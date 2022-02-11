A build system for package based development in Salesforce , delivered as a sfdx plugin that can be implemented in any CI/CD system of choice.Read more about the plugin and details here - https://dxatscale.gitbook.io/sfpowerscripts/

Features

Features an Orchestrator, which utilizes sfdx-project.json as the source of truth for driving the build system, ensuring very low maintenance on programs often dealing with multiple number of packages

Builds packages in parallel by respecting dependencies

Ability to selectively build changed packages in a mono repo

Ability to deploy only packages that are changed in repo

Pooling commands to prepare a pool of scratch org's with packages pre installed for optimized Pull/Merge Request validation

Artifacts Driven, all create commands produce an artifact or operate on an artifact

Integrate with any CI/CD system of choice

All commands are enabled with statsD, for collecting metrics about your pipeline.

There are lot more features to explore. Read more at https://docs.dxatscale.io

The project is delivered as a SFDX CLI Plugin that can be deployed in any CI/CD system, The plugin is available in NPM or can be used by using the docker image

Motivation

Need for artifact driven build system for package based development models especially on complex and large programs

Providing additional functionality that is either not supported by the sfdx-cli, such as data packages or automatically understanding tests in a given package

Ease of use, one should not be spending too much time scripting a pipeline.

CI/CD Reference Implementation

Getting started guides for popular CI/CD platforms along with reference pipelines are available here

Docker

Docker images for sfpowerscripts are available at Docker Hub.

We reccommend using the sfpowerscripts docker image to avoid breakages in your CICD pipelines due to updates in sfpowerscripts or any of its dependencies such as the SFDX CLI.

Build Instructions

To build sfpowerscripts execute the following on the terminal:

npm i -g lerna cd <sfpowerscrips directory> lerna bootstrap lerna run build

To run unit tests

lerna run test

To debug and test plugin

cd sfpowerscripts-cli sfdx plugins:link

Maintainers

List of Maintainers are available in the link

Where do I reach for queries?

Please create an issue in the repo for bugs or utilize GitHub Discussions for other queries