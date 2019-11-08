DEPRECATED see our new protocol here

Source code for Ethereum Smart Contracts used by the dYdX Margin Trading Protocol

Whitepaper

Short & Leveraged Long Tokens Whitepaper

Npm Package

The npm package contains the deployed addresses of the contracts, and also allows access to seed positions and orders on the docker test container

Install

npm install --save @ dydxprotocol / protocol

Contracts

import { Margin as MarginContract } from '@dydxprotocol/protocol' ; import truffleContract from 'truffle-contract' ; async function openPosition ( provider, networkId ) { const Margin = truffleContract(MarginContract); Margin.setProvider(provider); Margin.setNetwork(networkId); const margin = await Margin.deployed(); await margin.openPosition(...); }

Seed Positions / Orders

Seed positions are available and already deployed on the docker container

import { seeds } from '@dydxprotocol/protocol' ; const position = seeds.positions[ 2 ]; console .log(position.id); console .log(position.isTokenized); const order = seeds.orders[ 1 ]; console .log(order.maker);

Snapshotting

When using the docker container, you can reset the evm to the default state. This can be useful when running automated test suites

import { resetEVM } from '@dydxprotocol/protocol' ; await resetEVM(web3.currentProvider);

Docker Container

Docker container with a a deployed version of the protocol running on a ganache-cli node with network_id = 1212. Docker container versions correspond to npm versions of this package, so use the same version for both

docker pull dydxprotocol/protocol docker run dydxprotocol/protocol

Docker Compose

version: '3' services: protocol: image: dydxprotocol/protocol:latest ports: - 8545 :8545

Development

Install

npm install

Compile

npm run compile

Test

npm test

Lint

Lint the javascript files (tests, deploy scripts)

npm run lint

Lint the solidity files (all smart contracts)

npm run solint

Lint the solidity files (custom dYdX linter)

npm run dydxlint

Architecture

Contracts

Base Protocol

Contains business logic for margin trading. All external functions for margin trading are in this contract.

Used to transfer user funds. Users set token allowance for the proxy authorizing it to transfer their funds. Only allows authorized contracts to transfer funds.

Holds all token funds. Is authorized to transfer user funds via the TokenProxy. Allows authorized contracts to withdraw funds.

Second Layer

Allows positions to be opened or closed using 0x orders. Wraps the 0x Exchange Contract in a standard interface usable by Margin.

Allows short positions to be tokenized as ERC20 tokens. Ownership of a short token grants ownership of a proportional piece of the backing position.

Allows leveraged long positions to be tokenized as ERC20 tokens. Ownership of a leveraged long token grants ownership of a proportional piece of the backing position.

Allows margin positions to be represented as ERC721 tokens.

Allows loans to be represented as ERC721 tokens.

Allows margin positions to be automatically close via a dutch auction.

Allows multiple lenders to share in a loan position together.

Read more about our smart contract architecture here