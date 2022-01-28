What is CML? Continuous Machine Learning (CML) is an open-source CLI tool for implementing continuous integration & delivery (CI/CD) with a focus on MLOps. Use it to automate development workflows — including machine provisioning, model training and evaluation, comparing ML experiments across project history, and monitoring changing datasets.
CML can help train and evaluate models — and then generate a visual report with results and metrics — automatically on every pull request.
An example report for a neural style transfer model.
CML principles:
You'll need a GitLab, GitHub, or Bitbucket account to begin. Users may wish to familiarize themselves with Github Actions or GitLab CI/CD. Here, will discuss the GitHub use case.
Please see our docs on CML with GitLab CI/CD and in particular the personal access token requirement.
Please see our docs on CML with Bitbucket Cloud. Bitbucket Server support estimated to arrive by mid 2021.
The key file in any CML project is
.github/workflows/cml.yaml:
name: your-workflow-name
on: [push]
jobs:
run:
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
# optionally use a convenient Ubuntu LTS + DVC + CML image
# container: docker://ghcr.io/iterative/cml:0-dvc2-base1
steps:
- uses: actions/checkout@v2
# may need to setup NodeJS & Python3 on e.g. self-hosted
# - uses: actions/setup-node@v2
# with:
# node-version: '16'
# - uses: actions/setup-python@v2
# with:
# python-version: '3.x'
- uses: iterative/setup-cml@v1
- name: Train model
run: |
# Your ML workflow goes here
pip install -r requirements.txt
python train.py
- name: Write CML report
env:
REPO_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}
run: |
# Post reports as comments in GitHub PRs
cat results.txt >> report.md
cml-send-comment report.md
We helpfully provide CML and other useful libraries pre-installed on our
custom Docker images.
In the above example, uncommenting the field
container: docker://ghcr.io/iterative/cml:0-dvc2-base1) will make the runner
pull the CML Docker image. The image already has NodeJS, Python 3, DVC and CML
set up on an Ubuntu LTS base for convenience.
CML provides a number of functions to help package the outputs of ML workflows (including numeric data and visualizations about model performance) into a CML report.
Below is a table of CML functions for writing markdown reports and delivering those reports to your CI system.
|Function
|Description
|Example Inputs
cml-runner
|Launch a runner locally or hosted by a cloud provider
|See Arguments
cml-publish
|Publicly host an image for displaying in a CML report
<path to image> --title <image title> --md
cml-send-comment
|Return CML report as a comment in your GitLab/GitHub workflow
<path to report> --head-sha <sha>
cml-send-github-check
|Return CML report as a check in GitHub
<path to report> --head-sha <sha>
cml-pr
|Commit the given files to a new branch and create a pull request
<path>...
cml-tensorboard-dev
|Return a link to a Tensorboard.dev page
--logdir <path to logs> --title <experiment title> --md
The
cml-send-comment command can be used to post reports. CML reports are
written in markdown (GitHub,
GitLab, or
Bitbucket
flavors). That means they can contain images, tables, formatted text, HTML
blocks, code snippets and more — really, what you put in a CML report is up to
you. Some examples:
:spiral_notepad: Text Write to your report using whatever method you prefer. For example, copy the contents of a text file containing the results of ML model training:
cat results.txt >> report.md
:framed_picture: Images Display images using the markdown or HTML. Note that
if an image is an output of your ML workflow (i.e., it is produced by your
workflow), you will need to use the
cml-publish function to include it a CML
report. For example, if
graph.png is output by
python train.py, run:
cml-publish graph.png --md >> report.md
⚠️ Note that if you are using GitLab, you will need to create a Personal Access Token for this example to work.
⚠️ The following steps can all be done in the GitHub browser interface. However, to follow along with the commands, we recommend cloning your fork to your local workstation:
git clone https://github.com/<your-username>/example_cml
.github/workflows/cml.yaml:
name: model-training
on: [push]
jobs:
run:
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
steps:
- uses: actions/checkout@v2
- uses: actions/setup-python@v2
- uses: iterative/setup-cml@v1
- name: Train model
env:
REPO_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}
run: |
pip install -r requirements.txt
python train.py
cat metrics.txt >> report.md
cml-publish plot.png --md >> report.md
cml-send-comment report.md
In your text editor of choice, edit line 16 of
train.py to
depth = 5.
Commit and push the changes:
git checkout -b experiment
git add . && git commit -m "modify forest depth"
git push origin experiment
experiment branch to
master.
Shortly, you should see a comment from
github-actions appear in the pull
request with your CML report. This is a result of the
cml-send-comment
function in your workflow.
This is the outline of the CML workflow:
.github/workflows/cml.yaml file gets run, and
CML functions let you display relevant results from the workflow — such as model performance metrics and visualizations — in GitHub checks and comments. What kind of workflow you want to run, and want to put in your CML report, is up to you.
