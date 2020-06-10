openbase logo
@dydxprotocol/exchange-wrappers

by dydxprotocol
0.6.3 (see all)

💱🍬Collection of exchange wrapper contracts used by the dYdX Protocol

Downloads/wk

34

GitHub Stars

63

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

5

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

