A build system for package based development in Salesforce , delivered as a sfdx plugin that can be implemented in any CI/CD system of choice.Read more about the plugin and details here - https://dxatscale.gitbook.io/sfpowerscripts/
There are lot more features to explore. Read more at https://docs.dxatscale.io
The project is delivered as a SFDX CLI Plugin that can be deployed in any CI/CD system, The plugin is available in NPM or can be used by using the docker image
Need for artifact driven build system for package based development models especially on complex and large programs
Providing additional functionality that is either not supported by the sfdx-cli, such as data packages or automatically understanding tests in a given package
Ease of use, one should not be spending too much time scripting a pipeline.
Getting started guides for popular CI/CD platforms along with reference pipelines are available here
Docker images for sfpowerscripts are available at Docker Hub.
We reccommend using the sfpowerscripts docker image to avoid breakages in your CICD pipelines due to updates in sfpowerscripts or any of its dependencies such as the SFDX CLI.
To build sfpowerscripts execute the following on the terminal:
npm i -g lerna #Install Lerna Globally
cd <sfpowerscrips directory> # Navigate to the checked out directory
lerna bootstrap
lerna run build
To run unit tests
lerna run test
To debug and test plugin
cd sfpowerscripts-cli
sfdx plugins:link