In many ML projects, data isn't stored in a Git repository, but needs to be downloaded from external sources. DVC is a common way to bring data to your CML runner. DVC also lets you visualize how metrics differ between commits to make reports like this:
The
.github/workflows/cml.yaml file used to create this report is:
name: model-training
on: [push]
jobs:
run:
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
container: docker://ghcr.io/iterative/cml:0-dvc2-base1
steps:
- uses: actions/checkout@v2
- name: Train model
env:
REPO_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID: ${{ secrets.AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID }}
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY: ${{ secrets.AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY }}
run: |
# Install requirements
pip install -r requirements.txt
# Pull data & run-cache from S3 and reproduce pipeline
dvc pull data --run-cache
dvc repro
# Report metrics
echo "## Metrics" >> report.md
git fetch --prune
dvc metrics diff master --show-md >> report.md
# Publish confusion matrix diff
echo "## Plots" >> report.md
echo "### Class confusions" >> report.md
dvc plots diff --target classes.csv --template confusion -x actual -y predicted --show-vega master > vega.json
vl2png vega.json -s 1.5 | cml-publish --md >> report.md
# Publish regularization function diff
echo "### Effects of regularization" >> report.md
dvc plots diff --target estimators.csv -x Regularization --show-vega master > vega.json
vl2png vega.json -s 1.5 | cml-publish --md >> report.md
cml-send-comment report.md
⚠️ If you're using DVC with cloud storage, take note of environment variables for your storage format.
There are many supported could storage providers. Here are a few examples for some of the most frequently used providers:
# Github
env:
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID: ${{ secrets.AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID }}
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY: ${{ secrets.AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY }}
AWS_SESSION_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.AWS_SESSION_TOKEN }}
👉
AWS_SESSION_TOKENis optional.
👉
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_IDand
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEYcan also be used by
cml-runnerto launch EC2 instances. See [Environment Variables].
env:
AZURE_STORAGE_CONNECTION_STRING:
${{ secrets.AZURE_STORAGE_CONNECTION_STRING }}
AZURE_STORAGE_CONTAINER_NAME: ${{ secrets.AZURE_STORAGE_CONTAINER_NAME }}
env:
OSS_BUCKET: ${{ secrets.OSS_BUCKET }}
OSS_ACCESS_KEY_ID: ${{ secrets.OSS_ACCESS_KEY_ID }}
OSS_ACCESS_KEY_SECRET: ${{ secrets.OSS_ACCESS_KEY_SECRET }}
OSS_ENDPOINT: ${{ secrets.OSS_ENDPOINT }}
⚠️ Normally,
GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALSis the path of the
jsonfile containing the credentials. However in the action this secret variable is the contents of the file. Copy the
jsoncontents and add it as a secret.
env:
GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS: ${{ secrets.GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS }}
⚠️ After configuring your Google Drive credentials you will find a
jsonfile at
your_project_path/.dvc/tmp/gdrive-user-credentials.json. Copy its contents and add it as a secret variable.
env:
GDRIVE_CREDENTIALS_DATA: ${{ secrets.GDRIVE_CREDENTIALS_DATA }}
GitHub Actions are run on GitHub-hosted runners by default. However, there are many great reasons to use your own runners: to take advantage of GPUs, orchestrate your team's shared computing resources, or train in the cloud.
☝️ Tip! Check out the official GitHub documentation to get started setting up your own self-hosted runner.
When a workflow requires computational resources (such as GPUs), CML can
automatically allocate cloud instances using
cml-runner. You can spin up
instances on AWS, Azure, GCP, or Kubernetes.
For example, the following workflow deploys a
g4dn.xlarge instance on AWS EC2
and trains a model on the instance. After the job runs, the instance
automatically shuts down.
You might notice that this workflow is quite similar to the
basic use case above. The only addition is
cml-runner and a few
environment variables for passing your cloud service credentials to the
workflow.
Note that
cml-runner will also automatically restart your jobs (whether from a
GitHub Actions 72-hour timeout
or a
AWS EC2 spot instance interruption).
name: Train-in-the-cloud
on: [push]
jobs:
deploy-runner:
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
steps:
- uses: iterative/setup-cml@v1
- uses: actions/checkout@v2
- name: Deploy runner on EC2
env:
REPO_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.PERSONAL_ACCESS_TOKEN }}
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID: ${{ secrets.AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID }}
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY: ${{ secrets.AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY }}
run: |
cml-runner \
--cloud=aws \
--cloud-region=us-west \
--cloud-type=g4dn.xlarge \
--labels=cml-gpu
train-model:
needs: deploy-runner
runs-on: [self-hosted, cml-gpu]
timeout-minutes: 4320 # 72h
container:
image: docker://iterativeai/cml:0-dvc2-base1-gpu
options: --gpus all
steps:
- uses: actions/checkout@v2
- name: Train model
env:
REPO_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.PERSONAL_ACCESS_TOKEN }}
run: |
pip install -r requirements.txt
python train.py
cat metrics.txt > report.md
cml-send-comment report.md
In the workflow above, the
deploy-runner step launches an EC2
g4dn.xlarge
instance in the
us-west region. The
model-training step then runs on the
newly-launched instance. See [Environment Variables] below for details on the
secrets required.
