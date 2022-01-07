Testcontainers is a NodeJS library that supports tests, providing lightweight, throwaway instances of common databases, Selenium web browsers, or anything else that can run in a Docker container.
npm i -D testcontainers
The following environment variables are supported:
DEBUG=testcontainers Enable testcontainers logs
DEBUG=testcontainers:containers Enable container logs
DEBUG=testcontainers* Enable all logs
DOCKER_HOST=tcp://docker:2375 Sets the URL of the docker daemon
DOCKER_TLS_VERIFY=1 When set to
1, enables TLS communication with the docker
daemon
DOCKER_CERT_PATH=/some/path Configures the path to the
ca.pem,
cert.pem, and
key.pem files used for TLS
verification. Defaults to
~/.docker
TESTCONTAINERS_HOST_OVERRIDE=docker.svc.local Docker's host on which ports are exposed
TESTCONTAINERS_DOCKER_SOCKET_OVERRIDE=/var/run/docker.sock Path to Docker's socket. Used by ryuk and
other auxiliary containers that need to perform Docker actions
TESTCONTAINERS_RYUK_PRIVILEGED=true Run ryuk as a privileged container
TESTCONTAINERS_RYUK_DISABLED=true Disable ryuk
RYUK_CONTAINER_IMAGE=registry.mycompany.com/mirror/ryuk:0.3.0 Custom image for ryuk
SSHD_CONTAINER_IMAGE=registry.mycompany.com/mirror/sshd:1.0.0 Custom image for SSHd
Check if there already exists a pre-prepared module for your use-case.
Using a pre-built Docker image, note that omitting the tag will use
latest:
const redis = require("async-redis");
const { GenericContainer } = require("testcontainers");
describe("GenericContainer", () => {
let container;
let redisClient;
beforeAll(async () => {
container = await new GenericContainer("redis")
.withExposedPorts(6379)
.start();
redisClient = redis.createClient(
container.getMappedPort(6379),
container.getHost(),
);
});
afterAll(async () => {
await redisClient.quit();
await container.stop();
});
it("works", async () => {
await redisClient.set("key", "val");
expect(await redisClient.get("key")).toBe("val");
});
});
Using TypeScript:
import { TestContainer, StartedTestContainer, StoppedTestContainer, GenericContainer } from "testcontainers";
const container: TestContainer = new GenericContainer("alpine");
const startedContainer: StartedTestContainer = await container.start();
const stoppedContainer: StoppedTestContainer = await startedContainer.stop();
Using a specific image version:
const { GenericContainer } = require("testcontainers");
const container = await new GenericContainer("alpine:3.10")
.start();
Building and using your own Docker image:
const path = require("path");
const { GenericContainer } = require("testcontainers");
const buildContext = path.resolve(__dirname, "dir-containing-dockerfile");
const container = await GenericContainer.fromDockerfile(buildContext)
.withBuildArg("ARG_KEY", "ARG_VALUE")
.build();
const startedContainer = await container
.withExposedPorts(8080)
.start();
Using a custom Dockerfile name:
const { GenericContainer } = require("testcontainers");
const container = await GenericContainer.fromDockerfile(buildContext, "my-dockerfile")
.build();
Creating a container with multiple exposed ports:
const { GenericContainer } = require("testcontainers");
const container = await new GenericContainer("alpine")
.withExposedPorts(22, 80, 443)
.start();
Creating a container with a specified name:
const { GenericContainer } = require("testcontainers");
const container = await new GenericContainer("alpine")
.withName("custom-container-name")
.start();
Creating a container with a command:
const { GenericContainer } = require("testcontainers");
const container = await new GenericContainer("alpine")
.withCmd(["sleep", "infinity"])
.start();
Execute commands inside a running container:
const { GenericContainer } = require("testcontainers");
const container = await new GenericContainer("alpine")
.withCmd(["sleep", "infinity"])
.start();
const { output, exitCode } = await container.exec(["echo", "hello", "world"]);
Stream logs from a running container:
const { GenericContainer } = require("testcontainers");
const container = await new GenericContainer("alpine")
.start();
const stream = await container.logs();
