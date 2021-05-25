Welcome to the best and most comprehensive library for integrating payments like Apple Pay and Google Pay into your React Native app.

This library is designed to be fully compatible with React Native 0.61 and onwards.

Installation

npm install --save react- native -payments

You'll need to autolink on each platform:

Android

npx jetify

iOS

cd ios pod install

Guides

Example projects

Live demo

For a step by step guide, check out this talk by @naoufal.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XrmUuir9OHc&t=652

API Spec

Down below we have a detailed specification for PaymentRequest and instructions for configuring Apple Pay and Google Pay, which is hopefully enough to get you started.

We also have some legacy example projects in the examples directory that will be rewritten soon and linked above.

Bear with us while we organize things a bit.

Roadmap

Completed

Apple Pay Stripe

Completed, untested

Apple Pay Braintree

Google Pay (Stripe, Braintree)

Web

In progress

Stripe: Payment Intents (for SCA)

Planned

Tutorial docs

Naoufal, the original author of this library, has done a lot of the hard work integrating iOS, Android, Web platforms and Stripe and Braintree gateways.

The library has fallen out of regular maintenance and we're working to test and update all parts to be compatible for RN in the 2020s.

If you're feeling brave give the untested platforms a try and let us know how it worked.

Contributors

Many people have contributed to the development of react-native-payments over time. The people below are currently available to help.

Merge PRs: ⚙️ | Review issues: ✏️

Join us!

All contributions, big or small are welcomed.

For large PRs, please open an issue and have a discussion with us first before you dive in.

Our plan for this library is for it to be useful to all React Native developers so we want to architect it carefully.

In the wild

These amazing people use react-native-payments in their projects.

To add your organization, open a PR updating this list.

This project is currently in beta and APIs are subject to change.

Features

Simple. No more checkout forms.

No more checkout forms. Effective . Faster checkouts that increase conversion.

. Faster checkouts that increase conversion. Future-proof . Use a W3C Standards API, supported by companies like Google, Firefox and others.

. Use a W3C Standards API, supported by companies like Google, Firefox and others. Cross-platform . Share payments code between your iOS, Android, and web apps.

. Share payments code between your iOS, Android, and web apps. Add-ons. Easily enable support for Stripe or Braintree via add-ons.

Table of Contents

Demo

You can run the demo by cloning the project and running:

yarn run:demo

In a rush? Check out the browser version of the demo.

Note that you'll need to run it from a browser with Payment Request support.

Usage

Setting up Apple Pay/Android Pay

Before you can start accepting payments in your App, you'll need to setup Apple Pay and/or Android Pay.

Apple Pay

Register as an Apple Developer Obtain a merchant ID Enable Apple Pay in your app

Apple has a documentation on how to do this in their Configuring your Environment guide.

Android Pay

Add Android Pay and Google Play Services to your dependencies Enable Android Pay in your Manifest

Google has documentation on how to do this in their Setup Android Pay guide.

Importing the Library

Once Apple Pay/Android Pay is enabled in your app, jump into your app's entrypoint and make the PaymentRequest globally available to your app.

// index.ios.js global.PaymentRequest = require('react-native-payments').PaymentRequest;

Initializing the Payment Request

To initialize a Payment Request, you'll need to provide PaymentMethodData and PaymentDetails .

Payment Method Data

The Payment Method Data is where you defined the forms of payment that you accept. To enable Apple Pay, we'll define a supportedMethod of apple-pay . We're also required to pass a data object to configures Apple Pay. This is where we provide our merchant id, define the supported card types and the currency we'll be operating in.

const METHOD_DATA = [{ supportedMethods: ['apple-pay'], data: { merchantIdentifier: 'merchant.com.your-app.namespace', supportedNetworks: ['visa', 'mastercard', 'amex'], countryCode: 'US', currencyCode: 'USD' } }];

See Android Pay Example

const METHOD_DATA = [{ supportedMethods: ['android-pay'], data: { supportedNetworks: ['visa', 'mastercard', 'amex'], currencyCode: 'USD', environment: 'TEST', // defaults to production paymentMethodTokenizationParameters: { tokenizationType: 'NETWORK_TOKEN', parameters: { publicKey: 'your-pubic-key' } } } }];

Payment Details

Payment Details is where define transaction details like display items, a total and optionally shipping options.

Google has excellent documentation for Defining Payment Details.

const DETAILS = { id: 'basic-example', displayItems: [ { label: 'Movie Ticket', amount: { currency: 'USD', value: '15.00' } } ], total: { label: 'Merchant Name', amount: { currency: 'USD', value: '15.00' } } };

Once you've defined your methodData and details , you're ready to initialize your Payment Request.

const paymentRequest = new PaymentRequest(METHOD_DATA, DETAILS);

🚨 Note: On Android, display items are not displayed within the Android Pay view. Instead, the User Flows documentation suggests showing users a confirmation view where you list the display items. When using React Native Payments, show this view after receiving the PaymentResponse .

Displaying the Payment Request

Now that you've setup your Payment Request, displaying it is as simple as calling the show method.

paymentRequest.show();

See Screenshots



Aborting the Payment Request

You can abort the Payment Request at any point by calling the abort method.

paymentRequest.abort();

🚨 Note: Not yet implemented on Android Pay

Some apps may require contact information from a user. You can do so by providing a PaymentOptions as a third argument when initializing a Payment Request. Using Payment Options, you can request a contact name, phone number and/or email.

Set requestPayerName to true to request a contact name.

const OPTIONS = { requestPayerName: true };

See Screenshots



🚨 Note: On Android, requesting a contact name will present the user with a shipping address selector. If you're not shipping anything to the user, consider capturing the contact name outside of Android Pay.