🎉 Note that jobs can use any Docker container! To use functions such as
cml-send-commentfrom a job, the only requirement is to have CML installed.
The CML Docker image (
docker://iterativeai/cml) comes loaded with Python,
CUDA,
git,
node and other essentials for full-stack data science. Different
versions of these essentials are available from different
iterativeai/cml
image tags. The tag convention is
{CML_VER}-dvc{DVC_VER}-base{BASE_VER}{-gpu}:
{BASE_VER}
|Software included (
-gpu)
|0
|Ubuntu 18.04, Python 2.7 (CUDA 10.1, CuDNN 7)
|1
|Ubuntu 20.04, Python 3.8 (CUDA 11.0.3, CuDNN 8)
For example,
docker://iterativeai/cml:0-dvc2-base1-gpu, or
docker://ghcr.io/iterative/cml:0-dvc2-base1.
The
cml-runner function accepts the following arguments:
--help Show help [boolean]
--version Show version number [boolean]
--log Maximum log level
[choices: "error", "warn", "info", "debug"] [default: "info"]
--labels One or more user-defined labels for this runner
(delimited with commas) [default: "cml"]
--idle-timeout Seconds to wait for jobs before shutting down. Set
to -1 to disable timeout [default: 300]
--name Name displayed in the repository once registered
cml-{ID}
--no-retry Do not restart workflow terminated due to instance
disposal or GitHub Actions timeout
[boolean] [default: false]
--single Exit after running a single job
[boolean] [default: false]
--reuse Don't launch a new runner if an existing one has
the same name or overlapping labels
[boolean] [default: false]
--driver Platform where the repository is hosted. If not
specified, it will be inferred from the
environment [choices: "github", "gitlab"]
--repo Repository to be used for registering the runner.
If not specified, it will be inferred from the
environment
--token Personal access token to register a self-hosted
runner on the repository. If not specified, it
will be inferred from the environment
[default: "infer"]
--cloud Cloud to deploy the runner
[choices: "aws", "azure", "gcp", "kubernetes"]
--cloud-region Region where the instance is deployed. Choices:
[us-east, us-west, eu-west, eu-north]. Also
accepts native cloud regions [default: "us-west"]
--cloud-type Instance type. Choices: [m, l, xl]. Also supports
native types like i.e. t2.micro
--cloud-gpu GPU type.
[choices: "nogpu", "k80", "v100", "tesla"]
--cloud-hdd-size HDD size in GB
--cloud-ssh-private Custom private RSA SSH key. If not provided an
automatically generated throwaway key will be used
[default: ""]
--cloud-spot Request a spot instance [boolean]
--cloud-spot-price Maximum spot instance bidding price in USD.
Defaults to the current spot bidding price
[default: "-1"]
--cloud-startup-script Run the provided Base64-encoded Linux shell script
during the instance initialization [default: ""]
--cloud-aws-security-group Specifies the security group in AWS [default: ""]
⚠️ You will need to create a personal access token (PAT) with repository read/write access and workflow privileges. In the example workflow, this token is stored as
PERSONAL_ACCESS_TOKEN.
ℹ️ If using the
--cloud option, you will also need to
provide access credentials of your cloud compute resources as secrets. In the
above example,
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID and
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY (with privileges
to create & destroy EC2 instances) are required.
For AWS, the same credentials can also be used for configuring cloud storage.
CML support proxy via known environment variables
http_proxy and
https_proxy.
This means using on-premise machines as self-hosted runners. The
cml-runner
function is used to set up a local self-hosted runner. On a local machine or
on-premise GPU cluster, install CML as a package and then run:
cml-runner \
--repo=$your_project_repository_url \
--token=$PERSONAL_ACCESS_TOKEN \
--labels="local,runner" \
--idle-timeout=180
The machine will listen for workflows from your project repository.
In the examples above, CML is installed by the
setup-cml action, or comes
pre-installed in a custom Docker image pulled by a CI runner. You can also
install CML as a package:
npm i -g @dvcorg/cml
You may need to install additional dependencies to use DVC plots and Vega-Lite CLI commands:
sudo apt-get install -y libcairo2-dev libpango1.0-dev libjpeg-dev libgif-dev \
librsvg2-dev libfontconfig-dev
npm install -g vega-cli vega-lite
CML and Vega-Lite package installation require the NodeJS package manager
(
npm) which ships with NodeJS. Installation instructions are below.
uses: actions/setup-node@v2
with:
node-version: '16'
curl -sL https://deb.nodesource.com/setup_12.x | bash
apt-get update
apt-get install -y nodejs
These are some example projects using CML.
🔑 needs a PAT.