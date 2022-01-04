This library been replaced by @oclif/core and is now in maintenance mode. We will only consider PRs that address security concerns.
oclif base command
This is about half of the main codebase for oclif. The other half lives in @oclif/config. This can be used directly, but it probably makes more sense to build your CLI with the generator.
Without the generator, you can create a simple CLI like this:
TypeScript
#!/usr/bin/env ts-node
import * as fs from 'fs'
import {Command, flags} from '@oclif/command'
class LS extends Command {
static flags = {
version: flags.version(),
help: flags.help(),
// run with --dir= or -d=
dir: flags.string({
char: 'd',
default: process.cwd(),
}),
}
async run() {
const {flags} = this.parse(LS)
let files = fs.readdirSync(flags.dir)
for (let f of files) {
this.log(f)
}
}
}
LS.run()
.catch(require('@oclif/errors/handle'))
JavaScript
#!/usr/bin/env node
const fs = require('fs')
const {Command, flags} = require('@oclif/command')
class LS extends Command {
async run() {
const {flags} = this.parse(LS)
let files = fs.readdirSync(flags.dir)
for (let f of files) {
this.log(f)
}
}
}
LS.flags = {
version: flags.version(),
help: flags.help(),
// run with --dir= or -d=
dir: flags.string({
char: 'd',
default: process.cwd(),
}),
}
LS.run()
.catch(require('@oclif/errors/handle'))
Then run either of these with:
$ ./myscript
...files in current dir...
$ ./myscript --dir foobar
...files in ./foobar...
$ ./myscript --version
myscript/0.0.0 darwin-x64 node-v9.5.0
$ ./myscript --help
USAGE
$ @oclif/command
OPTIONS
-d, --dir=dir [default: /Users/jdickey/src/github.com/oclif/command]
--help show CLI help
--version show CLI version
See the generator for all the options you can pass to the command.