@duosecurity/duo_web

by duosecurity
1.0.6 (see all)

Duo two-factor authentication for web Node.js applications

Downloads/wk

12.7K

GitHub Stars

46

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Overview

Build Status Issues Forks Stars License

duo_nodejs - Duo two-factor authentication for Node.js web applications: https://duo.com/docs/duoweb-v2

This package allows a web developer to quickly add Duo's interactive, self-service, two-factor authentication to any web login form - without setting up secondary user accounts, directory synchronization, servers, or hardware.

Files located in the js directory should be hosted by your webserver for inclusion in web pages.

Installing

Development:

$ git clone https://github.com/duosecurity/duo_nodejs.git
$ cd duo_nodejs
$ npm install

System:

$ npm install --global @duosecurity/duo_web

Or run the following to add to your project:

$ npm install --save @duosecurity/duo_web

Using

$ node --interactive
> const duo_web = require('@duosecurity/duo_web');
> duo_web.sign_request(ikey, skey, akey, username);
'TX|...TX_SIGNATURE...==|...TX_HASH...:APP|...APP_SIGNATURE...==|...APP_HASH...'

Test

$ npm run test
...
OK: 13 assertions (42ms)

Lint

$ npm run lint

> @duosecurity/duo_web@1.0.3 lint duo_nodejs
> eslint duo.js index.js tests/

Support

Report any bugs, feature requests, etc. to us directly: support@duosecurity.com

