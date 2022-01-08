DC-SDK is based on the open source project
Cesium for the second development of two three-dimensional
WebGis application framework , the framework optimizes the use of
Cesium and adds some additional features , designed for developers to quickly build
WebGis application.
Tips：This SDK is JS+GIS framework package. Developers need to have some front-end technology and GIS related technology
NPM / YARN
(Recommend)
Installing with NPM or YARN is recommended and it works seamlessly with webpack.
yarn add @dvgis/dc-sdk
-------------------------
npm install @dvgis/dc-sdk
import DC from '@dvgis/dc-sdk/dist/dc.base.min'
import DcCore from '@dvgis/dc-sdk/dist/dc.core.min'
import DcChart from '@dvgis/dc-sdk/dist/dc.chart.min'
import DcMapv from '@dvgis/dc-sdk/dist/dc.mapv.min'
import '@dvgis/dc-sdk/dist/dc.core.min.css'
NPM / YARN
(On-demand)
yarn add @dvgis/dc-base
yarn add @dvgis/dc-core
yarn add @dvgis/dc-chart
yarn add @dvgis/dc-mapv
-------------------------
npm install @dvgis/dc-base
npm install @dvgis/dc-core
npm install @dvgis/dc-chart
npm install @dvgis/dc-mapv
import DC from '@dvgis/dc-base'
import DcCore from '@dvgis/dc-core'
import DcChart from '@dvgis/dc-chart'
import DcMapv from '@dvgis/dc-mapv'
import '@dvgis/dc-core/dist/dc.core.min.css'
CDN
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@dvgis/dc-sdk/dist/dc.base.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@dvgis/dc-sdk/dist/dc.core.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@dvgis/dc-sdk/dist/dc.chart.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@dvgis/dc-sdk/dist/dc.mapv.min.js"></script>
<link
href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@dvgis/dc-sdk/dist/dc.core.min.css"
rel="stylesheet"
type="text/css"
/>
Please put the resources in the project root directory libs/dc-sdk, if you put it in other directory, the framework will not run properly.
The configuration is mainly used in the
NPM / YARNway
Since the
DC framework sets
CESIUM_BASE_URL to
./libs/dc-sdk/resources/ , you need to copy
Cesium related static resources files:
Assets ,
Workers ,
ThirdParty to
libs/dc-sdk/resources directory of the project to ensure that the 3D scene can be rendered properly. You can also use
DC.baseUrl to set the static resource base related to
Cesium .
Webpack
// webpack.config.js
const path = require('path')
const CopywebpackPlugin = require('copy-webpack-plugin')
const dvgisDist = './node_modules/@dvgis'
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CopyWebpackPlugin([
{
from: path.join(dvgisDist, 'dc-sdk/dist/resources'),
to: 'libs/dc-sdk/resources',
},
]),
],
}
Vue2.x
// vue.config.js
const path = require('path')
const CopywebpackPlugin = require('copy-webpack-plugin')
const dvgisDist = './node_modules/@dvgis'
module.exports = {
chainWebpack: (config) => {
config.plugin('copy').use(CopywebpackPlugin, [
[
{
from: path.join(dvgisDist, 'dc-sdk/dist/resources'),
to: 'libs/dc-sdk/resources',
},
],
])
},
}
Vue3.x
// vue.config.js
const path = require('path')
const CopywebpackPlugin = require('copy-webpack-plugin')
const dvgisDist = './node_modules/@dvgis'
module.exports = {
chainWebpack: (config) => {
config.plugin('copy').use(CopywebpackPlugin, [
{
patterns: [
{
from: path.join(dvgisDist, 'dc-sdk/dist/resources'),
to: path.join(__dirname, 'dist', 'libs/dc-sdk/resources'),
},
],
},
])
},
}
global.DC = DC
DC.use(DcCore) // node
DC.ready(() => {
let viewer = new DC.Viewer(divId) // divId is the Id attribute value of a div node. If it is not passed in, the 3D scene cannot be initialized
})
|Module
|Status
|Description
|dc-chart
|dc chart module for adding ECharts functionality in 3d scenes
|dc-mapv
|dc big-data module for adding MAPV functions in 3d scenes
|dc-ui
|dc components for Vue2.x
|dc-ui-next
|dc components for Vue3.x
1. The framework is a basic platform, completely open source, which can be modified and reconstructed by any individual or institution without our authorization.
2. We are not responsible for any problems arising from the modification of the framework by individuals and organizations.
3. Some industrial plug-ins and tools will be added in the later stage, and the code will be open source appropriately.
4. The package released by us may be used permanently and free of charge by any person or organization subject to:
1) complete package reference;
2) reserve this copyright information in the console output
We reserve the right of final interpretation of this copyright information.
if dc-sdk can bring benefits to you, please support it ~