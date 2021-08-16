Note: As of 08/16/2021,
tailwind-ppx is now in archive-mode. I have been out of the Reason/ReScript community for some time now, but if anyone wants to take over as owner please let me know. Thank you to all involved for making this project successful.
A Reason/OCaml Pre-Processor eXtension (PPX) that validates your Tailwind classes at compile-time.
If you have ideas for new features, please open an issue!
tailwind_ppx implements a ppx (
%tw) that validates your Tailwind CSS classes at compile time.
For example, for the following (condensed)
tailwind.css file:
.flex {
display: flex;
}
.flex-row {
flex-direction: row;
}
tailwind-ppx will provide validation for your desired class names. See these
examples:
// Example 1
<Component className=[%tw "flex flex-row"] /> // This is ok!
// Example 2
<Component className=[%tw "flex flex-ro"] /> // ERROR: Class name not found: flex-ro. Did you mean flex-row?
// Example 3
<Component className=[%tw "flex flex-row flex"] /> // ERROR: Duplicate class name: flex
Finally,
tailwind-ppx requires your generated
tailwind.css file to exist somewhere in the
project hierarchy. Though not required, it's recommended that you configure the
path to your
tailwind.css file (relative to your project root).
As outlined in the Tailwind docs, when preparing for production you'll want to make sure that the only CSS from Tailwind that ends up in your bundle is CSS that you actually use in your code.
First, take a second to read the section on setting up Purgecss from the Tailwind docs. In order to help with the process outlined in the docs, this package ships with a default extractor function that'll take care of ensuring that any CSS from Tailwind that you aren't using with this PPX can be purged from your production CSS bundle. You enable it by slightly modifying the official example of how to set up your
postcss.config.js:
// postcss.config.js
const purgecss = require("@fullhuman/postcss-purgecss")({
// Specify the paths to all ReasonML code where you're using this PPX.
content: ["./src/**/*.re"],
// Include the extractor from this package
defaultExtractor: require("@dylanirlbeck/tailwind-ppx").extractor
});
module.exports = {
plugins: [
require("tailwindcss"),
require("autoprefixer"),
...(process.env.NODE_ENV === "production" ? [purgecss] : [])
]
};
Doing this will ensure that you only ship CSS from Tailwind to production that you're actually using with this PPX.
tailwind.css file
If your
tailwind.css file changes (or you move it) you'll need to rebuild your
project - for example,
bsb -clean-world and
bsb -make-world if in BuckleScript.
At this time,
tailwind-ppx does not automatically watch for changes, though this is on
the roadmap.
Alternatively, you can add the following rules to you bsconfig.json to re-trigger builds
{
"sources": [
{
"dir": "src",
"subdirs": true,
"generators": [
{
"name": "gen-tailwind",
"edge": ["tailwind.css", ":", "styles.css"]
}
]
}
],
"generators": [
{
"name": "gen-tailwind",
"command": "tailwindcss build $in -o $out"
}
]
}
If you have a custom tailwind config file, you'll need to pass it to the tailwindcss command:
{
"name": "gen-tailwind",
"command": "tailwindcss build $in -o $out -c ../../tailwind.config.js"
}
You might have to specify the path to
tailwind.css.
If you're a Neovim user, you can download the
coc-tailwindcss extension to get class name autocompletion while using
tailwind-ppx - just make sure to define a
tailwind.config.js file. See the example below!
.tailwind_ppx_cache in your version control
tailwind-ppx will generate a
.tailwind_ppx_cache folder in your project root
to optimize the validation performance. If you're using a version control
system, you don't need to check it in.
By default,
tailwind-ppx looks for your
tailwind.css file in the root
directory. If
tailwind.css lives elsewhere (or the name of your generated CSS file is different), you'll need to specify the file path in your
bsconfig.json.
"ppx-flags": [
["tailwind-ppx", "-path ../path/to/tailwind.css",]
],
The most likely use case for
tailwind-ppx is inside ReasonReact projects
(using BuckleScript). To get started, we recommend cloning our demo
project.
yarn or
npm on Bucklescript projects (recommended)
Install the PPX with
yarn or
npm
yarn add --dev @dylanirlbeck/tailwind-ppx
# Or
npm install --dev @dylanirlbeck/tailwind-ppx
And add the PPX in your
bsconfig.json file:
{
"ppx-flags": ["tailwind-ppx"]
}
The
@dylanirlbeck/tailwind-ppx NPM package ships with an executable that, when
run in a BuckleScript project, turns all instances of
className="..." into
className=[%tw "..."]. The script is designed to make it easy to immediately
introduce
tailwind-ppx into an existing codebase.
You can use this script by running the following command from the root of your project (just make sure you've installed the NPM package).
yarn use-tailwind-ppx
# Or
npx use-tailwind-ppx
Note that you'll need both a
bsconfig.jsonto exist in the project hierarchy and compiled project with
bsb -make-world(so the
lib/directory exists in the project root) for the script to work properly.
How can I conditionally add classes?
This feature is out of scope for
tailwind-ppx; instead, we recommend you use
re-classnames in combination
with
tailwind-ppx. See the example below:
module SomeComponent = {
[@react.component]
let make = (~someBool) => {
let className =
Cn.(
[%tw "text-blue-500"]->on(someBool)
+ [%tw "text-gray-500"]->on(!someBool)
);
<div className />;
};
};
How can I use custom CSS classes?
tailwind-ppx directly parses your generated
tailwind.css file, which means
that all CSS classes will be validated by the PPX, including custom class
names defined in your base
index.css/styles.css file. In short, if the class
is in your
tailwind.css file, it will be validated correctly by the ppx.
Example:
<Component className=[%tw "flex flex-row customLayou"] /> // ERROR: Class name not found: customLayou. Did you mean customLayout?
After cloning the repository, you should run
esy to install the project dependencies. After that, you should be good to start developing!
esy build -> Builds the project
esy format -> Formats the entire project with
ocamlformat and
refmt
esy watch -> Watches for changes to Reason/OCaml files in the entire project, including in the
/test directory
esy test_native -> Runs the native tests (in
test/native)
cd test/bucklescript && yarn test -> Runs the BuckleScript tests (in
test/bucklescript)
Note that if you pull requests are not formatted properly, or the
esy.lockis out-of-date, GitHub actions will automatically format your code by pushing up a new commit.
esy.json on
master (we use semantic versioning)
$ git checkout master
$ git tag vx.y.z
$ git push origin vx.y.z
Added/Changed/Fixed/Removed format. Note that the new version of the PPX will automatically be pushed to NPM and a release will be created on GitHub.
all-contributors bot -- see this PR for an example of adding a new contributor who's PR was merged.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people:
|
Dylan Irlbeck
💻 📖
|
Corentin Leruth
💻 🤔 🚧
|
Gabriel Nordeborn
💻 🤔
|
Brad Dunn
💻 🐛
|
Thomas Coopman
🐛 📖
|
Manas
📖
|
Peter Piekarczyk
🤔
|
Patrick Kilgore
📖
|
ahzm
💻 📖 🤔
|
Joseph Price
💻
|
Vladimir Danchenkov
📖
|
Jonas Zeitler
💻
|
Pete Shaw
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
These projects are using
tailwind-ppx throughout the code base:
The following amazing projects provided a lot of inspiration; I recommend you check them out!