stream
.on("data", line => console.log(line))
.on("err", line => console.error(line))
.on("end", () => console.log("Stream closed"));
Creating a container with bind mounts:
const { GenericContainer } = require("testcontainers");
const container = await new GenericContainer("alpine")
.withBindMount("/local/file.txt", "/remote/file.txt")
.withBindMount("/local/dir", "/remote/dir", "ro")
.start();
Creating a container with a
tmpfs mount:
const { GenericContainer } = require("testcontainers");
const container = await new GenericContainer("postgres")
.withExposedPorts(5432)
.withTmpFs({ "/temp_pgdata": "rw,noexec,nosuid,size=65536k" })
.start();
Copy a file to a container before it is started:
const { GenericContainer } = require("testcontainers");
const container = await new GenericContainer("postgres")
.withExposedPorts(5432)
.withCopyFileToContainer("/local/file.txt", "/remote/file1.txt")
.withCopyContentToContainer("hello world", "/remote/file2.txt")
.start();
Creating a container with environment variables:
const { GenericContainer } = require("testcontainers");
const container = await new GenericContainer("alpine")
.withEnv("ENV_KEY", "ENV_VALUE")
.start();
Creating a container with a custom health check command. Note that
interval,
timeout,
retries and
startPeriod are optional; the values will be inherited from the image or parent image if omitted. Also note that the wait strategy should be set to
Wait.forHealthCheck() for this option to take effect:
const { GenericContainer, Wait } = require("testcontainers");
const container = await new GenericContainer("alpine")
.withHealthCheck({
test: "curl -f http://localhost || exit 1",
interval: 1000,
timeout: 3000,
retries: 5,
startPeriod: 1000
})
.withWaitStrategy(Wait.forHealthCheck())
.start();
Creating a container that connects to a specific network:
const { GenericContainer } = require("testcontainers");
const container = await new GenericContainer("alpine")
.withNetworkMode("network_name")
.start();
Create user-defined bridge network and attach the container to it:
const { GenericContainer, Network } = require("testcontainers");
const network = await new Network()
.start();
const container = await new GenericContainer("alpine")
.withNetworkMode(network.getName())
.start();
await container.stop();
await network.stop();
Communicate to containers on the same network via aliases:
const { GenericContainer, Network } = require("testcontainers");
const network = await new Network()
.start();
const container = await new GenericContainer("alpine")
.withCmd(["sleep", "infinity"])
.withNetworkMode(network.getName())
.start();
const fooContainer = await new GenericContainer("alpine")
.withCmd(["sleep", "infinity"])
.withNetworkMode(network.getName())
.withNetworkAliases("foo", "bar")
.start();
expect((await container.exec(["nslookup", "foo"])).exitCode).toBe(0);
Add hostname mappings:
const { GenericContainer } = require("testcontainers");
const container = await new GenericContainer("alpine")
.withExtraHosts(
{ host: "foo", ipAddress: "10.11.12.13" },
{ host: "bar", ipAddress: "11.12.13.14" }
)
.start();
expect((await container.exec(["nslookup", "foo"])).exitCode).toBe(0);
expect((await container.exec(["nslookup", "bar"])).exitCode).toBe(0);
Specifying a pull policy. Note that if omitted will use the
DefaultPullPolicy which will use a locally cached image
if one already exists, this is usually the preferred option. In cases where there is a local image for a given tag
but the remote image with the same tag may have changed (for example when using the
latest tag), you can tell
testcontainers to pull the image again by specifying an
AlwaysPullPolicy:
const { GenericContainer, AlwaysPullPolicy } = require("testcontainers");
const container = await new GenericContainer("alpine:latest")
.withPullPolicy(new AlwaysPullPolicy())
.start();
Same for images in a Dockerfile:
const { GenericContainer, AlwaysPullPolicy } = require("testcontainers");
const container = await GenericContainer.fromDockerfile(buildContext)
.withPullPolicy(new AlwaysPullPolicy())
.build();
Specifying a default log driver. You can override the logging driver used by Docker to be the default one (json-file).
