DuckDB-Wasm

DuckDB-Wasm is an in-process analytical SQL database for the browser. It is powered by WebAssembly, speaks Arrow fluently, reads Parquet, CSV and JSON files backed by Filesystem APIs or HTTP requests and has been tested with Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Node.js. Read the launch blog post.

Try it out at shell.duckdb.org or Observable, read the API documentation and chat with us on Discord.

DuckDB-Wasm is fast! If you're here for performance numbers, head over to our benchmarks.

Repository Structure