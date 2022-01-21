openbase logo
@duosecurity/duo_api

by duosecurity
1.2.3 (see all)

Duo API SDK for Node.js applications

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Overview

Auth - https://www.duosecurity.com/docs/authapi

Admin - https://www.duosecurity.com/docs/adminapi

Accounts - https://www.duosecurity.com/docs/accountsapi

Installing

Development:

$ git clone https://github.com/duosecurity/duo_api_nodejs.git
$ cd duo_api_nodejs
$ npm install

System:

$ npm install global @duosecurity/duo_api

Or run the following to add to your project:

$ npm install --save @duosecurity/duo_api

Using

$ node --interactive
> const duo_api = require('duo_api');
> const client = new duo_api.Client(ikey, skey, host);
> client.jsonApiCall('POST', '/auth/v2/preauth', { username: 'testuser' }, console.log);
> { response:
   { devices: [ [Object] ],
     result: 'auth',
     status_msg: 'Account is active' },
  stat: 'OK' }

Testing

$ npm run test
...
OK: 10 assertions (12ms)

Linting

$ npm run lint

> @duosecurity/duo_api@1.0.0 lint duo_api_nodejs
> eslint lib/ tests/

Support

Report any bugs, feature requests, etc. to us directly: support@duosecurity.com