Requesting a Phone Number

Set requestPayerPhone to true to request a phone number.

const OPTIONS = { requestPayerPhone: true };

See Screenshots



🚨 Note: On Android, requesting a phone number will present the user with a shipping address selector. If you're not shipping anything to the user, consider capturing the phone number outside of Android Pay.

Requesting an Email Address

Set requestPayerEmail to true to request an email address.

const OPTIONS = { requestPayerEmail: true };

See Screenshots



You can also request all three by setting them all to true .

const OPTIONS = { requestPayerName: true, requestPayerPhone: true, requestPayerEmail: true };

Requesting a Shipping Address

Requesting a shipping address is done in three steps.

First, you'll need to set requestShipping to true within PaymentOptions .

const OPTIONS = { requestShipping: true };

Second, you'll need to include shippingOptions in your Payment Details.

const DETAILS = { id: 'basic-example', displayItems: [ { label: 'Movie Ticket', amount: { currency: 'USD', value: '15.00' } } ], + shippingOptions: [{ + id: 'economy', + label: 'Economy Shipping', + amount: { currency: 'USD', value: '0.00' }, + detail: 'Arrives in 3-5 days' // `detail` is specific to React Native Payments + }], total: { label: 'Merchant Name', amount: { currency: 'USD', value: '15.00' } } };

Lastly, you'll need to register event listeners for when a user selects a shippingAddress and/or a shippingOption . In the callback each event, you'll need to provide new PaymentDetails that will update your PaymentRequest.

paymentRequest.addEventListener('shippingaddresschange', e => { const updatedDetails = getUpdatedDetailsForShippingAddress(paymentRequest.shippingAddress; e.updateWith(updatedDetails); }); paymentRequest.addEventListener('shippingoptionchange', e => { const updatedDetails = getUpdatedDetailsForShippingOption(paymentRequest.shippingOption); e.updateWith(updatedDetails); });

For a deeper dive on handling shipping in Payment Request, checkout Google's Shipping in Payment Request.

🚨 Note: On Android, there are no shippingaddresschange and shippingoptionchange events. To allow users to update their shipping address, you'll need to trigger a new PaymentRequest . Updating shipping options typically happens after the receiving the PaymentResponse and before calling its getPaymentToken method.

Processing Payments

Now that we know how to initialize, display, and dismiss a Payment Request, let's take a look at how to process payments.

When a user accepts to pay, PaymentRequest.show will resolve to a Payment Response.

paymentRequest.show() .then(paymentResponse => { // Your payment processing code goes here return processPayment(paymentResponse); });

There are two ways to process Apple Pay/Android Pay payments -- on your server or using a payment processor.

Processing Payments on Your Server

If you're equipped to process Apple Pay/Android Pay payments on your server, all you have to do is send the Payment Response data to your server.

⚠️ Note: When running Apple Pay on simulator, paymentData equals to null .

import { NativeModules } from 'react-native'; paymentRequest.show() .then(paymentResponse => { const { transactionIdentifier, paymentData } = paymentResponse.details; return fetch('...', { method: 'POST', body: { transactionIdentifier, paymentData } }) .then(res => res.json()) .then(successHandler) .catch(errorHandler) });

See Android Pay Example

paymentRequest.show() .then(paymentResponse => { const { getPaymentToken } = paymentResponse.details; return getPaymentToken() .then(paymentToken => { const { ephemeralPublicKey, encryptedMessage, tag } = paymentResponse.details; return fetch('...', { method: 'POST', body: { ephemeralPublicKey, encryptedMessage, tag } }) .then(res => res.json()) .then(successHandler) .catch(errorHandler) }); });

You can learn more about server-side decrypting of Payment Tokens on Apple's Payment Token Format Reference documentation.

Processing Payments with a Payment Processor

When using a payment processor, you'll receive a paymentToken field within the details of the PaymentResponse . Use this token to charge customers with your payment processor.

paymentRequest.show() .then(paymentResponse => { const { paymentToken } = paymentResponse.details; // On Android, you need to invoke the `getPaymentToken` method to receive the `paymentToken`. return fetch('...', { method: 'POST', body: { paymentToken } }) .then(res => res.json()) .then(successHandler) .catch(errorHandler); });

See Android Pay Example

paymentRequest.show() .then(paymentResponse => { const { getPaymentToken } = paymentResponse.details; return getPaymentToken() .then(paymentToken => fetch('...', { method: 'POST', body: { paymentToken } }) .then(res => res.json()) .then(successHandler) .catch(errorHandler); }); });

For a list of supported payment processors and how to enable them, see the Add-ons section.

Dismissing the Payment Request

Dismissing the Payment Request is as simple as calling the complete method on of the PaymentResponse .

paymentResponse.complete('success'); // Alternatively, you can call it with `fail` or `unknown`

🚨 Note: On Android, there is no need to call paymentResponse.complete -- the PaymentRequest dismisses itself.

Testing Payments

Apple Pay

The sandbox environment is a great way to test offline implementation of Apple Pay for apps, websites, and point of sale systems. Apple offers detailed guide for setting up sandbox environment.

⚠️ Note: It is also important to test Apple Pay in your production environment. Real cards must be used in the production environment. Test cards will not work. ⚠️ Note: There are known differences when running Apple Pay on simulator and real device. Make sure you test Apple Pay on real device before going into production.

Apple Pay Button

Provides a button that is used either to trigger payments through Apple Pay or to prompt the user to set up a card. Detailed docs and examples

Here's a list of Payment Processors that you can enable via add-ons:

🚨 Note: On Android, Payment Processors are enabled by default.

API

Resources

Payment Request

Apple Pay

Android Pay

License

Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright © 2017, Naoufal Kadhom.

See LICENSE for more information.