Ethereum Smart Contracts and TypeScript library used for the dYdX Solo Trading Protocol.

Full Documentation at docs.dydx.exchange

Documentation

Check out our full documentation at docs.dydx.exchange

Install

npm i -s @dydxprotocol/solo

Contracts

The current contract addresses can be found in deployed.json.

Contract Name Description SoloMargin Main dYdX contract PayableProxyForSoloMargin WETH wrapper proxy DoubleExponentInterestSetter Sets interest rates PolynomialInterestSetter Sets interest rates Expiry Handles account expiries ExpiryV2 Handles account expiries (version 2) FinalSettlement Handles final settlement of all accounts DaiPriceOracle Price oracle for DAI or SAI WethPriceOracle Price oracle for WETH UsdcPriceOracle Price oracle for USDC AdminImpl SoloMargin library containing admin functions OperationImpl SoloMargin library containing operation functions LiquidatorProxyV1ForSoloMargin Proxy contract for liquidating other accounts LimitOrders Contract for making limit orders using dYdX funds StopLimitOrders Contract for making stop limit orders using dYdX funds CanonicalOrders Contract for making canonical limit and canonical stop-limit orders using dYdX funds SignedOperationProxy Contract for sending signed operations on behalf of another account owner Refunder Allows sending of funds to other accounts DaiMigrator Converts SAI positions to DAI positions

Security

Independent Audits

The smart contracts were audited independently by both Zeppelin Solutions and Bramah Systems.

Zeppelin Solutions Audit Report

Bramah Systems Audit Report

Code Coverage

All production smart contracts are tested and have 100% line and branch coverage.

Vulnerability Disclosure Policy

The disclosure of security vulnerabilities helps us ensure the security of our users.

How to report a security vulnerability?

If you believe you’ve found a security vulnerability in one of our contracts or platforms, send it to us by emailing security@dydx.exchange. Please include the following details with your report:

A description of the location and potential impact of the vulnerability.

A detailed description of the steps required to reproduce the vulnerability.

Scope

Any vulnerability not previously disclosed by us or our independent auditors in their reports.

Guidelines

We require that all reporters:

Make every effort to avoid privacy violations, degradation of user experience, disruption to production systems, and destruction of data during security testing.

Use the identified communication channels to report vulnerability information to us.

Keep information about any vulnerabilities you’ve discovered confidential between yourself and dYdX until we’ve had 30 days to resolve the issue.

If you follow these guidelines when reporting an issue to us, we commit to:

Not pursue or support any legal action related to your findings.

Work with you to understand and resolve the issue quickly (including an initial confirmation of your report within 72 hours of submission).

Grant a monetary reward based on the OWASP risk assessment methodology.

Development

Compile Contracts

Requires a running docker engine.

npm run build

Compile TypeScript

npm run build:js

Test

Requires a running docker engine.

Start test node:

docker-compose up

Deploy contracts to test node & run tests:

npm test

Just run tests (contracts must already be deployed to test node):

npm run test_only

Just deploy contracts to test node:

npm run deploy_test

License

Apache-2.0