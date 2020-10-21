openbase logo
@dump247/storybook-state

by Cory Thomas
1.6.1 (see all)

Manage component state in React storybook.

Documentation
9.8K

GitHub Stars

77

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Storybook State

This project is no longer being maintained. The recommended replacement is the useState hook in React 16+.

An extension for Storybook that manages the state of a stateless component. This makes it easier to write stories for stateless components.

Getting Started

Add @dump247/storybook

npm install --save-dev @dump247/storybook-state

Register the extension in addons.js.

import '@dump247/storybook-state/register';

Create a Story

Use the extension to create a story.

import React from 'react';
import { storiesOf } from '@storybook/react';
import { withState } from '@dump247/storybook-state';

storiesOf('Checkbox', module).add(
  'with check',
  withState({ checked: false })(({ store }) => (
    <Checkbox
      {...store.state}
      label="Test Checkbox"
      onChange={(checked) => store.set({ checked })}
    />
  )),
);

Extension

withState(initialState)(storyFn)

initialState is the initial state of the component. This is an object where each key is a state value to set.

storyFn is the function that produces the story component. This function receives the story context object { store: Store } as the parameter.

This extension can be composed with other storybook extension functions:

withState({ initialState: '' })(
  withInfo(`Some cool info`)(
    ({ store }) => <MyComponent {...store.state} />
  )
)

Store API

store.state

Object that contains the current state.

store.set(state)

Set the given state keys. The state parameter is an object with the keys and values to set.

This only sets/overwrites the specific keys provided.

store.reset()

Reset the store to the initial state.

Panel

This project includes a storybook panel that displays the current state and allows for resetting the state.

Panel Screenshot

