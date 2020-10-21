This project is no longer being maintained. The recommended replacement is the useState hook in React 16+.
An extension for Storybook that manages the state of a stateless component. This makes it easier to write stories for stateless components.
npm install --save-dev @dump247/storybook-state
Register the extension in
addons.js.
import '@dump247/storybook-state/register';
Use the extension to create a story.
import React from 'react';
import { storiesOf } from '@storybook/react';
import { withState } from '@dump247/storybook-state';
storiesOf('Checkbox', module).add(
'with check',
withState({ checked: false })(({ store }) => (
<Checkbox
{...store.state}
label="Test Checkbox"
onChange={(checked) => store.set({ checked })}
/>
)),
);
withState(initialState)(storyFn)
initialState is the initial state of the component. This is an object where each key is a
state value to set.
storyFn is the function that produces the story component. This function receives the story context
object
{ store: Store } as the parameter.
This extension can be composed with other storybook extension functions:
withState({ initialState: '' })(
withInfo(`Some cool info`)(
({ store }) => <MyComponent {...store.state} />
)
)
store.state
Object that contains the current state.
store.set(state)
Set the given state keys. The
state parameter is an object with the keys and values to set.
This only sets/overwrites the specific keys provided.
store.reset()
Reset the store to the initial state.
This project includes a storybook panel that displays the current state and allows for resetting the state.