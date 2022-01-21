Overview

Auth - https://www.duosecurity.com/docs/authapi

Admin - https://www.duosecurity.com/docs/adminapi

Accounts - https://www.duosecurity.com/docs/accountsapi

Installing

Development:

git clone https://github.com/duosecurity/duo_api_nodejs.git cd duo_api_nodejs npm install

System:

$ npm install global /duo_api

Or run the following to add to your project:

$ npm install --save /duo_api

Using

$ node --interactive > const duo_api = require ( 'duo_api' ); > const client = new duo_api.Client(ikey, skey, host); > client.jsonApiCall( 'POST' , '/auth/v2/preauth' , { username : 'testuser' }, console .log); > { response : { devices : [ [ Object ] ], result : 'auth' , status_msg : 'Account is active' }, stat : 'OK' }

Testing

npm run test ... OK: 10 assertions (12ms)

Linting

npm run lint @duosecurity/duo_api@1.0.0 lint duo_api_nodejs eslint lib/ tests/

Support

Report any bugs, feature requests, etc. to us directly: support@duosecurity.com