React Native Modals Library for iOS & Android.
A lot of backward incompatible changes in
v0.22.0. Please, Read the Docs before upgrading to
v0.22.0
npm install --save react-native-modals
# OR
yarn add react-native-modals
The Component can not be used until
ModalPortal is mounted.
You should register in your app root. For example:
import { ModalPortal } from 'react-native-modals';
import { Provider } from 'react-redux';
const Root = () => {
return (
<Provider store={store}>
<App />
<ModalPortal />
</Provider>
);
}
import { Modal, ModalContent } from 'react-native-modals';
import { Button } from 'react-native'
<View style={styles.container}>
<Button
title="Show Modal"
onPress={() => {
this.setState({ visible: true });
}}
/>
<Modal
visible={this.state.visible}
onTouchOutside={() => {
this.setState({ visible: false });
}}
>
<ModalContent>
{...}
</ModalContent>
</Modal>
</View>
show
import { ModalPortal } from 'react-native-modals';
const id = ModalPortal.show((
<View>
{...}
</View>
));
update
ModalPortal.update(id, {
children: (
<View>
<Text>Updated</Text>
</View>
),
});
dismiss
ModalPortal.dismiss(id);
dismissAll
ModalPortal.dismissAll(id);
import { Modal, SlideAnimation, ModalContent } from 'react-native-modals';
<View style={styles.container}>
<Modal
visible={this.state.visible}
modalAnimation={new SlideAnimation({
slideFrom: 'bottom',
})}
>
<ModalContent>
{...}
</ModalContent>
</Modal>
</View>
import { Modal, ModalContent } from 'react-native-modals';
import { Button } from 'react-native'
<View style={styles.container}>
<Modal
visible={this.state.visible}
swipeDirection={['up', 'down']} // can be string or an array
swipeThreshold={200} // default 100
onSwipeOut={(event) => {
this.setState({ visible: false });
}}
>
<ModalContent>
{...}
</ModalContent>
</Modal>
</View>
import { Modal, ModalTitle, ModalContent } from 'react-native-modals';
<View style={styles.container}>
<Modal
visible={this.state.visible}
modalTitle={<ModalTitle title="Modal Title" />}
>
<ModalContent>
{...}
</ModalContent>
</Modal>
</View>
import { Modal, ModalFooter, ModalButton, ModalContent } from 'react-native-modals';
<View style={styles.container}>
<Modal
visible={this.state.visible}
footer={
<ModalFooter>
<ModalButton
text="CANCEL"
onPress={() => {}}
/>
<ModalButton
text="OK"
onPress={() => {}}
/>
</ModalFooter>
}
>
<ModalContent>
{...}
</ModalContent>
</Modal>
</View>
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Note
visible
boolean
false
rounded
boolean
true
useNativeDriver
boolean
true
children
any
modalTitle?
React Element
|You can pass a
modalTitle component or pass a
View for customizing titlebar
width?
Number
|Your device width
|The Width of modal, you can use fixed width or use percentage. For example
0.5 it means
50%
height?
Number
|300
|The Height of modal, you can use fixed height or use percentage. For example
0.5 it means
50%
modalAnimation?
FadeAnimation
|animation for modal
modalStyle?
any
containerStyle?
any
null
|For example:
{ zIndex: 10, elevation: 10 }
animationDuration?
Number
200
overlayPointerEvents?
String
|Available option:
auto,
none
overlayBackgroundColor?
String
#000
overlayOpacity?
Number
0.5
hasOverlay?
Boolean
true
onShow?
Function
|You can pass shown function as a callback function, will call the function when modal shown
onDismiss?
Function
|You can pass onDismiss function as a callback function, will call the function when modal dismissed
onTouchOutside?
Function
() => {}
onHardwareBackPress?
Function
() => true
|Handle hardware button presses
onMove?
Function
() => {}
onSwiping?
Function
() => {}
onSwipeRelease?
Function
() => {}
onSwipingOut?
Function
() => {}
onSwipeOut?
Function
swipeDirection?
string or Array<string>
|[]
|Available option:
up,
down,
left,
right
swipeThreshold?
number
100
footer?
React Element
null
|for example:
<View><Button text="DISMISS" align="center" onPress={() => {}}/></View>
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Note
title
String
style?
any
null
textStyle?
any
null
align?
String
center
|Available option:
left,
center,
right
hasTitleBar?
Bool
true
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Note
children
any
style?
any
null
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Note
children
ModalButton
bordered?
Boolean
true
style?
any
|null
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Note
text
String
onPress
Function
align?
String
center
|Available option:
left,
center,
right
style?
any
null
textStyle?
any
null
activeOpacity?
Number
0.6
disabled?
Boolean
false
bordered?
Boolean
false
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Note
visible
Boolean
opacity
Number
0.5
onPress?
Function
backgroundColor?
string
#000
animationDuration?
Number
200
pointerEvents?
String
null
|Available option:
auto,
none
useNativeDriver?
Boolean
true
new FadeAnimation({
initialValue: 0, // optional
animationDuration: 150, // optional
useNativeDriver: true, // optional
})
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Note
initialValue
|Number
|0
animationDuration?
|Number
|150
useNativeDriver?
|Boolean
|true
new ScaleAnimation({
initialValue: 0, // optional
useNativeDriver: true, // optional
})
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Note
initialValue
|Number
|0
useNativeDriver
|Boolean
|true
new SlideAnimation({
initialValue: 0, // optional
slideFrom: 'bottom', // optional
useNativeDriver: true, // optional
})
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Note
initialValue
|Number
|0
slideFrom
|String
bottom
|Available option:
top,
bottom,
left,
right
useNativeDriver
|Boolean
|true
import { Animated } from 'react-native';
import { Animation } from 'react-native-modals';
class CustomAnimation extends Animation {
in(onFinished) {
Animated.spring(this.animate, {
toValue: 1,
useNativeDriver: this.useNativeDriver,
}).start(onFinished);
}
out(onFinished) {
Animated.spring(this.animate, {
toValue: 0,
useNativeDriver: this.useNativeDriver,
}).start(onFinished);
}
getAnimations() {
return {
transform: [{
translateY: this.animate.interpolate({
inputRange: [0, 1],
outputRange: [800, 1],
}),
}],
};
}
}
yarn
yarn run build
yarn test