This might be necessary when the driver of your docker host does not support reading logs
and you want to use the
Wait.forLogMessage wait strategy. This is the same as
--log-driver json-file on docker run.
const { GenericContainer } = require("testcontainers");
const container = await new GenericContainer("redis")
.withDefaultLogDriver()
.start();
Creating and running a container with a specific user, note that the value can be a username or UID (format:
<name|uid>[:<group|gid>]):
const { GenericContainer } = require("testcontainers");
const container = await new GenericContainer("alpine")
.withUser("bob")
.start();
Creating a container with privileged mode:
const { GenericContainer } = require("testcontainers");
const container = await new GenericContainer("alpine")
.withPrivilegedMode()
.start();
Creating a container with IPC mode:
const { GenericContainer } = require("testcontainers");
const container = await new GenericContainer("alpine")
.withIpcMode("host")
.start();
Testcontainers will not wait for a container to stop, to override:
const { GenericContainer } = require("testcontainers");
const container = await new GenericContainer("postgres")
.withExposedPorts(5432)
.start();
await container.stop({
timeout: 10000
});
Testcontainers will remove associated volumes created by the container when stopped, to override:
const { GenericContainer } = require("testcontainers");
const container = await new GenericContainer("postgres")
.withExposedPorts(5432)
.start();
await container.stop({
removeVolumes: false
});
Finding a container's IP address in a given network:
const { GenericContainer, Network } = require("testcontainers");
const network = await new Network()
.start();
const container = await new GenericContainer("alpine")
.withNetworkMode(network.getName())
.start();
const networkIpAddress = container.getIpAddress(network.getName());
Exposing host ports to the container:
const { GenericContainer, TestContainers } = require("testcontainers");
const { createServer } = require("http");
const server = createServer((req, res) => {
res.writeHead(200);
res.end("hello world");
});
server.listen(8000);
await TestContainers.exposeHostPorts(8000);
const container = await new GenericContainer("alpine")
.withCmd(["sleep", "infinity"])
.start();
const { output } = await container.exec(["curl", `http://host.testcontainers.internal:8000`]);
assert(output === "hello world");
Testcontainers supports docker-compose. For example for the following
docker-compose.yml:
version: "3"
services:
redis:
image: redis:latest
ports:
- 6379
postgres:
image: postgres:latest
ports:
- 5432
You can start and stop the environment, and interact with its containers:
const path = require("path");
const redis = require("async-redis");
const { DockerComposeEnvironment } = require("testcontainers");
describe("DockerComposeEnvironment", () => {
let environment;
let redisClient;
beforeAll(async () => {
const composeFilePath = path.resolve(__dirname, "dir-containing-docker-compose-yml");
const composeFile = "docker-compose.yml";
environment = await new DockerComposeEnvironment(composeFilePath, composeFile).up();
const redisContainer = environment.getContainer("redis_1");
redisClient = redis.createClient(
redisContainer.getMappedPort(6379),
redisContainer.getHost(),
);
});
afterAll(async () => {
await redisClient.quit();
await environment.down();
});
it("works", async () => {
await redisClient.set("key", "val");
expect(await redisClient.get("key")).toBe("val");
});
});
You can supply a list of service names to only start those services:
const { DockerComposeEnvironment } = require("testcontainers");
const environment = await new DockerComposeEnvironment(composeFilePath, composeFile)
.up(["database_service", "queue_service"]);
Create the containers with their own wait strategies:
const { DockerComposeEnvironment, Wait } = require("testcontainers");
const environment = await new DockerComposeEnvironment(composeFilePath, composeFile)
.withWaitStrategy("redis_1", Wait.forLogMessage("Ready to accept connections"))
.withWaitStrategy("postgres_1", Wait.forHealthCheck())
.up();
Once the environment has started, you can interact with the containers as you would any other
GenericContainer:
const { DockerComposeEnvironment } = require("testcontainers");
const environment = await new DockerComposeEnvironment(composeFilePath, composeFile).up();
const container = environment.getContainer("alpine_1");
const { output, exitCode } = await container.exec(["echo", "hello", "world"]);
You can supply multiple compose files to support overriding:
const { DockerComposeEnvironment } = require("testcontainers");
const environment = await new DockerComposeEnvironment(composeFilePath, [composeFile1, composeFile2]).up();
await environment.stop();
