Dashboard UI kit

React UI component library for rapid UI development. Written in Typescript.

Features

Typescript

Light/Dark/Custom Theme support

Bootstrap friendly

Minimum dependencies

Simple Component API

Lightweight

Read the docs: https://developer.dashboard-ui.com

Quick 3 mins Installation guide: https://developer.dashboard-ui.com/docs/react/installation

Precoded screen previews: https://preview.dashboard-ui.com/

Download Design Kit and prevoded previews (Sketch, PS, XD): http://janlosert.com/dashboard

Usage

import { Button } from '@duik/it'

Need help with your project? Feel free to contact me march08@outlook.com