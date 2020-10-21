Storybook State

This project is no longer being maintained. The recommended replacement is the useState hook in React 16+.

An extension for Storybook that manages the state of a stateless component. This makes it easier to write stories for stateless components.

Getting Started

Add @dump247/storybook

npm install --save-dev @dump247/storybook-state

Register the extension in addons.js .

import '@dump247/storybook-state/register' ;

Create a Story

Use the extension to create a story.

import React from 'react' ; import { storiesOf } from '@storybook/react' ; import { withState } from '@dump247/storybook-state' ; storiesOf( 'Checkbox' , module ).add( 'with check' , withState({ checked : false })( ( { store } ) => ( < Checkbox { ...store.state } label = "Test Checkbox" onChange = {(checked) => store.set({ checked })} /> )), );

Extension

initialState is the initial state of the component. This is an object where each key is a state value to set.

storyFn is the function that produces the story component. This function receives the story context object { store: Store } as the parameter.

This extension can be composed with other storybook extension functions:

withState({ initialState : '' })( withInfo( `Some cool info` )( ( { store } ) => < MyComponent { ...store.state } /> ) )

Store API

Object that contains the current state.

Set the given state keys. The state parameter is an object with the keys and values to set.

This only sets/overwrites the specific keys provided.

Reset the store to the initial state.

Panel

This project includes a storybook panel that displays the current state and allows for resetting the state.