If you have multiple docker-compose environments which share dependencies such as networks, you can stop the environment instead of downing it:
const { DockerComposeEnvironment } = require("testcontainers");
const environment = await new DockerComposeEnvironment(composeFilePath, composeFile).up();
await environment.stop();
By default, docker-compose does not re-build Dockerfiles, but you can override this behaviour:
const { DockerComposeEnvironment } = require("testcontainers");
const environment = await new DockerComposeEnvironment(composeFilePath, composeFile)
.withBuild()
.up();
Specify the environment file:
const { DockerComposeEnvironment } = require("testcontainers");
const environment = await new DockerComposeEnvironment(composeFilePath, composeFile)
.withEnvFile(".env.custom")
.up();
Specify profiles:
const { DockerComposeEnvironment } = require("testcontainers");
const environment = await new DockerComposeEnvironment(composeFilePath, composeFile)
.withProfiles("profile1", "profile2")
.up();
Specify not to re-create containers that are already running:
const { DockerComposeEnvironment } = require("testcontainers");
const environment = await new DockerComposeEnvironment(composeFilePath, composeFile)
.withNoRecreate()
.up();
Bind environment variables to the docker-compose file. For example if we have the following docker-compose file:
services:
redis:
image: redis:${TAG}
Then we can set
TAG as follows:
const { DockerComposeEnvironment } = require("testcontainers");
const environment = await new DockerComposeEnvironment(composeFilePath, composeFile)
.withEnv("TAG", "value")
.up();
Ordinarily Testcontainers will wait for up to 60 seconds for the container's mapped network ports to start listening.
If the default 60s timeout is not sufficient, it can be altered with the
withStartupTimeout() method:
const { GenericContainer } = require("testcontainers");
const container = await new GenericContainer("redis")
.withExposedPorts(6379)
.withStartupTimeout(120000)
.start();
Plain text:
const { GenericContainer, Wait } = require("testcontainers");
const container = await new GenericContainer("redis")
.withExposedPorts(6379)
.withWaitStrategy(Wait.forLogMessage("Ready to accept connections"))
.start();
Regular expression:
const { GenericContainer, Wait } = require("testcontainers");
const container = await new GenericContainer("redis")
.withExposedPorts(6379)
.withWaitStrategy(Wait.forLogMessage(/Listening on port [0-9]+/))
.start();
const { GenericContainer, Wait } = require("testcontainers");
const container = await new GenericContainer("redis")
.withExposedPorts(6379)
.withWaitStrategy(Wait.forHealthCheck())
.start();
Testcontainers will automatically pick up and use credentials from
$HOME/.docker/config.json, using
credential helpers, credential stores, or raw auth as necessary and in that order.
Testcontainers may need to create auxiliary containers to provide its functionality.
To avoid Docker pull limits, you can host your own images and use them by setting the appropriate environment variables:
|Container
|Environment Variable
|Default
|ryuk
RYUK_CONTAINER_IMAGE
testcontainers/ryuk:0.3.2
|SSHd
SSHD_CONTAINER_IMAGE
testcontainers/sshd:1.0.0
Testcontainers will start ryuk whenever a container, docker-compose environment or network is started.
Once started, this container keeps track of containers/images/networks/volumes created by testcontainers and will automatically clean them up 10s after connectivity with testcontainers is lost. This is useful for example if a test starts a container and then terminates unexpectedly, as it will be automatically removed.
ryuk by default does not run privileged, if necessary this can be overridden by setting the environment variable
TESTCONTAINERS_RYUK_PRIVILEGED to
true. If necessary, ryuk can be disabled enirely by setting the environment
variable
TESTCONTAINERS_RYUK_DISABLED to
true.
Testcontainers will start SSHd when using the expose host port functionality.
Once started, any container that is created will have a host mapping of
host.testcontainers.internal that points to
the SSHd container, as well as being connected to its network.
When we then expose a host port, we remote port forward our local port to the SSHd container, which the other
containers will then be able to access at
host.testcontainers.internal:<exposed-port>.
By default, Docker sets CPU and memory limits, with a default memory limit
of 2GB. If exceeded, you will be unable to pull/run Docker images.
To see how much memory Docker has used, you can run
docker system info
docker system prune
It can take a few seconds up to a few minutes to pull and run certain Docker images, depending on file sizes and network constraints. It's unlikely that the default timeouts set by test frameworks are sufficient.