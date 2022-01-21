Auth - https://www.duosecurity.com/docs/authapi
Admin - https://www.duosecurity.com/docs/adminapi
Accounts - https://www.duosecurity.com/docs/accountsapi
Development:
$ git clone https://github.com/duosecurity/duo_api_nodejs.git
$ cd duo_api_nodejs
$ npm install
System:
$ npm install global @duosecurity/duo_api
Or run the following to add to your project:
$ npm install --save @duosecurity/duo_api
$ node --interactive
> const duo_api = require('duo_api');
> const client = new duo_api.Client(ikey, skey, host);
> client.jsonApiCall('POST', '/auth/v2/preauth', { username: 'testuser' }, console.log);
> { response:
{ devices: [ [Object] ],
result: 'auth',
status_msg: 'Account is active' },
stat: 'OK' }
$ npm run test
...
OK: 10 assertions (12ms)
$ npm run lint
> @duosecurity/duo_api@1.0.0 lint duo_api_nodejs
> eslint lib/ tests/
Report any bugs, feature requests, etc. to us directly: support@duosecurity.com