: Record< string , any > }; callback: Function ; interval?: number ; urlOverride?: string ; } const dynamicoDev = new DynamicoDevClient({ dependencies: { versions: hostVersions, resolvers: { react: React } }, callback: view => RenderComponent(view) });

The dev client extends the basic client and enables a live reload development experience by polling a local development server.

Properties

dependencies.versions and dependencies.resolvers are the same as at the regular client

callback

Type: Function

A callback function that's called everytime the remote code has changed

Note: Use this function to commit the code changes (i.e. in React, trigger the render function)

interval - (optional)

Type: number

Default: 1000 milliseconds.

The polling mechanisem interval - time in milliseconds.

urlOverride - (optional)

Type: string

Default: DYNAMICO_DEVELOPMENT_SERVER environment variable or http://localhost:8383

The dev repository url

Fetching a component in development mode

dynamicoDev.get( 'MyComponent' , options);

Supported options are the same as regular client options.