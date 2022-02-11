CASA
A framework for building forms based on the GOV.UK Design System.
Features
- Adopts the GOVUK Design System which provides well-researched, accessible markup out of the box
- Handles complex journey routing so you can easily tailor users' journeys to provide the best experience
- Multi-language support
- A small core, but highly extensible through hook and plugin mechanisms
- Built on ExpressJS so offers a shallow learning curve
- Distributable supports both ES6 and CommonJS codebases
Getting started
npm -E @dwp/govuk-casa
Migrating between versions
A series of migration guides are provided in
docs/migration-guides/ that should help you upgrade between major versions of CASA.
Support
CASA is maintained by the DWP Engineering Practice.
Contributing
If you'd like to contribute any changes, enhancements or report issues, please take a look at our contribution notes and in-depth guidance.