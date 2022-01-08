🇨🇳 中文 | 🇬🇧English

DC-SDK is based on the open source project Cesium for the second development of two three-dimensional WebGis application framework , the framework optimizes the use of Cesium and adds some additional features , designed for developers to quickly build WebGis application.

Tips：This SDK is JS+GIS framework package. Developers need to have some front-end technology and GIS related technology

Installation

NPM / YARN (Recommend)

Installing with NPM or YARN is recommended and it works seamlessly with webpack.

yarn add @dvgis/dc-sdk ------------------------- npm install @dvgis/dc-sdk

import DC from '@dvgis/dc-sdk/dist/dc.base.min' import DcCore from '@dvgis/dc-sdk/dist/dc.core.min' import DcChart from '@dvgis/dc-sdk/dist/dc.chart.min' import DcMapv from '@dvgis/dc-sdk/dist/dc.mapv.min' import '@dvgis/dc-sdk/dist/dc.core.min.css'

NPM / YARN (On-demand)

yarn add @dvgis/dc-base yarn add @dvgis/dc-core yarn add @dvgis/dc-chart yarn add @dvgis/dc-mapv ------------------------- npm install @dvgis/dc-base npm install @dvgis/dc-core npm install @dvgis/dc-chart npm install @dvgis/dc-mapv

import DC from '@dvgis/dc-base' import DcCore from '@dvgis/dc-core' import DcChart from '@dvgis/dc-chart' import DcMapv from '@dvgis/dc-mapv' import '@dvgis/dc-core/dist/dc.core.min.css'

CDN

Resources

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@dvgis/dc-sdk/dist/dc.base.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@dvgis/dc-sdk/dist/dc.core.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@dvgis/dc-sdk/dist/dc.chart.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@dvgis/dc-sdk/dist/dc.mapv.min.js" > </ script > < link href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@dvgis/dc-sdk/dist/dc.core.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" />

Please put the resources in the project root directory libs/dc-sdk, if you put it in other directory, the framework will not run properly.

Configuration

The configuration is mainly used in the NPM / YARN way

Since the DC framework sets CESIUM_BASE_URL to ./libs/dc-sdk/resources/ , you need to copy Cesium related static resources files: Assets , Workers , ThirdParty to libs/dc-sdk/resources directory of the project to ensure that the 3D scene can be rendered properly. You can also use DC.baseUrl to set the static resource base related to Cesium .

Webpack

Project Template

const path = require ( 'path' ) const CopywebpackPlugin = require ( 'copy-webpack-plugin' ) const dvgisDist = './node_modules/@dvgis' module .exports = { plugins : [ new CopyWebpackPlugin([ { from : path.join(dvgisDist, 'dc-sdk/dist/resources' ), to : 'libs/dc-sdk/resources' , }, ]), ], }

Vue2.x

Project Template

const path = require ( 'path' ) const CopywebpackPlugin = require ( 'copy-webpack-plugin' ) const dvgisDist = './node_modules/@dvgis' module .exports = { chainWebpack : ( config ) => { config.plugin( 'copy' ).use(CopywebpackPlugin, [ [ { from : path.join(dvgisDist, 'dc-sdk/dist/resources' ), to : 'libs/dc-sdk/resources' , }, ], ]) }, }

Vue3.x

Project Template

const path = require ( 'path' ) const CopywebpackPlugin = require ( 'copy-webpack-plugin' ) const dvgisDist = './node_modules/@dvgis' module .exports = { chainWebpack : ( config ) => { config.plugin( 'copy' ).use(CopywebpackPlugin, [ { patterns : [ { from : path.join(dvgisDist, 'dc-sdk/dist/resources' ), to : path.join(__dirname, 'dist' , 'libs/dc-sdk/resources' ), }, ], }, ]) }, }

Start

global.DC = DC DC.use(DcCore) DC.ready( () => { let viewer = new DC.Viewer(divId) })

Demo

Ecosystem

Module Status Description dc-chart dc chart module for adding ECharts functionality in 3d scenes dc-mapv dc big-data module for adding MAPV functions in 3d scenes dc-ui dc components for Vue2.x dc-ui-next dc components for Vue3.x

Copyright

1. The framework is a basic platform, completely open source, which can be modified and reconstructed by any individual or institution without our authorization. 2. We are not responsible for any problems arising from the modification of the framework by individuals and organizations. 3. Some industrial plug-ins and tools will be added in the later stage, and the code will be open source appropriately. 4. The package released by us may be used permanently and free of charge by any person or organization subject to: 1) complete package reference; 2) reserve this copyright information in the console output We reserve the right of final interpretation of this copyright information.

Support

if dc-sdk can bring benefits to you, please support it ~

Thanks