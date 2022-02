A generic JSON editor, specifically designed for attaching to React state values.

Warnings

no documentation, you'll have to read the source

no tests

Live Demo

Here is the live demo, and source code to the live demo.

There are probably features missing. Please open an issue!

Please let me know if you use this, if this project is valued I will invest more time in it. Seriously, please, if you're reading this and want to use it, tweet me.