CASA

A framework for building forms based on the GOV.UK Design System.

Features

Adopts the GOVUK Design System which provides well-researched, accessible markup out of the box

Handles complex journey routing so you can easily tailor users' journeys to provide the best experience

Multi-language support

A small core, but highly extensible through hook and plugin mechanisms

Built on ExpressJS so offers a shallow learning curve

Distributable supports both ES6 and CommonJS codebases

Getting started

npm -E @dwp/govuk-casa

Migrating between versions

A series of migration guides are provided in docs/migration-guides/ that should help you upgrade between major versions of CASA.

Support

CASA is maintained by the DWP Engineering Practice.

Contributing

If you'd like to contribute any changes, enhancements or report issues, please take a look at our contribution notes and in-depth guidance.